TD introduces new suite of intelligent insights with personalized real-time information that are relevant to customers' banking needs.

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As more customers adopt digital banking, TD is continuing to enhance the mobile experience with new guided solutions that leverage the Bank's data and analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities.

"At TD, we recognize the importance of creating personalized and meaningful banking experiences for our customers, however they choose to bank" said Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD Bank Group. "We want to empower our customers who are using digital properties with insights that are actionable and tailored to their needs."

TD has introduced new digital insights within the TD app designed to prompt customers with guided self-serve options based on their transaction history. These insights offer pro-active guidance to help customers to intuitively complete an action without having to search within the app or navigate to the external site.

Global Money Transfer Notification – Customers who complete a third-party international remittance transfer will be prompted with the option of securely sending money through TD Global Transfer directly from their TD account within the TD app. TD Global Transfer is a single innovative marketplace that provides TD customers with convenience and choice in how they send money almost anywhere in the world.





– Customers who complete a third-party international remittance transfer will be prompted with the option of securely sending money through directly from their TD account within the TD app. TD Global Transfer is a single innovative marketplace that provides TD customers with convenience and choice in how they send money almost anywhere in the world. Access Card Renewal Alerts – Customers will now receive targeted information through the TD app informing them that a new TD Access Card is on the way when the card has expired, explaining the options for how to activate their card along with useful information about the card features, including how their TD Access Card can be used to make online or in-app purchases and pay re-occurring bills.

Digital insights have also been introduced to the mobile experience to support TD Direct Investing clients when they open a new account with future insights based on the frequency of their investment activity.

The Direct Investing Client Journey – Offering proactive engagement to TD Direct Investing clients, digital insights will drive clients to "how-to" information and educational resources. Clients will be prompted as soon as a TD Direct Investing account has been opened with information such as how to look up a quote or how to set up an investment watchlist on the TD Direct Investing trading platform and support them through the steps for making their first investment. Once the account has been funded, insights will inform clients of tools and educational resources that are available to them to help build their investing confidence and make them a more informed investor. The launch of this experience caters to the do-it-yourself (DIY) investor mindset, helping to keep them empowered to self-manage their investment journey.

These experiences build on TD's introduction of AI-powered insights to support customer cashflow management for personal banking customers with predictive insights into their upcoming transactions:

Low Balance Prediction insight to alert customers who are likely to encounter a low balance in the next two weeks so that they can give priority to their important spending needs, and;

Upcoming Transactions insight to provide a list of upcoming bills within the next two weeks based on recurring transactions to help customers who have challenges with cash flow.

In each instance, customers are provided with personalized contextual options like being able to transfer funds and viewing their schedule of upcoming payments to better plan for their financial obligations.

TD is focused on delivering connected experiences across its platforms, anticipating the growing digital needs of diverse customers and introducing accessible ways to support them in their financial journey. In 2022, TD expects to have over 30 live use digital insights designed to offer proactive guided customer experiences within the mobile app.

"We are seeing through high levels of engagement in these experiences that digital insights are an effective way to support our customers with information that is relevant in a digital setting," said Khalfan. "As we continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of our customers, we are committed to finding new ways to help support their digital confidence."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on October 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Lisa Bodnar, [email protected], 647-688-4547

Related Links

https://www.td.com

