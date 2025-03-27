Eligible TD Credit Cardholders get 10% back as a statement credit on eligible food and drink purchases at the Rogers CentreTM and exclusive ballpark entry through Priority Line Access at Gate 6

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - It's baseball season, Canada! With the Toronto Blue Jays season in full swing, TD Bank Group (TD) is excited to continue offering eligible TD Credit Cardholders exclusive perks to help enjoy the regular season.

All TD Credit Cardholders will get 10% back as a statement credit† on eligible food and drink purchases at Rogers Centre during 2025 Blue Jays regular season home games.

Eligible TD Credit Cardholders will also be able to get to the game faster with Priority Line Access†† at its new location, Gate 6 at Rogers Centre, located off Bremner Blvd, on the southeast corner of the ballpark, during 2025 Blue Jays regular season home games. This means that eligible TD Credit Cardholders, as well as a guest and any accompanying minors, can enjoy priority ballpark entry access just by showing their eligible TD Credit Card and game-day ticket at Gate 6.

"There's nothing quite like the energy of the ballpark, whether you're watching the first pitch, celebrating a big play, or just enjoying time with friends and family. After seeing how much eligible TD credit cardholders loved the exclusive perks available to them last season, we're excited to bring them back for the 2025 regular season, giving our customers even more ways to enhance their Blue Jays home game experience," said Meg McKee, Executive Vice President, Canadian Card Payments, Loyalty and Personal Lending, TD. "Also, with spaces like the TD Park Social in the Outfield District, fans have the perfect spot to come together, play games, and take in all the action."

The 2025 schedule has something for everyone, including a selection of TD-presented Blue Jays theme nights, including Opening Day (March 27), Cricket Day at the park (May 31st), Pride Night (June 20), and Fan Appreciation Weekend (September 26-28).

"We continue to look for ways to create unforgettable moments for Blue Jays fans at Rogers Centre, and we're excited TD is once again offering eligible TD credit cardholders special perks to enhance their game day experience," said Natalie Agro, Director, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "With an exciting season ahead, we're looking forward to seeing fans enjoy TD Park Social and celebrate the game they love alongside their families, friends, and fellow Blue Jays fans."

To learn more and for full offer terms and conditions about these exclusive perks for eligible TD Credit Cardholder, visit TD.com/BlueJaysFanOffer.

Let's Go Blue Jays!

