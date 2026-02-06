TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - For the 14th consecutive year, several investment funds managed by TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) were recognized at the annual Fundata Canada Inc. (Fundata) FundGrade A+® Awards. A combination of 24 TD Mutual Funds, TD Managed Assets Program portfolios and TD Exchange-Traded Funds (TD ETFs) won in their respective categories at the 2025 awards, announced Thursday, February 5, 2026. This equals the highest number of FundGrade A+® Awards ever received by TDAM-managed investment funds in a single year, matching last year's total.

"We're honoured to receive recognition again this year from Fundata for multiple TD Mutual Funds and TD ETFs across several categories and time periods," said David Sykes, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "Being recognized consistently is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence from our portfolio managers and investment teams across our broad array of capabilities. Receiving 14 awards for our TD ETF lineup demonstrates our growing influence in this space--as does passing the $30 billion threshold in assets under management (AUM) within our TD ETF lineup.1 Our mutual fund awards also reaffirm our leadership in the broader asset management landscape, and collectively we now manage over $530 billion in total AUM across all of our investment offerings.1 What matters most, however, is placing clients at the center of everything we do. Whether it's saving for retirement, funding education, or building generational wealth, TDAM is committed to helping clients achieve their goals."

The FundGrade A+® Awards recognize Canadian investment funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year.

The following TD Mutual Funds, TD Managed Assets Program portfolios and TD ETFs were recognized for providing strong risk-adjusted returns relative to industry peers across one or more performance periods:

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year.

The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The Fund Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit https://www.fundata.com/fundgrade.

Historical Performance for the funds referenced above receiving a FundGrade A+® Award (Source: TDAM, as at December 31, 2025):

Fund Name 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since

Inception Inception

Date TD Canadian

Small-Cap Equity Fund 42.91 % 24.86 % 18.36 % 13.94 % 11.19 % November 1, 2005 TD Global Tactical

Monthly Income Fund 5.16 % 11.91 % 7.33 % 7.01 % 7.79 % September 12, 2012 TD North American

Dividend Fund 11.47 % 19.83 % 15.18 % 11.74 % 9.05 % January 8, 2007 TD U.S. Monthly

Income Fund -C$ 6.69 % 14.33 % 9.99 % 8.80 % 10.78 % September 10, 2013 TD Canadian

Diversified Yield Fund 19.36 % 16.36 % 14.88 % N/A 10.03 % April 26, 2016 TD International Equity

CAD Hedged Index ETF 21.38 % 17.37 % 12.57 % N/A 10.34 % March 22, 2016 TD U.S. Equity

Index ETF 12.72 % 23.87 % 15.46 % N/A 15.40 % March 22, 2016 TD U.S. Dividend

Growth Fund 9.21 % 21.20 % 15.38 % N/A 15.58 % September 12, 2017 TD Managed Aggressive

Growth ETF Portfolio 17.68 % 18.35 % 11.57 % N/A 10.69 % January 30, 2020 TD Managed Balanced

Growth ETF Portfolio 13.82 % 14.76 % 8.70 % N/A 8.16 % January 30, 2020 TD Select U.S. Short Term

Corporate Bond Ladder ETF 2.33 % 6.95 % 4.42 % N/A 3.89 % November 8, 2018 TD Active Preferred Share ETF 18.00 % 16.68 % 12.32 % N/A 8.43 % November 8, 2018 TD Global Equity Focused Fund 10.79 % 19.99 % 13.53 % N/A 14.03 % September 13, 2018 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF 21.33 % 17.63 % 11.98 % N/A 9.66 % November 19, 2019 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF 10.35 % 23.49 % 14.30 % N/A 14.75 % May 3, 2019 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF 33.11 % 23.35 % 19.24 % N/A 13.48 % November 20, 2019 TD Q Global Dividend ETF 16.25 % 17.87 % 14.92 % N/A 11.23 % November 20, 2019 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid-Cap Equity ETF 1.21 % 13.10 % 12.63 % N/A 9.90 % November 20, 2019 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF 14.79 % 13.85 % 10.97 % N/A 11.39 % May 26, 2020 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF 8.18 % 25.46 % 16.59 % N/A 18.13 % May 26, 2020 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio 10.66 % 10.72 % 4.71 % N/A 4.91 % August 11, 2020 TD Balanced ETF Portfolio 13.83 % 15.35 % 8.72 % N/A 9.14 % August 11, 2020 TD Growth ETF Portfolio 17.99 % 15.35 % 20.11 % 13.01 % 13.58 % August 11, 2020 TD Managed Maximum Equity

Growth ETF Portfolio 20.94 % 21.72 % 14.38 % N/A 13.07 % January 30, 2020

1 Aggregate statistics as at December 31, 2025, for TD Asset Management Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. 2 The Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) is a Canadian independent organization that defines the categories of funds. 3 Fund Count indicates the number of funds in the category the particular fund is being compared with. 4 The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2025.

The information contained herein has been provided by TD Asset Management Inc. and is for information purposes only. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable. The information does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice. Particular investment, tax, or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange- traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or ETF Facts and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The indicated rates of return (other than for money market funds) are the historical total returns for the period, compounded for mutual funds, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of distributions. The indicated rate of return for each money market fund is an annualized historical yield based on the seven- day period ended as indicated and annualized in the case of effective yield by compounding the seven day return and does not represent an actual one year return. Index returns do not represent ETF returns. The indicated rates of return do not take into account sales, redemption, commission charges, distribution or optional charges, as applicable, or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and are available through authorized dealers. TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

® The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of millions of retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and professionally managed portfolios. Asset management businesses at TD manage $531 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics as at December 31, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. For more information, visit tdam.com.

