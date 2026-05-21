New autonomous AI model marks major milestone in enterprise-wide AI strategy

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) announced today the launch of its first agentic AI model, a major milestone in the Bank's enterprise-wide AI strategy, to automate and streamline the application process for mortgages and Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOC). This is the first step the Bank is taking to leverage agentic AI to begin an end-to-end transformation of its Real Estate Secured Lending (RESL) operations.

Agentic AI represents the next wave of AI innovation: autonomous AI agents that use generative AI language models to complete tasks with minimal human intervention. Layer 6, the Bank's award-winning AI research and development centre, developed its inaugural agentic AI model alongside the Bank's Global Technology & Solutions, data, Real Estate & Secured Lending and risk management teams. It automates the pre-adjudication process by generating application summary memos for underwriters in minutes instead of hours.

This launch is a foundational step in the Bank's enterprise-wide AI strategy, which aims to combine advanced machine intelligence with human expertise to deliver faster, simpler and more personalized banking experiences. The introduction of Agentic AI into RESL reflects how TD is scaling next-generation AI technologies across the organization to drive efficiency, improve decision-making and move closer to its goal of generating $1 billion in annual value from AI in the coming years.

"Agentic AI is enabling us to deliver what clients tell us matters most - speed and simplicity," says Mohit Veoli, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending at TD. "By providing confident decisions earlier in the homebuying process, one of life's milestone moments, we're meeting our clients where they need us most, making the experience simpler and faster. This is just the beginning of how we're using AI to evolve the mortgage experience and bring our promise of being more human to life."

Autonomous agents create application summary memos by classifying client documents, extracting key information, calculating client income and validating figures against select policy requirements, performing consent checks and searching for any discrepancies before generating a concise summary for underwriters. Early results indicate that agentic AI is reducing this process from an average of 15 hours to an average of less than three minutes, while also providing more accurate results and thereby reducing both risk and the unit cost on adjudication.

"Agentic AI will supercharge our work and put us in a position to deliver more accurate and faster results for our clients," said Luke Gee, Chief Analytics and AI Officer at TD. "We're building a hybrid future where our colleagues and AI work together to help our clients get to a 'yes' faster on some of their most important decisions. We're going to approach our vision responsibly so that we maintain the trust of our clients and colleagues."

This is the first step in transforming the Bank's RESL operations with agentic AI and generative AI. TD has mapped every step of the RESL journey, from when a client submits their documents to when funding for mortgages or HELOCs is released, and will be introducing agentic AI in each one. TD is also exploring opportunities to introduce Agentic AI in other businesses across the Bank.

The integration of agentic AI will be overseen by the Bank's Trustworthy AI team, which evaluates AI models on privacy, security, fairness, accountability and explainability and ensures they pass a rigorous series of checks and balances before they come into contact with humans. The team continues to monitor models once deployed. The Bank's Trustworthy AI approach was named Best Responsible AI Program or Initiative in North America by DataIQ in 2025.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For more information: Ada Lovelace Rampersaud, TD Bank Group, [email protected].