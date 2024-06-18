TD Launches Full-Service Platform supporting Technology and Innovation Clients in Canada

High-touch banking and capital solutions tailored towards servicing the needs of entrepreneurs in the innovation economy.

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) today announced the launch of TD Innovation Partners (TDIP), a division of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. TDIP is a new full-service team providing bespoke, high-touch banking and financing solutions in support of technology and innovation companies at all stages. TDIP offers a broad suite of services to address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by technology entrepreneurs from banking and lending products to principal investments and private banking solutions.

"With more than a million business banking customers across Canada, TD plays an active role in supporting business owners and helping them achieve their financial goals." said Barbara Hooper, Group Head, Canadian Business Banking, TD. "Our TDIP team stands ready to support the next generation of innovation companies at every step of their journeys."

TD Innovation Partners, led by Shez Samji, features a highly specialized team with extensive experience working with companies in the innovation economy. The team, which also includes Mark Kiyonaga, Michelle Sabourin and Tom Lowden, brings deep relationships within the technology and business community, as well as an expansive network of investors and key industry influencers. The team offers a collaborative approach that is stage and industry agnostic, tailored to help innovation companies navigate the complexities of growth.

At launch, TDIP will offer a unique banking experience made for founders and their teams. From the initial opening of a bank account to helping meet the complex needs of mid and later stage growth companies – TDIP is poised to bridge the gap between banking services and the specialized needs of technology companies across their lifecycles. TDIP will also work alongside TD Wealth to provide private banking and wealth management to help make TD the bank that truly understands the founder journey.

"Our team is deeply passionate about the innovation economy, and we strive to work as hard as our clients," said Shez Samji, Head, TD Innovation Partners. "At TDIP, we're focused on enhancing and curating the banking experience for technology companies and their founders so they can spend more time creating and growing their business."

For more information on TD Innovation Partners, please visit https://tdip.td.com/

For Media Inquiries, please contact: David Maher, [email protected]