Brand new interface, full ETF access and 100 free trades a year, starting at as little as $1

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Direct Investing launched the new TD Easy Trade app, a mobile‑first investing experience designed to make DIY investing easier to understand, easier to start and easier to grow with – especially for Canadians who are new to investing.

By pairing an intuitive mobile-first design with TD Direct Investing's leading partial share capability, the TD Easy Trade app removes the barriers that often keep Canadians from getting started. Investors can download the app, open an account and start trading in minutes – with as little as $1, no minimum balance requirements, no account fees and 100 commission-free trades a year – making it easier and more affordable to take that first step. TD Easy Trade combines a clean, easy-to-use experience with practical learning tools and access to real human support when needed, 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday.

"At its core, this launch is about making investing feel more human," said Paul Clark, Group Head, Wealth Management and TD Insurance. "The new TD Easy Trade app reflects how we are continuing to evolve the investing experience for our clients in TD Wealth -- making it easier to start investing, more supportive as your confidence builds, and designed to grow with you over time."

What's new:

100 commission‑free trades each year on Canadian and U.S. stocks and ETFs, including partial share investing starting at just $1.

No account fees and no minimum balance requirements.

Full ETF access, giving investors more choice and flexibility from day one.

Learning and goal setting tools, watchlists, and market news allowing clients to easily learn as they go at their own pace.

A modern design that makes investing seamless from your phone.

"People want investing to feel simpler, without feeling like they're on their own," said Scott Ignall, Executive Vice President, TD Direct Investing. "The new TD Easy Trade app is designed to cut through complexity -- with intuitive tools, a best-in-class learning platform and access to a real person when it's needed."

The launch comes as fresh TD survey data shows younger Canadians are increasingly curious about direct investing platforms, but they just want it to make sense.

The survey shows Gen Z leads all age groups in using direct investing platforms, with 71 percent already onboard, in comparison to 52 percent for the general population. But confidence is still catching up.

One-third (33 percent) say they don't feel confident in their level of investing knowledge (highest among all age groups surveyed).

81 percent say they wish financial institutions would speak more directly to "people like me".

78 percent would be more confident investing if the language used were simpler and more relatable.

Almost one-third (31 percent) of Gen Z say access to a real person still matters.

"Our research showed that while Gen Z wants to invest, many don't yet feel confident doing it," said Esli Gjini, Associate Vice President and Product Group Owner, TD Easy Trade. "We designed the new TD Easy Trade app around that reality – stripping away unnecessary complexity and using clearer language and built‑in learning to support everyone, including people who are investing for the very first time."

The TD Easy Trade app is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Canadians can open an account and start investing with as little as one dollar through a TFSA, FHSA, RRSP, or cash account.

To learn more, visit the TD Easy Trade website and get started today!

About the TD Survey:

This TD survey was conducted by The Harris Poll in both English and French from August 29 to September 2, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 2,164 Canadian adults. The results have been weighted by age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error of approximately ±2.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

TD Easy Trade™ is a service of TD Direct Investing, a division of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc., a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information, please contact: Jillian Tanouye, [email protected]