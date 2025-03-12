HOUSTON, Texas, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is an energy superpower. From electricity to nuclear fuels, to oil and gas, Canadian energy powers American homes, supports thousands of good jobs and underpins the economy on both sides of the border. Canada is a reliable economic partner and is actively advancing energy and minerals cooperation with allies around the world, building on the trade agreements we have with over 50 countries, including all members of the G7.

This week, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, attended CERAWeek 2025 to advocate for Canadian energy interests, including an end to unjustified tariffs and tariff threats from the U.S. Tariffs make life more expensive for people on both sides of the border by driving up the cost of electricity, gasoline, home construction, fertilizer — and therefore food — as well as harming manufacturing industries.

In a series of events and discussions with industry leaders, government officials and key international partners, the Minister emphasized Canada's role as a trusted and reliable energy supplier. He noted that Canada is advancing major projects, such as LNG Canada; numerous critical minerals projects; the reliability of interprovincial power grids; and supporting the expansion of renewable energy production. These advancements will help allies address their energy security needs and secure vital critical minerals by reducing their reliance on less-friendly sources. CERAWeek 2025 presented an opportunity for the Minister to reiterate Canada's commitment to driving innovation in the energy sector, speeding up permitting and advancing efforts to achieving energy security and affordability goals. Areas highlighted at CERA included Canadian leadership in critical mineral supply chains; Canada-U.S. energy security; opportunities for Indigenous partnerships in the energy sector; artificial intelligence; and clean technologies.

While in Houston, Minister Wilkinson met with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. They spoke about and recognized the importance and interconnectedness of the Canada-U.S. energy relationship. Minister Wilkinson emphasized the detrimental impacts tariffs and tariff threats are having on people and the economic interests on both sides of the border. These trade actions are jeopardizing a long-standing relationship that has fostered shared prosperity for generations, while also undermining North American security and stability.

Minister Wilkinson also met with Mexico's Secretary of Energy, Luz Elena Gonzalez, the European Commissioner's of Energy and Housing, Dan Jørgensen, and other international partners to emphasize that Canada is open for business as a stable, reliable energy supplier for the world.

CERAWeek 2025 is part of a concerted effort by the Government of Canada to advance secure, sustainable energy solutions; foster international collaboration; and position Canada as a safe and reliable supplier of energy and critical minerals.

"Canada is here to showcase our energy resources, innovation and know-how to the world. There's a reason why we are a trusted and secure energy supplier: We are rich in natural resources, committed to responsible development and actively investing in new technologies and infrastructure."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Minister Wilkinson was joined at CERAWeek by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe , Alberta Premier Danielle Smith , Alberta Minister of Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean and the Ontario Minister of Energy and Electrification Stephen Lecce .

Premier , Alberta Premier , of Minister of Energy and Minerals and the Minister of Energy and Electrification . CERAWeek convenes more than 10,000 participants from over 2,000 companies across 80 countries.

Canada is the number-one supplier of energy to the U.S., and Canadian energy fuels the U.S. economy — our bilateral two-way energy trade totalled CAD $198.2 billion in 2023.

is the number-one supplier of energy to the U.S., and Canadian energy fuels the U.S. economy — our bilateral two-way energy trade totalled CAD in 2023. Canada's energy exports comprise about 27 percent of all merchandise exports to the United States .

energy exports comprise about 27 percent of all merchandise exports to . Over 35 major electricity transmission lines and 70 oil and gas pipelines cross our shared border, with energy flowing in both directions.

Canada produces over 60 minerals and metals, including 21 of the 50 minerals listed as critical by the U.S. Geological Survey.

produces over 60 minerals and metals, including 21 of the 50 minerals listed as critical by the U.S. Geological Survey. Millions of jobs on both sides of the border depend on this relationship, and every day over US $2.5-billion worth of goods and services crosses the border.

