Investors in Dye & Durham Ltd. ("DND") are encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP about its investigation into a potential class action

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP is investigating a possible shareholder class action against Dye & Durham Ltd. ("DND") and certain of its directors and officers.

On September 15, 2025, DND issued a news release announcing that it would be unable to file its financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025 by the filing deadline due to an issuer-oriented review letter received from the Ontario Securities Commission. That letter included questions about the level of DND's testing for goodwill impairment and certain purchase accounting disclosures for DND's year ended June 30, 2024. DND has since announced that the Ontario Securities Commission's issuer-oriented review has come to a conclusion, but DND has not yet filed its financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025 or for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

DND shareholders are encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP at [email protected] or by telephone at 519-660-7802.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation is also encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP.

Your information will be held in strict confidence. By contacting us, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, nor do you incur any obligations in connection with the potential class action.

