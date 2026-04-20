New lineup of simplified and enhanced accounts, designed with business owners' banking needs in mind

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD") (TSX: TD) announced a simplified lineup of Small Business Banking Accounts designed to provide more flexibility and value to meet the evolving needs of small business owners across Canada. The lineup focuses on new and refreshed accounts that make banking simpler.

"Small business owners are seeking simpler products and solutions built for how businesses move, so they can spend more time focusing on their business," said Julia Kelly, Vice President, Small Business Banking at TD. "Our simplified lineup of Small Business Banking accounts reflects how we show up for clients in a digital-first world, with clarity and human connection at the centre of every experience."

The refreshed Small Business Banking account lineup includes:

NEW TD Business Digital Account – Intended for clients who primarily use self serve banking channels

– Intended for clients who primarily use self serve banking channels NEW TD Business Essential Account – Designed for clients who use a mix of self serve and assisted banking channels

– Designed for clients who use a mix of self serve and assisted banking channels NEW TD Community Account – Created for community and not-for-profit organizations

– Created for community and not-for-profit organizations TD Business Basic Account – Designed for businesses with just a few monthly transactions

– Designed for businesses with just a few monthly transactions TD U.S. Dollar Business Basic Account – An account for businesses transacting in U.S. dollars

– An account for businesses transacting in U.S. dollars TD Business Unlimited Account – A flexible account for businesses with unlimited transactions

Existing TD Small Business Banking clients can connect with their banking representatives to ensure they choose the best account for their business needs. Clients will have the option to maintain their current account type if they prefer.

To learn more about Small Business Banking services provided by TD please visit: https://www.td.com/ca/en/business-banking/small-business

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For more information: Noa Salamon, [email protected]