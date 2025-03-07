Three organizations will receive funding from TD by 2027

TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is proud to share three organizations receiving funding through the TD Ready Commitment – the Bank's corporate citizenship platform.

Up with Women /Exponenti'elles plays a pivotal role in communities in Ontario , Quebec , Alberta , and British Columbia by supporting low income women working to build a sustainable pathway out of poverty and realize their full potential, through their professional and personalized coaching program. Through the TD Ready Commitment, Up with Women will receive $350,000 beginning in January 2025 , to be distributed over a three-year period.

plays a pivotal role in communities in , , , and by supporting low income women working to build a sustainable pathway out of poverty and realize their full potential, through their professional and personalized coaching program. Through the TD Ready Commitment, Up with Women will receive beginning in , to be distributed over a three-year period. Victim Services Toronto supports survivors of human trafficking. Beginning in January 2025 , through the TD Ready Commitment, Victim Services Toronto will receive $360,000 to be distributed over a three-year period, for their Reclaim program which supports survivors by removing coercive debt from their names and records.

supports survivors of human trafficking. Beginning in , through the TD Ready Commitment, Victim Services Toronto will receive to be distributed over a three-year period, for their Reclaim program which supports survivors by removing coercive debt from their names and records. Fintech Cadence is a female led fintech incubator focused on helping early-stage founders of fintech companies designing real solutions to the most pressing financial challenges Canadians face today. Their flagship program, Fintech Hub (begun in 2021 with the assistance of a grant from TD), has since supported founders as they develop dynamic products and services for Canadians. Through the TD Ready Commitment, Fintech Cadence will receive $375,000 beginning in February 2024 , to be distributed over a three-year period.

"At TD, we're committed to helping everyone, including women, achieve their ambitions by supporting initiatives that are focused on assisting them to better handle barriers to prosperity. We are pleased to support these organizations through the TD Ready Commitment and make a positive impact in the community" said Christine Morris, Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement and Customer Experience and Executive Chair of the Women at TD employee resource group.

TD is proud to contribute towards positive change by supporting initiatives like these.

About The TD Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to deliver on its purpose to enrich the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting C$1 billion by 2030 towards community giving and colleague engagement in four areas that we call the Interconnected Drivers of Change: Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to work with non-profit and community-based organizations to help make a positive impact for the customers and communities we serve.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.09 trillion in assets on January 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Lyan Khazanchi, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group [email protected]