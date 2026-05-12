Celebrating nine consecutive years of JD Power Canada award recognition and category leadership

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Auto Finance (Canada) Inc. (TDAF) has been ranked #1 in Dealer Satisfaction among Non-Captive Non-Prime lenders with Retail Credit in the JD Power 2026 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study, marking its ninth consecutive year of JD Power Canada award recognition. In addition, TDAF ranked #1 among Non-Captive Prime lenders for the third year in a row--and for the eighth time in nine years overall.

The JD Power Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study measures Canadian auto dealers' satisfaction with their auto finance providers. This year's study is based on more than 6,900 finance provider evaluations across multiple dealer financing segments that were fielded from January to March 2026.

"Throughout our network of over 3,700 retail dealerships across Canada, TDAF is committed to offering flexible financing solutions and specialized support for our clients," said Michael McGhee, Senior Vice President and Head, TD Auto Finance Canada. "We're thrilled to receive award recognition from JD Power for the ninth year in a row, and we thank our dealers for their continued trust."

In the 2026 study, TD Auto Finance Canada ranked #1 across all four study factors in the Non-Captive Prime segment, including:

Finance Provider Offerings

Funding Process

Credit Staff Relationships

Sales Representative Relationships

To learn more about TD Auto Finance Canada please visit: https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/products/borrowing/auto-finance

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Noa Salamon, [email protected]