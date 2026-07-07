TD Insurance and REALTOR.ca come together to help Canadians plan for home protection with greater confidence

New digital experience brings home insurance advice and education directly into Canada's leading real estate platform

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Insurance and REALTOR.ca are introducing a new digital experience designed to bring home insurance advice directly into the home buying journey, helping Canadians make more informed decisions as they plan for homeownership.

Key takeaways:

TD Insurance and REALTOR.ca are launching an integrated digital experience to bring home insurance guidance into the home-buying journey

Only one-in-four Canadians review their home insurance policy annually, highlighting a gap in preparedness

The collaboration aims to help Canadians better understand insurance needs earlier in the homeownership process

With more Canadians turning to REALTOR.ca than any other real estate platform in the country, this collaboration supports them at every step of their journey -- from browsing listings to purchasing and settling in. By introducing home insurance considerations earlier, Canadians can better connect the home they want with the protection they may need.

The announcement comes as TD Insurance research shows many Canadians avoid thinking about insurance altogether, with just one-in-four reviewing their coverage each year. This underscores an opportunity to make insurance more accessible -- and easier to plan for -- earlier in the home-buying journey.

"Home insurance is a critical part of protecting one of the biggest investments Canadians will ever make, but it shouldn't be something people think about at the last minute," said Steve Laurin, Vice-President, Affinity Market Group, TD Insurance. "By working with REALTOR.ca, we can support Canadians earlier in their home search with a more human experience--using simpler digital tools to give buyers the clarity they need to plan and protect their properties with confidence."

"REALTOR.ca is committed to helping Canadians through every stage of the homeownership journey," said Scott Neil, CEO of REALTOR.ca. "Buying a home is one of the biggest investments many Canadians will ever make, and it's important that people feel informed and confident as they navigate those decisions. Working with TD Insurance helps provide Canadians with access to educational resources and information that can support a better understanding of home insurance considerations as part of owning and protecting a home."

Through this collaboration, TD Insurance and REALTOR.ca will:

provide educational resources, expert insights and planning tools to help Canadians better understand home insurance coverage, risk prevention and long-term planning;

offer a more seamless path for users to connect with TD Insurance advisors for personalized information and explore getting a quote based on their needs; and

support Canadians across their entire homeownership journey, with information and guidance available for a range of property protection needs.

Together, this experience helps Canadians better understand how home insurance fits into the financial reality of homeownership through a more seamless, integrated digital experience.

Advice for Canadian homebuyers:

1. What is the new collaboration between REALTOR.ca and TD Insurance?

REALTOR.ca and TD Insurance have come together to bring home insurance advice and educational resources into the REALTOR.ca digital experience. The goal of this collaboration is to help Canadians better understand home insurance considerations earlier as they navigate the home buying and ownership process.

The collaboration is designed to complement the homeownership resources already available on REALTOR.ca and support consumers as they make important decisions related to buying, owning and protecting a home. It also aligns with REALTOR.ca's broader vision of creating a more complete homeownership experience for Canadians.

2. Why is TD Insurance collaborating with REALTOR.ca?

The goal is to support Canadians not only when they're searching for a home, but throughout the broader homeownership experience. By collaborating with REALTOR.ca, we are bringing home insurance advice directly into the home buying journey, our goal is to help Canadians make more informed decisions as they plan for homeownership.

3. How can Canadians get a home insurance quote through this experience?

Through the integrated digital experience on REALTOR.ca, Canadians can explore home insurance information and easily connect with TD Insurance to learn more or request a personalized quote. The experience is designed to be simple and seamless, allowing users to move from researching homes to understanding potential insurance needs in just a few steps. Canadians can choose to speak with a licensed TD Insurance advisor for personalized guidance or explore digital tools to better understand coverage options, helping them make informed decisions based on their unique situation.

4. What types of home insurance information and resources are available through this experience?

Through the integrated experience on REALTOR.ca, Canadians can access a range of home insurance resources designed to simplify coverage options. This includes educational content on common types of coverage, insights on risk prevention, and guidance to help homeowners understand how insurance fits into the broader cost of homeownership. This collaboration also makes it easier for Canadians to get a personalized quote.

5. When should I buy home insurance when buying a home?

It's a good idea to start exploring home insurance options as soon as you begin the homebuying process. Once you have an accepted offer, you'll typically need to arrange coverage before your closing date. Understanding your insurance needs early can help you budget more effectively and ensure you're prepared when it's time to finalize your purchase. TD Insurance provides guidance at every stage--so you can better align your home purchase with the protection that fits your needs.

6. What does home insurance cover in Canada?

Home insurance coverage can vary, but it typically helps protect your home, belongings, and liability in case of unexpected events like fire, theft, or certain types of damage. Coverage options vary, so it's important to understand what's included and whether additional protection may be appropriate for your needs. TD Insurance can help you better understand your coverage options and choose protection that fits your situation.

7. Is home insurance required before closing on a house?

In most cases, yes. Mortgage lenders typically require proof of home insurance before closing to help ensure the property is protected. Arranging coverage ahead of time can help avoid delays as you prepare to move into your new home. TD Insurance can help you explore coverage options and get the information you need before your closing date.

8. What insurance considerations should small business owners or commercial property owners keep in mind?

Whether you own, lease or operate a business from a commercial property, it's important to understand the insurance protection that may be appropriate for your situation. Commercial insurance can help provide coverage for physical assets such as buildings and equipment, as well as certain liability exposures, helping support business continuity and financial resilience.

As Canadians explore property ownership opportunities through REALTOR.ca, TD Insurance can help connect them with information and guidance to better understand their commercial insurance options and make informed decisions based on their business needs.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

About REALTOR.ca

REALTOR.ca, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), is Canada's No. 1 real estate website for accurate property listings and housing data. With more than 110 million unique visitors and 630 million visits annually, REALTOR.ca connects Canadians with trusted real estate information and professional expertise from more than 155,000 REALTORS® across the country. REALTOR.ca supports Canadians throughout the full homeownership experience--from search and discovery to ownership, maintenance and selling.

SOURCE TD Insurance

For media inquiries please contact: Abby Fong, [email protected]; Pierre Leduc, [email protected]