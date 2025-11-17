Investors in Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) are urged to contact Siskinds LLP about its investigation into a potential class action

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP is investigating a possible class action relating to Ag Growth International Inc. ("Ag Growth") and certain of its directors and officers.

After the close of markets on November 13, 2025, Ag Growth issued a news release announcing that it was delaying the filing of its Q3 2025 financial statements to finalize the accounting treatment of its operations in Brazil. Ag Growth also announced that its Audit Committee was reviewing various matters related to its financial reporting and internal controls with respect to its Brazilian operations. The company also withdrew its Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025.

Following the November 13, 2025 announcement, the price of Ag Growth's securities declined significantly.

Investors who acquired Ag Growth's shares between November 8, 2022 to November 13, 2025. and suffered losses on their investment are encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP at [email protected] or call Garett Hunter at (519) 660-7802 or toll-free at 1 800 461 6166.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is also encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP.

Your information will be held in strict confidence. By contacting us, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, nor do you incur any obligations in connection with the potential class action.

