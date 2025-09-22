TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") will host an Investor Day on Monday, September 29, 2025 in Toronto. The event will feature presentations from Raymond Chun, Group President and CEO, and members of TD's Senior Executive Team.

For agenda, speakers and to access the presentation on the day of the event, please visit the TD Investor Day 2025 website.

Watch the live webcast here: https://tdinvestorday2025.can.chime.live/

About TD Bank Group

TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 28.1 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.0 trillion in assets on July 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

