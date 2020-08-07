New agreement signifies alignment between TD and the financial technology company about access to customer financial data

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) today announced a new data-access agreement with Finicity, which lays the groundwork for customers to request that TD transfers their financial data for services they want to use, including personal financial management apps supported by Finicity.

The North American agreement signifies alignment between TD and Finicity about protocols to be followed by Finicity when accessing financial data of a TD customer to support the customer's request to use financial services supported by Finicity. At the customer's request, TD will transfer the customer's financial data to Finicity through a technology known as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that may eventually eliminate the need for customers to share their banking login ID or password in order to access third-party financial products and services.

Protecting Consumer Data

Consumers who currently use financial products and services provided by some Fintechs are having to share their banking credentials to be able to access these products and services. An API-based approach will help raise the level of data security for customers who want to use third-party financial management apps.

"The significant surge we have seen in the adoption of our own digital products and services has accelerated our work to leverage a market-developed technology solution to help increase the comfort level of customers looking to access digital services that are outside their bank," says Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD. "Our customers want digital solutions and we are focused on supporting their choices."

Consumer-Directed Finance and Open Banking

The agreement with Finicity is part of TD's response to customers' need to leverage data stored with financial institutions for digital services. TD is a founding member of the Financial Data Exchange (FDX), a US-based industry consortium that promotes solutions to better protect customer data, supports an API-based technology protocol and that recently launched in Canada with the support of leading Canadian banks and financial technology companies. TD also recently invested in Akoya, a new, US-based company that will operate an API-based network for a more secure way of sharing financial data. In Canada, TD has been involved in government consultations to move Consumer-Directed Finance forward, while helping to protect consumer interests.

"We are committed to delivering superior data access, quality and security through the Finicity Open Banking platform, transforming the way consumers interact with and benefit from their own financial data," said Finicity CEO Steve Smith. "Together with TD, we are helping consumers to become more empowered with their financial data and utilize it in ways to help improve their financial lives."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on April 30, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Finicity

Finicity's mission is to help individuals, families and organizations make smarter financial decisions through safe and secure access to fast, high-quality data. The company provides a proven and trusted Open Banking platform that puts consumers in control of their financial data, transforming the way we experience money — everything from budgeting, payments, investing and lending. Finicity partners with influential financial institutions and disruptive Fintech providers alike to give consumers a leg up in a complicated financial world, helping to improve financial literacy, expanding financial inclusion, and ultimately leading to better financial outcomes. Finicity is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

