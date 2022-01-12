TD MUTUAL FUNDS CLASS ACTION REGARDING TRAILING COMMISSIONS PAID TO DISCOUNT BROKERS - NOTICE OF CERTIFICATION AND OPT-OUT DEADLINE Français

Jan 12, 2022, 07:00 ET

LONDON, ON, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVE YOU HELD UNITS OF A TD MUTUAL FUND THROUGH A DISCOUNT BROKER?

The Superior Court of Justice of Ontario has certified a class action which permits a defined group of investors (the "Class") to pursue claims against TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"). It is alleged that TDAM paid excessive, inflated, and/or unearned trailing commissions to Discount Brokers out of the assets of the TD Mutual Fund trusts. The class action claims monetary damages on behalf of the Class. The allegations made in the class action have not been proven and are contested by TDAM.  

If you wish to participate in the class action, DO NOTHING.

If you do not wish to participate in the class action, be bound by or receive any benefits from it, you must opt out
by sending the opt-out form to RicePoint Administration Inc. by April 8, 2022.  

To obtain a copy of the opt-out form or for other important information regarding the class action:

The publication of this notice was authorized by
the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario

