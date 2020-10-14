TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") is pleased to announce that the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund1 (the "Fund") has invested in Canada's largest battery storage project ("eReserve" or the "Project") located in Alberta, Canada. The Project will consist of up to 60 MW of Tesla Megapack Batteries, providing energy balancing and grid frequency regulation services that support Alberta's growth in sustainable energy.

Construction of the Project commenced in September, beginning with the advancement of funds to commission the first of three 20 MW battery storage projects ("eReserve 1") scheduled to be in service by December 2020. The Project will be owned and managed by the Fund's wholly owned, western Canadian power investment platform, WCSB Power Holdings LP ("WCSB Power"). TERIC Power Ltd. has been engaged to design and manage the construction of the Project. Additionally, this agreement provides the option for WCSB Power to construct and operate two additional 20 MW battery projects, eReserve 2 & 3, scheduled to be in service in 2021. Once fully constructed, WCSB Power is anticipated to operate the largest fleet of Tesla Megapack batteries in Canada.

The Tesla Megapack batteries will provide various operational strategies to support Alberta's electrical grid. These applications will focus on the delivery of sustainable energy, renewable generation smoothing, system voltage and capacity support, as well as grid frequency regulation. WCSB Power has engaged URICA Energy Asset Optimization Ltd. to provide commercial services and optimize the operation of the Megapack in a carbon neutral manner to assist WCSB Power in achieving its ESG targets.

"We are incredibly proud of this investment, which adds to WCSB Power's existing generation capacity and supports our goal of becoming a market leader of energy storage projects in Canada. This investment highlights our continued strategy to invest in sustainable technologies, while furthering the growth and evolution of Alberta's energy needs," said Jeff Mouland, Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure Investments, TDAM. "The investment also demonstrates to our clients and stakeholders our ability to invest in sustainable power generation technologies and distribution projects within Canada."

1 The TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Canada) LP and the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Canada) LP II (the "Feeder Funds") invests in units of a master fund, the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Global) LP (the "Master Fund"). The Master Fund invests in the allowable infrastructure investments outlined in its Investment Policy.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TDAM, a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $359 billion in assets as at June 30, 2020. Assets under management include TDAM, TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

