TD Offers Clover Platform in Canada, Delivering All‑in‑One Commerce and Payments Technology for Canadian Businesses

Full ecosystem combines banking, payments and business management to help businesses grow and operate more efficiently

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD") (TSX: TD) today announced TD Merchant Solutions will offer the Clover all-in-one commerce platform in Canada to help clients accept payments, manage their business and build strong customer relationships through a single, integrated ecosystem.

Key takeaways:

All-in-one commerce and payments solution: combines point-of-sale hardware, payment processing, e-commerce tools and business management software in one integrated system

combines point-of-sale hardware, payment processing, e-commerce tools and business management software in one integrated system Designed for businesses: scalable solutions tailored for different kinds of businesses, including retail, restaurants and service-based

scalable solutions tailored for different kinds of businesses, including retail, restaurants and service-based Efficiently manage business: helps streamline operations, reduce complexity and save time with integrated tools

helps streamline operations, reduce complexity and save time with integrated tools Business tools: provides insights and capabilities to help entrepreneurs make informed decisions and scale with confidence

This advanced product offering, which marks a major advancement for the TD Merchant Solutions client experience, is made possible through the Bank's strategic relationship with Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology.

As TD merchant clients transition to the new platform, they will have access to technology solutions that integrate payments, point-of-sale and business management tools, enabling them to operate from a single, scalable ecosystem.

"Canadian businesses are increasingly looking for simpler, more integrated ways to run their operations, from accepting payments and managing staff to tracking inventory and accessing real-time data insights," said Shayda Alizadeh, Vice President, TD Merchant Solutions. "By delivering the Bank's trusted advice and business banking expertise together with Clover's innovative point‑of‑sale technology, we're helping clients access the tools they need to process payments, manage their business and grow with confidence."

A comprehensive commerce ecosystem for modern businesses

The TD Clover product offering includes:

Clover point-of-sale devices – including Flex, Mini, Station and Kiosk for in-store and mobile payments

– including Flex, Mini, Station and Kiosk for in-store and mobile payments Integrated payment processing – accept debit, credit and digital payments

– accept debit, credit and digital payments E-commerce tools – including plug-ins, checkout solutions and payments links

– including plug-ins, checkout solutions and payments links Business management software – sales tracking, tax reporting, employee management and inventory tools

– sales tracking, tax reporting, employee management and inventory tools Clover App Market – access to hundreds of third‑party apps that integrate with point-of-sale devices to help business owners support productivity

– access to hundreds of third‑party apps that integrate with point-of-sale devices to help business owners support productivity Customizable hardware and accessories – flexible configurations tailored for different business needs

"Fiserv is thrilled to work with TD, combining Clover's powerful commerce platform with the trusted advisor relationships of TD bankers to help Canadian businesses grow and thrive," said Brian Green, Country Head at Fiserv Canada.

To learn more about TD and Clover Payment Solutions, please visit: https://www.td.com/ca/en/business-banking/merchant-solutions/td-clover-payment-solutions

Q&A: Understanding TD Clover Payment Solutions

What is Clover and who is it for?

Clover is an all-in-one commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses, including retail, hospitality and service providers looking for integrated payment and business management tools.

How does Clover simplify business operations?

By combining payments, inventory tracking, employee management and reporting into an integrated system, Clover reduces the need for multiple tools and helps business owners save time.

Can businesses use Clover for both in-store and online sales?

Yes. Clover supports in-store payments, mobile transactions and e-commerce through plug-ins, hosted checkouts and payment links.

What makes the TD Clover product offering different from other POS systems?

The solution combines banking expertise from TD with Clover's technology and app ecosystem, offering businesses a seamless, scalable platform with access to value-added tools.

How can businesses get started?

Businesses can connect with their TD banker, a TD Merchant Solutions specialist or visit the TD Merchant Solutions site to explore device options and select a solution that fits their needs.

Product features, app availability, pricing and eligibility may vary by merchant, device, plan and location. Terms, conditions, fees and approval requirements may apply. Third-party apps may be subject to separate terms and fees.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For more information: Noa Salamon, [email protected]