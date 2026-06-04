TD once again recognized for delivering seamless banking experiences for Canadian customers

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) today announced that it has been ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Mobile Banking Apps in the JD Power 2026 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study, marking the second time TD has earned this recognition.1

Key takeaways:

TD has been ranked by JD Power as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Mobile Banking Apps for 2026. TD previously tied for first place for this award in 2023.

TD also received the highest score in all four study factors, including: Information, Design, System Performance and Tools and Capabilities.

The TD Canadian mobile app enables its 8.8 million active mobile clients 2 to access their banking, rewards, and view trading accounts 3 through a single app.

to access their banking, rewards, and view trading accounts through a single app. TD has the highest number of mobile active users in Canada among the big 5 banks, a record it's held for the past 12 years. 4

TD clients have engaged with the TD mobile app an average of 22 times a month and totalling more than 2 billion mobile sessions in fiscal 2025.5

"We're proud to be recognized as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Mobile Banking Apps for the second time," said Rizwan Khalfan, Executive Vice President, Canadian Personal Bank Digital, TD. "This recognition reflects the trust Canadian customers place in TD and our digital-first, human-always approach. With 8.8 million mobile clients, we're focused on constantly innovating to deliver intuitive, personal experiences that feel remarkably human."

The JD Power 2026 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction with financial institutions' mobile applications for banking account management.

With a focus on convenience, personalization and ease of use, the TD mobile app enables clients to manage their finances seamlessly through a single sign-on experience. A commitment to innovation and meeting our clients' needs led to new TD mobile app features, including the Credit Score Tools, Credit Hub and Debit and Credit Card Transaction Search Tools, which were used nearly 19 million times by TD customers, for a 11-month period, ending March 15, 2026.6

To learn more about the TD mobile app, visit: https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/solutions/ways-to-bank/td-mobile-app

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

1 TD received the highest score in the JD Power 2023 (in a tie) and 2026 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Studies which measure customer satisfaction with financial institutions' mobile applications for banking account management. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details. 2 Users who have logged in via their mobile device at least once in the last 90 days, ending April 30, 2026.

3 Trading in a TD Direct Investing account, an offering of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. is not available in the TD app for TD Easy Trade accounts. TD Easy Trade™ is a service of TD Direct Investing, a division of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc., a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. 4 Based on SensorTower's, a global provider of digital market intelligence, historical review, TD has on average the largest number of Monthly Mobile Active Users (MAU) for the Big 5 Canadian Banks (i.e., TD, RBC, Scotiabank, BMO, and CIBC) for the last 12 years, December 31, 2014 to December 31, 2025. 5 Mobile sessions represent the total number of Canadian Personal Banking, Direct Investing and Business Banking user logins using the TD mobile app for the period between November 1, 2024 to October 31, 2025. 6 Notable mobile features including Credit Score Tools, Debit and Credit Card Transaction Searches and Credit Hub (preapproved credit offers) for the period between April 15, 2025 to March 15, 2026.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Karina Cavero, [email protected].