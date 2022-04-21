TDAM investment funds earn top tier grades from Corporate Knights' annual Responsible Funds Ranking

TD Asset Management Inc. helps clients with sustainable investing while seeking to assist them in achieving their long-term investment goals.

TORONTO,, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Corporate Knights announced their annual Responsible Funds Ranking, formerly known as Eco-Funds, with three TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) investment funds earning top tier rankings in their respective categories. Only funds that have an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focused mandate are eligible for the ranking and the following TDAM investment funds were recognized:

"Responsible investing is at the core of our investment philosophy as asset managers." said Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at TDAM. "We are extremely proud that certain of our ESG focused investment funds have been recognized and rated top tier by Corporate Knights, an independent thought leader in sustainability in Canada."

Funds are scored by Corporate Knights according to: 1) three-year net return percentile rank (50%) and based on Corporate Knights' rating methodology as deployed in the 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World ranking consisting of 24 key performance indicators; and 2) weighted sustainability rating percentile rank based on an analysis of their holdings (50%). If the fund is less than three years old, its final score is based on the criteria provided in #2 above, which is grossed up to 100%. Only funds that have an ESG focused mandate are eligible for the ranking. Qualifying equity funds must have at least two-thirds of their holdings to be rated in Corporate Knights Research Universe. For balanced/corporate fixed income funds, the minimum threshold is 50% of the holdings to be rated in the Corporate Knights Research Universe.

Note: Information about each investment fund's performance can be found by clicking on the fund name listed above or by visiting TDAssetManagement.com. For more details on TD investment funds, please visit our ETF and Mutual Fund Resource Centres.

Creating access to sustainable investment solutions for investors continues to be a priority for TDAM, which recently launched two new corporate bond ESG ETFs to its expanding ESG focused solution suite which includes equity and fixed income options. TDAM is also committed to sustainable investing through its TDAM Sustainable Investment Approach, and as an institutional signatory to the Canadian Investor Statement on Climate Change and the Responsible Investment Association's investor statement on diversity and inclusion.

For more information on sustainable and responsible investing, visit the TDAM Sustainable Investing page and view the TD Bank Group 2021 ESG Report.

About Corporate Knights Inc.

Corporate Knights Inc. is a research, media and advisory company committed to responsibly decarbonizing the economy. Corporate Knights champions a sustainable economy, illuminating the actions required for earth and society to thrive. Corporate Knights 2022 Responsible Fund Ranking enables investors and advisors to align values and ambitions with portfolios. To help investors and advisors cut through, we have ranked more than 1,500 mutual funds and ETFs based on their financial and sustainability performance, including ESG-aligned management commitments

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange-traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or ETF Facts and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM is a service mark of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in this TD ETF.

Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM is a service mark of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in this TD ETF.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers. TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto- Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $453 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2021 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

