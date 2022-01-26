Roles in Dev Ops, Agile, and Microservices among the in-demand positions fueling the Bank's accelerated Tech Talent Strategy

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Amid the industry-wide focus on attracting and retaining technology talent, TD Bank Group (TD) announces plans to hire over 2,000 technology roles in 2022 with a specific focus on key skills in new technologies and processes to drive investments focused on helping to power the future of banking for both customers and colleagues at the Bank.

TD's technology transformation has led to new capabilities, including engineering, automation tools, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technology, and advancing the Bank's cybersecurity defenses. As the Bank continues to evolve these capabilities to power new experiences for customers and streamline processes for colleagues, skilled technology talent is a key pillar in the technology strategy at TD.

"Technology is now closer to our customers than ever before, with our teams creating and delivering real-time solutions with speed-to-market that's been accelerated significantly by the pandemic," said Greg Keeley, Senior Executive Vice President, Platforms and Technology, TD Bank Group. "As we continue to evolve the colleague and customer experience, growing and empowering skilled technology talent will be critical to our overall strategy to become a forward-focused organization."

The technology strategy at TD includes acceleration of public cloud-based technologies, which increase the speed of delivering new digital products and services to customers and enable colleagues to collaborate in new ways. To support the continued acceleration, TD has been focused on hiring talent with skills in cloud, dev ops, machine learning, and automation alongside internal training and re-skilling of colleagues in these areas.

With the pace of delivering new experiences to market increasing, TD has leveraged agile ways of working and introduced an agile practice group responsible for developing highly skilled subject matter experts to simplify how teams work and elevate how the Bank delivers customer value. Opportunities for talent with training and experience in agile methodology, UX design, and mobile have grown significantly as the Bank brings digital experiences to market that are changing how customers interact with their finances.

"It is undeniably an incredibly competitive landscape as financial services compete with Big Tech and Fintech for top talent in the industry," said Keeley. "As we continue to transform the Bank, our colleagues leading technology have a unique opportunity to practice their craft while deepening and broadening their expertise."

TD continues to lead as an employer of choice with a unique culture, recently named among the World's Best Employers for 2021 by Forbes, and the top employer in Canada1, cited for its investments in colleague programs, including well-being, a commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, and leadership accountability. TD has also been recognized for innovative customer solutions leveraging new technologies including Best Consumer Digital bank in North America by Global Finance2 and named a Celent Model Bank for its AI-powered solutions.3

TD was also named in the 2021 Bloomberg Financial Services Gender-Equality Index (BFGEI), acknowledging the Bank's commitment to advancing women's equality, including helping propel women's success at every stage of their career.

"At TD, we are committed to providing colleagues with an inclusive environment where they can engage in meaningful and fulfilling work," said Keeley. "Our unique culture is built on a commitment to diversity and inclusion and our promise that no matter where you work at TD, you'll make an impact, have opportunities for growth, and experience our culture of care."

As recruiting and attracting technology talent reaches new heights, TD continues to collaborate with academic institutions to unlock access to technology and cybersecurity education and help support future generations of technology professionals, while also sponsoring and collaborating with groups focused on diversifying the technology landscape, including the Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN), BLACK HXOUSE, and Ontario Network of Women in Engineering (ONWIE). Every year, TD hosts more than 120 Women in Leadership events across North America to support women and women-led organizations.

