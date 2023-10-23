TD donates additional $500,000 to support humanitarian aid for children in Middle East

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today TD announced an additional donation of $500,000 for urgent humanitarian aid, with a focus on addressing the needs of children. Funds will be used to help provide critically needed supplies and care to children in Gaza and Israel. In the coming days, TD will also make a further donation to support efforts that work to combat discrimination and hate in our communities through educational programs in Canada and the US.

TD is making contributions to these organizations who are on the ground in Israel and Gaza helping children:

Save the Children – Save the Children works to advance children's rights around the world and has been working with children since 1953. Through its Children's Emergency Fund, it is providing food, hygiene kits and basic essentials to children and families displaced by the violence, delivering education kits to keep children learning through disruption, and providing mental health and psychosocial support services to those who are most affected and vulnerable.

– Save the Children works to advance children's rights around the world and has been working with children since 1953. Through its Children's Emergency Fund, it is providing food, hygiene kits and basic essentials to children and families displaced by the violence, delivering education kits to keep children learning through disruption, and providing mental health and psychosocial support services to those who are most affected and vulnerable. United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) – UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories, including Gaza and Israel , to help save children's lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. UNICEF is actively appealing for support with a focus on safe water, nutrition support and medical care.

These contributions build upon TD's previous announced donation to the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) and Save the Children. UJA has set up an emergency appeal to aid families and individuals who have been impacted by violence or kidnapping.

In addition to its direct contributions, TD continues to accept in-branch donations to the Canadian Red Cross Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to provide humanitarian assistance to those impacted across the region.

