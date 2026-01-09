TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2025 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds listed below (collectively, the "TD ETFs"). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs. Cash distributions for December 2025 have been distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2025 received a notional distribution at year-end representing realized taxable amounts within the TD ETFs for the 2025 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. within the first 60 days of 2026.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distributions are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Reinvested

Distribution

($) TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCH 0.00720 TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCI 0.01020 TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCJ 0.00000 TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF – USD TBUG.U 0.00542 TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio TEQT 0.03000 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – USD Units TGED.U 0.00271 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – USD Units TPU.U 0.00038 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF – USD Units TQSM.U 0.00226 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED 0.00857 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – USD Units TUED.U 0.06512 TD U.S. Cash Management ETF – US$ TUSD.U 0.00000

The information contained herein has been provided by TD Asset Management Inc. and is for information purposes only. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable. The information does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice. Particular investment, tax, or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD U.S. Equity Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR) ("Index") and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $527 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

