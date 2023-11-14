Powerful new platform offers advanced features for trading U.S. securities and options strategies

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, TD Direct Investing (DI) announced the launch of a new state of the art trading platform, TD Active Trader. The next generation trading platform, designed for active traders, offers a best-in-class trading experience for advanced orders, complex options strategy execution and cutting-edge charting capabilities.

Built on a revolutionary cloud-based platform, TD Active Trader clients have access to the latest trading technology, in addition to the flexibility of being able to customize the platform to meet their needs. Built for traders by traders, TD Active Trader features a streamlined trading experience, advanced digital charting and customizable workspaces, while giving high-performance traders a sophisticated and reliable platform to manage their portfolios.

"We are thrilled to launch TD Active Trader and provide our clients with one of the most advanced trading platforms in the market. As Canada's largest online brokerage1, innovation is a key priority for DI and we are investing to give our clients best-in-class technology and deliver a legendary trading experience," said Scott Ignall, Senior Vice President, Direct Investing and Delivery, TD Bank Group. "We built this powerful and advanced platform from the ground-up, giving us the ability to invest in and modernize the platform to meet our clients' needs. We are thrilled to bring our clients this next-generation trading platform, customized for what they want and need and to revolutionize the way they invest."

TD Active Trader includes the following stand-out features, and over the coming months, TD Active Trader clients will continue to see exciting new features on the platform.

Complete customization of the platform : TD Active Trader offers a variety of pro grade trading tools and resources which are fully customizable to meet their personal preferences.

: TD Active Trader offers a variety of pro grade trading tools and resources which are fully customizable to meet their personal preferences. Advanced order types : Trade multi-leg options strategies. This includes 3 and 4 legged Options Strategies.

: Trade multi-leg options strategies. This includes 3 and 4 legged Options Strategies. Advanced charting: Review, compare, and track investment ideas by customizing charts using over 100 technical indicators. Check multiple stocks and charts at once and set alerts.

With TD Active Trader joining the DI suite of leading trading platforms, clients will have access to the TD Direct Investing Learning Centre, including innovative investment tools and resources, webinars and free online Master Classes. The Learning Centre content is curated and personalized to a clients' learning interests, making it easy to quickly discover content that is relevant to their interests.

"TD Active Trader will be a game changer for the industry and we cannot wait for clients to experience it," continued Ignall. "With this powerful new platform, clients get access to elite-level trading tools backed by industry-leading education, and a dedicated trading desk."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on July 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. TD Direct Investing is a division of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

___________________________________________ 1 Based on account volume, revenue, assets under administration and trading volume of Online/Discount Brokerage firms in Canada as reported by Investor Economics in the "Online/Discount Brokerage Market Share Report" for the quarter ending June 2023.

