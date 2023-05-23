Eligible TD cardholders will receive a free Uber One membership for up to 12 months

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) has teamed up with Uber to help customers unlock even more value on transportation, meals and more. Thanks to this new relationship, eligible TD cardholders will be able to enroll to receive a free Uber One membership for up to 12 months.

Benefits of the Uber One membership include:

$0 Delivery Fee + 5% off eligible restaurant orders over $15

Delivery Fee + 5% off eligible restaurant orders over $0 Delivery Fee on eligible grocery orders over $40

Delivery Fee on eligible grocery orders over 5% off on eligible rides including UberX, UberXL and more and access to top rated drivers

Member-only perks including special offers and promotions

"We know our customers are always looking for opportunities to save money and introduce more convenience into their lives, which is why we're so thrilled to be working with Uber to offer our customers this new benefit." says Meg McKee, Senior Vice President at Canadian Card Payments, Loyalty & Personal Lending at TD. "This collaboration is just one of the many ways we're bringing enhanced and valuable rewards to our cardholders, as we continue to deliver the benefits our customers want most."

TD cardholders will be eligible for a free 6 or 12-month Uber One membership when they set up their card within Uber as their payment source1. The following criteria determines which pass is available for enrollment by the customer:

6-month free Uber One membership for entry-level proprietary travel rewards TD credit cardholders (TD Rewards and TD Platinum Travel), and TD Access Card with Visa Debit cardholders who open a new Chequing account (All-Inclusive, Unlimited, Every Day, Student) during the Uber One offer enrollment window

for entry-level proprietary travel rewards TD credit cardholders (TD Rewards and TD Platinum Travel), and TD Access Card with Visa Debit cardholders who open a new Chequing account (All-Inclusive, Unlimited, Every Day, Student) during the Uber One offer enrollment window 12-month free Uber One membership for premium proprietary rewards TD credit cardholders (TD First Class Travel and TD Business Travel)

for premium proprietary rewards TD credit cardholders (TD First Class Travel and TD Business Travel) New to Uber? TD customers can also enjoy this special offer for first-timers: Get $30 off your first order (excluding taxes and fees) with Uber Eats or 15% off your first Uber ride (up to $10 ) (excluding taxes and fees) with this code TDxUBER, subject to certain conditions

The free membership extends until six or 12 months from the initial sign-up date, and customers have until May 23, 2024 to enroll.

"With Uber One, Canadians can go anywhere and get anything while saving with $0 delivery fees, discounts, and other membership perks," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. "With today's announcement, we're excited to have more TD customers experience the magic of going wherever they need to be, getting anything from their favourite dish to groceries, and saving money with a free 6-month or 12-month Uber One membership."

For more information on the offer and how to participate, visit https://cards.td.com/uberone.

1 Uber One membership benefits only apply when the eligible TD card is used as a method of payment on a given order or ride.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on January 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

