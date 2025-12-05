Investors in Essa Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) are urged to contact Siskinds LLP about its investigation into a potential class action

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP is investigating a possible shareholder class action against Essa Pharma Inc. ("Essa") and certain of its directors and officers.

On August 14, 2025, Essa issued a news release announcing a distribution of approximately US$1.69 per Essa share. The news release represented that investors who purchased Essa shares during the "due bill period" running from "August 19, 2025 through and including August 25, 2025" were entitled to receive the distribution.

At the end of the trading day on August 25, 2025, Essa corrected its August 14 news release, stating that the correct "due bill period" was August 19 through and including August 22, not August 25 as previously stated. Investors who purchased Essa shares on August 25 were not, in fact, entitled to the distribution.

Investors who acquired Essa shares on August 25, 2025 are encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP at [email protected] or by telephone at 226.213.7406.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation is also encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP.

Your information will be held in strict confidence. By contacting us, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, nor do you incur any obligations in connection with the potential class action.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2026 guide. The class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers admitted to practice in British Columbia, Ontario, and Québec, act exclusively for plaintiffs and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for class members in Canada and abroad. Visit siskinds.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Siskinds LLP