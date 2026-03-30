Milestone year includes new funding for MusiCounts and unforgettable experiences for Canada's next generation of artists

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - For 15 years, TD Bank Group has proudly stood behind Canada's Biggest Night in Music, and this year's 55th Annual JUNO Awards at TD Coliseum marked a milestone worth celebrating.

As the Official Bank and Premier Sponsor of The JUNOS, TD showed up for fans and artists alike, championing homegrown talent with the return of the TD JUNOS Debut Program and sponsoring two fan-favourite categories: TD JUNO Fan Choice and South Asian Recording of the Year.

This year also marked a deeper investment into the future of Canadian music as TD announced new support for MusiCounts, the music education charity associated with The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) /The JUNO Awards, helping expand access to music education and creating more opportunities for young people to experience the power of music firsthand.

Here for the Fans and the Music

Presented by the CARAS, The JUNO Awards celebrate the artists, stories and sounds that move fans and bring communities together. That celebration extends beyond the stage - into classrooms and communities across the country.

In support of music education nationwide, TD announced a $650,000 donation to MusiCounts, enabling more inclusive, innovative and sustainable community music education programs for youth across Canada.

"Access to music education can be transformative for young people, helping them build confidence, connection and a sense of possibility," said Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts and COO of CARAS/The JUNO Awards. "With TD's support, we can reach even more youth with programs and resources that create lasting impact in communities across Canada."

Celebrating Homegrown Talent – On and Off the Stage

As part of its commitment to helping create real–world experiences, TD also hosted the Hamilton Music Collective at The JUNO Awards Broadcast, giving the local organization the opportunity to attend Canada's Biggest Night in Music and experience the industry up-close.

"For many young people, seeing themselves reflected in spaces like The JUNOS can be incredibly powerful," said Astrid Hepner, Founder and CEO, Hamilton Music Collective. "TD's support gives our students an inspiring opportunity to experience the energy, creativity and possibility of Canada's music industry."

The 55th Annual JUNO Awards

Music has the power to unlock potential - helping young people build confidence, develop skills and imagine new possibilities for the future.

"For 15 years we have stood alongside The JUNOS, celebrating the artists, voices and communities shaping Canada's music landscape," said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, North American Brand and Sponsorships, TD. "This year, we're proud to deepen our commitment alongside incredible organizations like MusiCounts and Hamilton Music Collective that give young people more access to music, both in the classroom and through live experiences."

By combining fan engagement with meaningful community investment, TD's 15th year with The JUNOS reflects what it means to be there for the fans and the music – in ways that feel purposefully and uniquely more human.

To learn more about TD's support for music in Canada, visit td.com/ca/en/about-td/sponsorship/td-music/impact.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For media inquiries please contact: Lauren Toti, TD Bank Group ([email protected])