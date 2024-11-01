Notice of Proposed Settlement and Opt-Out Deadline



Have you held units of a TD mutual fund (other than through a discount broker)?

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - A class action settlement has been reached with TD Asset Management Inc. for C$8.5 million to resolve the claims asserted on behalf of all persons, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who held or hold, at any time on or prior to September 11, 2024, units of a TD mutual fund trust, other than through a discount broker ("Class").

The settlement is subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. A settlement approval hearing has been set for January 13, 2025. At that same hearing, the Court will also consider a motion to approve Class Counsel's fees, which will not exceed C$2,125,000, plus reimbursement for expenses incurred by Class Counsel in the litigation, plus taxes on the fees and disbursements.

If you wish to object to the settlement, Class Counsel's fees and disbursements, the payment of an honorarium to the plaintiff, or the Distribution Protocol that sets out the manner in which the net settlement funds will be distributed among eligible Class Members, you should do so by December 23, 2024.

If you do not want to be part of the class action and be bound by the terms of the settlement, you must opt out by submitting an opt-out form by December 31, 2024.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Class, to obtain a copy of the opt-out form, to object, and to understand your legal rights:

View the long-form notice at https://www.kalloghlianmyers.com/tdsettlement





Call Class Counsel at (647) 969-4472

This settlement is not for persons who held units of a TD mutual fund trust through a discount broker.

If you held units of a TD mutual fund through a discount broker (e.g. BMO InvestorLine, CIBC Investor's Edge, National Bank Direct Brokerage, RBC Direct Investing, Scotia iTRADE, TD Direct Investing, CI Direct Trading, Qtrade, Desjardins Online Brokerage, HSBC InvestDirect, Laurentian Bank Discount Brokerage, Wealthsimple, Questrade, and Interactive Brokers), there is a separate settlement for you. Please visit https://www.siskinds.com/class-action/mutual-fund-trailing-commissions/ for more information about that settlement.

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario

SOURCE Kalloghlian Myers LLP

Kalloghlian Myers LLP, [email protected]