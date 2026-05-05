TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) today provided information regarding its expected catastrophe claims, to be reflected in the Bank's Wealth Management & Insurance segment's second quarter results, on its website at: https://www.td.com/ca/en/about-td/for-investors/investor-relations/financial-information/insurance-disclosure.

The website includes additional information about the Bank's insurance catastrophe claims (including catastrophe claims, net of reinsurance for the comparative quarters).

Quarterly Earnings Announcement

TD will release its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and host an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information contact: Brooke Hales, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, 416-307-8647, [email protected]; Gabrielle Sukman, Senior Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, 416-983-1854, [email protected]