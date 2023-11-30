TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan MacGibbon as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2024. Alan will succeed Brian Levitt, who will also retire from the Board following the Bank's annual meeting of shareholders on April 18, 2024. Mr. Levitt joined the TD Board in 2008 and has served as Chair since 2011.

"Alan's distinguished business career and the respect of his Board colleagues and TD management will enable him to guide the Board into the future," said Mr. Levitt. "I am honoured to have served as Chair and thank the Board, the Senior Executive Team and TD colleagues for their support and dedication over the years."

"I am grateful for the Board's confidence and look forward to working with my fellow directors to build on the Bank's success," said Mr. MacGibbon. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Brian for his service to TD."

Mr. MacGibbon has been an independent director since 2014, has served on the Corporate Governance Committee, and has been Chair of the Audit Committee since 2016. Mr. MacGibbon also serves on the TD Bank U.S. Board.

Mr. MacGibbon is the former Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte LLP (Canada), and served as Global Managing Director, Quality, Strategy and Communications of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. He holds an undergraduate degree in business administration and an honorary doctorate from the University of New Brunswick. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Accountant, and a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants Ontario.

With Mr. MacGibbon's appointment as Board Chair, Nancy Tower will be appointed Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Tower has been an independent director since June 2022.

