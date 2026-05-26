20 students across Canada recognized for their outstanding community leadership at a national award ceremony in Ottawa

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is proud to announce the 20 recipients of its 2026 TD Scholarships for Community Leadership program. This year's recipients are helping address pressing local challenges – from community health to initiatives that support belonging and access – all grounded in what their communities need.

"We are inspired by the passion, talent, and heart that these students bring to their communities," said Alicia Johnston, VP, Public Affairs. "TD is proud to champion the next generation of Canadian leaders, and we can't wait to see what they do next."

This year's recipients are:

Story Blottner, F.H. Collins Secondary School, Whitehorse, YT

F.H. Collins Secondary School, Whitehorse, YT Ava Clifford , St. Mary's High School, Prince Albert, SK

, St. Mary's High School, Prince Albert, SK Alexandra Gauthier , Iroquois Falls Secondary School, Matheson, ON

, Iroquois Falls Secondary School, Matheson, ON Jeremy Green , Kennebecasis Valley High School, Quispamsis, NB

, Kennebecasis Valley High School, Quispamsis, NB Jin Bei (Lisa) Han, Merivale High School, Nepean, ON

Merivale High School, Nepean, ON Suhaib Hashmi , Robert Thirsk High School, Calgary, AB

, Robert Thirsk High School, Calgary, AB Laura Hétu, Cégep Beauce-Appalaches, Sainte-Aurélie, QC

Cégep Beauce-Appalaches, Sainte-Aurélie, QC Seth Hyde , Gonzaga High School, St. John's, NL

, Gonzaga High School, St. John's, NL Stephanie Ikharia, Markville Secondary School, Markham, ON

Markville Secondary School, Markham, ON Tianyu Lin, Vincent Massey Secondary School, Windsor, ON

Vincent Massey Secondary School, Windsor, ON Oluwatomi Olagunju , Westdale Secondary School, Hamilton, ON

, Westdale Secondary School, Hamilton, ON Alpita Patro , Gonzaga High School, St. John's, NL

, Gonzaga High School, St. John's, NL Sia Peetush , Laurel Heights Secondary School, Waterloo, ON

, Laurel Heights Secondary School, Waterloo, ON Ansh Ramani, Westwood Community High School, Fort McMurray, AB

Westwood Community High School, Fort McMurray, AB Dilynn Scott , Kelowna Secondary School, Kelowna, BC

, Kelowna Secondary School, Kelowna, BC Vedant Sheel, Waterdown District High School, Hamilton, ON

Waterdown District High School, Hamilton, ON Charlotte Tankam, Cégep Gérald-Godin, Montréal, QC

Cégep Gérald-Godin, Montréal, QC Ruth Elvanie Tankam Penka , Cégep Gérald-Godin, Pierrefonds, QC

, Cégep Gérald-Godin, Pierrefonds, QC Isabella Wen , R.E. Mountain Secondary School, Surrey, BC

, R.E. Mountain Secondary School, Surrey, BC Kayenat Zaidi, Western Canada High School, Calgary, AB

Since 1995, 620 young Canadians in their final year of high school or CEGEP have been awarded the TD Scholarships for Community Leadership. Current recipients receive up to $70,000 over four years of post-secondary education towards tuition and living expenses. Beyond financial support, the scholarship offers mentorship, work experience, and networking connections that can help recipients build on their community involvement early on.

"I am incredibly proud to have been an early recipient of the TD Scholarships for Community Leadership. This scholarship validates the importance of young leaders and the impact they are already having in their communities across Canada," said Dr. Sabine Dhir, Assistant Professor, Strategy and Organization at McGill. "Being part of the national network of inspiring individuals has profoundly shaped my journey as a student, professor, and leader. At a time when the challenges facing our communities and institutions are increasingly complex, the TD Scholarships for Community Leadership serve as a powerful reminder that thoughtful, values-driven leadership and community engagement matter more than ever."

To learn more about this year's recipients, please visit: www.td.com/scholarship.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

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