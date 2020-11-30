"Our mission to better protect Canadians has never been more important than it is today. In a year of such economic uncertainty, we are very proud to be investing in local jobs and helping support the region's economic recovery from COVID-19. Today's announcement also reinforces our commitment to better support customers in Atlantic Canada as well as our customers all across the country – in both official languages," says Raymond Chun, President & CEO, TD Insurance.

The TDI CAC expands on TD's existing Dieppe campus, which presently employs almost 1,000 TD employees working in the Canadian Banking Contact Centre and TD Finance Operations. The new TDI space has the capacity for more than 135 people with plans in place to employ approximately 100 full time employees in Moncton by January 2021. With the rise of remote work, we expect our presence in the region to increase beyond current capacity. Building on to TD's existing footprint means all employees in the region will benefit from career growth opportunities across TD and TD Insurance.

"Greater Moncton is a thriving region and a talent draw for the Maritimes," says Frank McKenna, Deputy Chair, TD Bank Group. "We are investing in the future of this province because it possesses the attributes needed to operate a successful business: great people, good quality of life, and a welcoming culture. With the pandemic, we have been able to create a successful work from home model which has led to expanded recruitment across the province, including in northern New Brunswick. TD has a long-standing presence in Atlantic Canada and the creation of these latest jobs underscores our commitment to growth in the region."

The opening of TDI's Client Advice Centre builds upon TD's long history within Atlantic Canada dating back to 1922 when The Dominion Bank first established a presence in the region. The first TD call centre location in New Brunswick opened in Saint John in 1994. Expanding operations in Greater Moncton by opening the CAC allows for the support needed to accommodate TDI's growth strategy and ensuring the delivery of legendary service to customers. During periods of high call volumes, the new CAC is equipped and will be active in assisting customers when need is high. Currently licensed to support the Atlantic market and soon to be licensed to support Quebec, additional licensing will roll-out, allowing TD Insurance to continue its mission to better protect Canadians.

"As we continue to navigate COVID-19, we're discovering both new challenges and new opportunities," said Premier Blaine Higgs, "Our changing global landscape has made remote work arrangements commonplace. Professionals across the world can work from anywhere, and more and more are choosing to do that right here in New Brunswick. Our government is proud to support TD as they continue to expand, create jobs, and connect our people to new opportunities across the province. Their choice to do business here is a good sign for the continued growth of our economy."

"TD Insurance is a growth business. And this step in our journey reaffirms our commitment to create new opportunities, build our workforce, attract top talent and focus on our customer's evolving insurance needs," says Chun.

Building on TD's mission to enrich the lives of colleagues, customers and communities, TD Insurance also announced a donation of $10,000 to the local Moncton chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association. The organization helps provide access to mental health services in the community. Each year, they assist over 75,000 New Brunswick residents of all ages with these vital care services.

