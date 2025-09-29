TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) is today presenting its strategy to accelerate growth and enhance performance at the Bank's 2025 Investor Day.

"We are building a simpler, faster and more efficient TD to outpace the market and accelerate growth. We're investing in talent, harnessing AI, and deploying new digital capabilities to help our clients achieve their financial goals," said Raymond Chun, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group. "TD is a tremendous organization with North American scale and market-leading franchises. We are building on our unique strengths to enhance the client experience, drive performance, and deliver long-term value to shareholders."

TD's Investor Day starts at 12:40 p.m. ET today and will be streamed via webcast.

Detailed Investor Day materials are available on the TD Investor Relations website.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 28.1 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.0 trillion in assets on July 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

For further information: Brooke Hales, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-307-8647; Elizabeth Goldenshtein, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, 416-994-4124, [email protected]