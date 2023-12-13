TD is recognized for its sustainability efforts for tenth consecutive year

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is pleased to be ranked in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the tenth consecutive year. The DJSI North America Index recognizes the top 20% of sustainability performers among the 600 largest companies in the U.S. and Canada based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. TD scored in the top 5% of banks world-wide as assessed in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) as of December 8, 2023.

"Our inclusion in the DJSI North America Index for the tenth consecutive year is a testament to TD's commitment to deliver on its purpose to positively impact our customers, colleagues and communities" said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship, TD. "We continue to work to help create a more inclusive and sustainable future and we are proud to have our efforts acknowledged in the DJSI."

Some of the Bank's recent investments and goals related to inclusive and sustainable growth include:

Introducing a new $500 billion (CAD) Sustainable & Decarbonization Finance Target to support key environmental, decarbonization, and social activities by 2030.

(CAD) Sustainable & Decarbonization Finance Target to support key environmental, decarbonization, and social activities by 2030. Signing an agreement to purchase 27,500 metric tons of Direct Air Capture (DAC) carbon dioxide removal credits over a four-year period from STRATOS. 1PointFive's first DAC plant currently under construction in Texas , subject to STRATOS becoming operational.

, subject to STRATOS becoming operational. Awarding $10 million (CAD/USD) through the 2022 TD Ready Challenge to 10 Canadian and American organizations focused on assisting people and communities who may be disproportionately affected by climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Other key recognitions TD has received for its sustainability efforts in 2023 include:

Named North America's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility by Euromoney for its demonstrated commitment to managing the environmental impact of operations, promoting workforce development and social mobility, and fostering diversity and inclusion.

Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility by Euromoney for its demonstrated commitment to managing the environmental impact of operations, promoting workforce development and social mobility, and fostering diversity and inclusion. Included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the seventh consecutive year

Named a Top Company for Diversity in 2023 by DiversityInc and ranked #2 in the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2023

Recognized as "Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion" by the US focused Human Rights Campaign Foundation

TD thanks its customers, colleagues, and the community it serves and congratulates all members ranked in the 2023 DJSI North America Index.

Learn more about how TD is helping to contribute to a more sustainable future and read the TD 2022 Climate Action Plan, and TD 2022 ESG Report.

For more information about DJSI North American Index, please click here.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.96 trillion in assets on October 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

