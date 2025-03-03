Notice of Approved Settlement and Commencement of Claim-Filing Process

Have you held units of a TD Mutual Fund (other than through a discount broker)?

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a class action settlement with TD Asset Management Inc. for C$8,500,000 to resolve the claims asserted on behalf of all persons, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who held or hold, at any time on or prior to September 11, 2024, units of a TD Mutual Fund other than through a discount broker ("Class").

This Settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Defendant. It is an efficient compromise between the parties of their disputed positions.

Class Members who still own units of a TD Mutual Fund are not required to submit a claim for compensation. Instead, Class Counsel will direct the Defendant to deposit a portion of the Net Settlement Amount into each TD Mutual Fund trust.

Class Members who no longer hold any units of a TD Mutual Fund should submit a claim to receive compensation. To be eligible to obtain compensation from the Settlement, Class Members who no longer hold any units of a TD Mutual Fund must submit a Claim Form to the Administrator at www.TDMutualFundsSettlement.com by August 28, 2025.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Class, and to learn how to make a claim for compensation:

View the long-form notice at https://www.kalloghlianmyers.com/tdsettlement; or



Contact the Administrator, Verita Global Inc., at 1-888-211-3846 or [email protected] .

This Settlement is not for persons who held units of a TD Mutual Fund trust through a discount broker.

If you held units of a TD Mutual Fund through a discount broker (e.g. BMO InvestorLine, CIBC Investor's Edge, National Bank Direct Brokerage, RBC Direct Investing, Scotia iTRADE, TD Direct Investing, CI Direct Trading, Qtrade, Desjardins Online Brokerage, HSBC InvestDirect, Laurentian Bank Discount Brokerage, Wealthsimple, Questrade, and Interactive Brokers), there is a separate settlement for you. Please visit https://www.siskinds.com/class-action/mutual-fund-trailing-commissions/ for more information about that settlement.

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario.

