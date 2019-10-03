TD Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Eric Poteet, North American Head of Institutional FX Sales, TD Securities, joined Gladys Karam, Director, Equity Derivatives, Montréal Exchange, to open the market. TMX, Montréal Exchange, is proud to welcome TD as the exclusive market maker for the USX, US dollar FX option. This partnership represents a step forward in establishing the USX as an accessible currency option product for Canadian investors looking to protect themselves from fluctuations in the value of the dollar. TD brings expertise and a successful track record in creating markets for other Montréal Exchange-listed products.