TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund1 (the "Fund") has acquired an interest in Verbrugge International B.V. ("Verbrugge" or the "Company"), a leading Dutch bulk and breakbulk terminal operator.

Verbrugge provides critical transport infrastructure to move essential commodities such as wood pulp, bulk, paper, and agricultural products across Continental Europe. Verbrugge operates three terminals that are strategically located in the ports of Vlissingen and Terneuzen, between the cities of Antwerp and Rotterdam.

The three terminals span over 500 acres and include 64 warehouses totaling over 7.5 million square feet of storage area. Verbrugge offers a complete package of logistics services including:

Port logistics, Stevedoring, Vessel handling, and Cargo Operations

Storage, Warehousing and (Offshore) Project Marshalling Yard Services

Transport, Distribution, Chartering and Forwarding

Lashing and Securing Cargo

Port Agency

Customs and Fiscal Services

"We are incredibly excited to make the Fund's first investment in sea ports in the Netherlands, and to invest in a company led by the Verbrugge family, who we view as a strategically aligned long-term owner and operator, given their long-term vision for the Company and more than 60 years of operating history," said Jeff Mouland, Managing Director and Head of Global Infrastructure Investments, TD Asset Management Inc. "This investment highlights our team's continued ability to expand and grow the Fund's portfolio globally in essential infrastructure."

Founded in 1958 as a majority family-owned business based in Zeeland, the Netherlands, Verbrugge has grown into an international full-service logistics provider versed in various industries to meet its customers' logistics requirements. It continues to be majority family-owned and driven by its family values, integrity and sustainable entrepreneurship.

"We look forward to having TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund as a new shareholder of Verbrugge International, given their long-term focus, and ability to continue to invest and grow alongside us as we continue to act as a long-term partner and logistics provider for our clients." said Martin Verbrugge, CEO of Verbrugge International.

1 The TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund is comprised of the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Global Master) L.P., the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Canada) L.P. and the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Canada) L.P. II.

About Verbrugge International

Founded in 1958, the family business, based in Zeeland, the Netherlands, has grown into an international full-service logistics provider. A partner who is versed in various industries and who is ready for your logistics requirements.

About TD Asset Management

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $398 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

