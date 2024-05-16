TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") is proud to have won "Best Corporate Sustainability Strategy: Bank" at the 2024 ESG Investing Awards. TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities, was also recognized with the "Best Specialist ESG Research" award for 2024.

The ESG Investing Awards assess and evaluate companies involved in ESG investing, and are designed exclusively for banks, investment managers, research houses, rating agencies, index and ETF providers and exchanges.

"I am proud to see TD's efforts recognized with this award," said Nicole Vadori, Vice President and Head of Environment, TD. "Our sustainability strategy builds on the progress we've been making for over a decade to help drive positive and measurable impacts on society and our environment, and to help contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable future."

With award categories assessed by a panel of financial market professionals, academics and independent experts, this award is a testament to TD's sustainability strategy and continued efforts to support its customers and communities in a changing world.

"This recognition highlights the outstanding dedication and commitment of our research team to providing action-oriented and investable research to ESG and sustainability funds and institutional investors," said Robert Fagin, Managing Director, Head of Global Research, TD Cowen.

TD congratulates all those that were recognized in this year's ESG Investing Awards. Other recent distinctions TD has received include:

The Bank's efforts to support its customers, colleagues and communities include initiatives like the TD Ready Challenge, and the TD Climate Action Plan and TD Pathways to Economic Inclusion. To learn more about sustainability and corporate citizenship at TD, please visit https://www.td.com/ca/en/about-td/sustainable-future.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets on January 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

