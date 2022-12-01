Dec 01, 2022, 06:30 ET
This quarterly earnings news release should be read in conjunction with the Bank's unaudited fourth quarter 2022 consolidated financial results for the year ended October 31, 2022, included in this Earnings News Release and the audited 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), which is available on TD's website at http://www.td.com/investor/. This analysis is dated November 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, and have been primarily derived from the Bank's Annual or Interim Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain comparative amounts have been revised to conform to the presentation adopted in the current period.
FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, compared with the fourth quarter last year:
- Reported diluted earnings per share were $3.62 compared with $2.04.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.18, compared with $2.09.
- Reported net income was $6,671 million, compared with $3,781 million.
- Adjusted net income was $4,065 million, compared with $3,866 million.
FULL YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, compared with last year:
- Reported diluted earnings per share were $9.47, compared with $7.72.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $8.36, compared with $7.91.
- Reported net income was $17,429 million, compared with $14,298 million.
- Adjusted net income was $15,425 million, compared with $14,649 million.
FOURTH QUARTER ADJUSTMENTS (ITEMS OF NOTE)
The fourth quarter reported earnings figures included the following items of note:
- Amortization of intangibles of $57 million ($51 million after-tax or 3 cents per share), compared with $74 million ($65 million after-tax or 4 cents per share) in the fourth quarter last year.
- Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction of $18 million ($16 million after-tax or 1 cent per share), compared with $22 million ($20 million after-tax or 1 cent per share) in the fourth quarter last year.
- Acquisition and integration-related charges for pending acquisitions of $85 million ($65 million after-tax or 3 cents per share).
- Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition, net gain of $2,319 million ($1,741 million after-tax or 96 cents per share).
- Gain on sale of Schwab shares of $997 million ($997 million after-tax or 55 cents per share).
TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022. Reported earnings were $6.7 billion, up 76% compared with the fourth quarter last year, and adjusted earnings were $4.1 billion, up 5%.
"I'm extremely pleased with our earnings performance this quarter, which capped off a strong year demonstrating the benefit of our diversified business model and prudent risk and financial management," said Bharat Masrani, President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "The strength and resilience of our franchise enabled the Bank to invest in our business and deliver for our shareholders."
Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking delivered a strong quarter with record earnings from continued growth momentum
Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking finished the year in a position of strength with net income of $1,694 million, an increase of 11% compared with the fourth quarter last year reflecting higher margins and strong volume growth. Revenue growth of 16% resulted in a fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue.
The strong momentum in Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking was supported by continued strength in customer acquisition and higher customer activity. The Personal Bank launched a banking package specifically created for International Students – a first among Canadian peers – contributing to record New to Canada growth. TD Canada Trust was ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction in Small Business Banking1" by J.D. Power, reflecting the trusted relationships built with our customers.
|
______________________________
|
1 TD Canada Trust received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary business bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
The U.S. Retail Bank delivered strong results supported by broad-based growth in its businesses
U.S. Retail reported net income for the quarter was $1,539 million (US$1,163 million), an increase of 12% (7% in U.S. dollars) compared with the fourth quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $1,590 million (US$1,200 million), an increase of 16% (10% in U.S. dollars). Reported net income included acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition of $67 million (US$50 million) or $51 million (US$37 million) after-tax. The Bank's investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Schwab) contributed $310 million (US$237 million) in earnings, an increase of 26% (22% in U.S. dollars) compared with the fourth quarter last year.
The U.S. Retail Bank, which excludes the Bank's investment in Schwab, reported net income of $1,229 million (US$926 million), an increase of 9% (3% in U.S. dollars) from the fourth quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, net income was a record $1,280 million (US$963 million).
The U.S. Retail Bank was pleased to announce extended partnership agreements with Nordstrom through 2026 and Target Corporation through 2030. In addition, the Bank continued to modernize its distribution network with enhanced capabilities in sales and advice, including converting select retail stores to wealth advice centres, while expanding its presence in North Carolina and South Florida, including plans to open 15 new stores in Charlotte by 2025.
TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® (TD AMCB), ranked No. 1 in its footprint by total number of approved U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan units for the sixth consecutive year and ranked #2 National SBA Lender in 2022.
Wealth Management and Insurance delivered solid performance in the fourth quarter amid challenging market conditions
Wealth Management and Insurance net income was $516 million, a decrease of 15% compared with the fourth quarter last year. Insurance claims and related expenses rose 11%, reflecting increased driving activity and more severe weather-related events. This quarter's results highlighted the benefits of the segment's diversified business model as higher net interest income and insurance revenue largely offset the impact of market volatility and trading normalization.
Wealth Management and Insurance continued to deliver high quality advice and innovative financial products to help customers navigate the challenging economic environment. Wealth Management expanded its advisor base to better service mass affluent and high net worth client segments. TD Asset Management launched new investment solutions, including a carbon credit ETF and a multi-asset solution with exposure to alternative investments to enhance diversification for retail and institutional clients. TD Insurance continued its digital transformation, with over 20% of new sales this quarter completed digitally.
Solid Wholesale Banking performance reflects strength of diversified business model
Wholesale Banking reported net income for the quarter was $261 million, a decrease of 38%, compared with the fourth quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, net income was $275 million, a decrease of 35%. Revenue was up 1%, as a challenging underwriting environment was offset by higher deposit, lending, and trading-related revenues, reflecting the strength of Wholesale Banking's diversified business model.
This quarter, TD Securities launched a Carbon Advisory business within the ESG Solutions group, bolstering the team's capabilities to support clients' transitions to a low-carbon economy. As part of this effort, TD Securities announced a $10 million investment into the Boreal Wildlands Carbon Project – the largest single private conservation project ever undertaken in Canada – further demonstrating the Bank's commitment to supporting the growth and development of the voluntary carbon markets.
Capital
TD's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 16.2%.
Conclusion
For the year ahead, there are both tailwinds (including the interest rate environment and the anticipated closing of the announced acquisitions) and headwinds (including geopolitical tensions, the complex operating environment, and the potential for an economic slowdown). On balance, unless macroeconomic conditions were to shift dramatically, TD expects to meet or exceed its medium-term adjusted EPS growth target range of 7-10% in fiscal 2023.
"We enter 2023 from a position of strength, with growing businesses and a powerful purpose-driven brand. While there will be macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges in the year ahead, the progress we made in 2022 gives me great confidence in our future success," added Masrani.
"I would like to thank our colleagues around the world for living the TD brand and for their unwavering commitment to enriching the lives of our customers and our communities," concluded Masrani.
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements".
|
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document was reviewed by the Bank's Audit Committee and was approved by the Bank's Board of Directors, on the Audit Committee's recommendation, prior to its release.
|
TABLE 1: FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
As at or for the twelve months ended
|
31-Oct
|
31-Jul
|
31-Oct
|
31-Oct
|
31-Oct
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Results of operations
|
Total revenue – reported
|
$
|
15,563
|
$
|
10,925
|
$
|
10,941
|
$
|
49,032
|
$
|
42,693
|
Total revenue – adjusted1
|
12,247
|
11,603
|
10,941
|
46,170
|
42,693
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
617
|
351
|
-123
|
1,067
|
-224
|
Insurance claims and related expenses
|
723
|
829
|
650
|
2,900
|
2,707
|
Non-interest expenses – reported
|
6,545
|
6,096
|
5,947
|
24,641
|
23,076
|
Non-interest expenses – adjusted1
|
6,430
|
6,033
|
5,898
|
24,359
|
22,909
|
Net income – reported
|
6,671
|
3,214
|
3,781
|
17,429
|
14,298
|
Net income – adjusted1
|
4,065
|
3,813
|
3,866
|
15,425
|
14,649
|
Financial positions (billions of Canadian dollars)
|
Total loans net of allowance for loan losses
|
$
|
831
|
$
|
790.8
|
$
|
722.6
|
$
|
831
|
$
|
722.6
|
Total assets
|
1,917.50
|
1,840.80
|
1,728.70
|
1,917.50
|
1,728.70
|
Total deposits
|
1,230.00
|
1,201.70
|
1,125.10
|
1,230.00
|
1,125.10
|
Total equity
|
111.4
|
102.6
|
99.8
|
111.4
|
99.8
|
Total risk-weighted assets2
|
517
|
495.7
|
460.3
|
517
|
460.3
|
Financial ratios
|
Return on common equity (ROE) – reported3
|
26.5
|
%
|
13.5
|
%
|
15.7
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
15.5
|
%
|
Return on common equity – adjusted1
|
16
|
16.1
|
16.1
|
15.9
|
15.9
|
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)1
|
35.4
|
18.4
|
21.3
|
24.3
|
21.2
|
Return on tangible common equity – adjusted1
|
21.2
|
21.6
|
21.4
|
21.2
|
21.4
|
Efficiency ratio – reported3
|
42.1
|
55.8
|
54.4
|
50.3
|
54.1
|
Efficiency ratio – adjusted1,3
|
52.5
|
52
|
53.9
|
52.8
|
53.7
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses as a % of net
|
average loans and acceptances
|
0.29
|
0.17
|
-0.07
|
0.14
|
-0.03
|
Common share information – reported (Canadian dollars)
|
Per share earnings
|
Basic
|
$
|
3.62
|
$
|
1.76
|
$
|
2.04
|
$
|
9.48
|
$
|
7.73
|
Diluted
|
3.62
|
1.75
|
2.04
|
9.47
|
7.72
|
Dividends per share
|
0.89
|
0.89
|
0.79
|
3.56
|
3.16
|
Book value per share3
|
55
|
52.54
|
51.66
|
55
|
51.66
|
Closing share price4
|
87.19
|
83.18
|
89.84
|
87.19
|
89.84
|
Shares outstanding (millions)
|
Average basic
|
1,812.10
|
1,804.50
|
1,820.50
|
1,810.50
|
1,817.70
|
Average diluted
|
1,814.40
|
1,807.10
|
1,823.20
|
1,813.60
|
1,820.20
|
End of period
|
1,820.70
|
1,813.10
|
1,822.00
|
1,820.70
|
1,822.00
|
Market capitalization (billions of Canadian dollars)
|
$
|
158.7
|
$
|
150.8
|
$
|
163.7
|
$
|
158.7
|
$
|
163.7
|
Dividend yield3
|
4.2
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
3.7
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
3.9
|
%
|
Dividend payout ratio3
|
24.6
|
50.6
|
38.7
|
37.5
|
40.9
|
Price-earnings ratio3
|
9.2
|
10.6
|
11.6
|
9.2
|
11.6
|
Total shareholder return (1 year)3
|
0.9
|
4.2
|
58.9
|
0.9
|
58.9
|
Common share information – adjusted (Canadian dollars)1,3
|
Per share earnings
|
Basic
|
$
|
2.18
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
8.38
|
$
|
7.92
|
Diluted
|
2.18
|
2.09
|
2.09
|
8.36
|
7.91
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
40.8
|
%
|
42.5
|
%
|
37.8
|
%
|
42.5
|
%
|
39.9
|
%
|
Price-earnings ratio
|
10.4
|
10
|
11.3
|
10.4
|
11.3
|
Capital Ratios2
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio
|
16.2
|
%
|
14.9
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
16.2
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
Tier 1 Capital ratio
|
18.3
|
16.3
|
16.5
|
18.3
|
16.5
|
Total Capital ratio
|
20.7
|
18.8
|
19.1
|
20.7
|
19.1
|
Leverage ratio
|
4.9
|
4.3
|
4.8
|
4.9
|
4.8
|
Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) ratio
|
35.2
|
32
|
28.3
|
35.2
|
28.3
|
TLAC Leverage ratio
|
9.4
|
8.5
|
8.2
|
9.4
|
8.2
|
1
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD" or the "Bank") prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, the current Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP),
|
2
|
These measures have been included in this document in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's Capital Adequacy Requirements, Leverage
|
3
|
For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2022 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.
|
4
|
Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) closing market price.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND PENDING ACQUISITIONS
Acquisition of Cowen Inc.
On August 2, 2022, the Bank and Cowen Inc. ("Cowen") announced a definitive agreement for TD to acquire Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at US$1.3 billion, or US$39.00 for each share of Cowen common stock. The Bank is currently planning to close the transaction in the first calendar quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from certain U.S., Canadian, and foreign regulatory authorities. Regulatory approvals are not within the Bank's control. The results of the acquired business will be consolidated by the Bank from the closing date and reported in the Wholesale Banking segment. Based on the estimated financial performance and balance sheets of the Bank and Cowen, including transaction-related impacts, the Bank expects that its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital ratio will be comfortably above 11% upon the closing of the Cowen acquisition, pro forma for the closing of the Bank's acquisition of First Horizon Corporation ("First Horizon").
Sale of Schwab Common Shares
On August 1, 2022, in order to provide the capital required for the acquisition of Cowen, the Bank sold 28.4 million non-voting common shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation ("Schwab") at a price of US$66.53 per share for proceeds of $2.5 billion (US$1.9 billion). Approximately 15 million shares were sold to Schwab pursuant to a repurchase agreement at a price equal to the price obtained in the sale of 13.4 million shares sold to a broker dealer pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933. All shares sold automatically converted into shares of Schwab voting common stock and the shares acquired by Schwab are no longer outstanding. The sales reduced the Bank's ownership interest in Schwab from approximately 13.4% to 12.0%. The Bank recognized $997 million as other income (net of $368 million loss from accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) reclassified to earnings), in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Acquisition of First Horizon Corporation
On February 28, 2022, the Bank and First Horizon announced a definitive agreement for the Bank to acquire First Horizon in an all-cash transaction valued at US$13.4 billion, or US$25.00 for each common share of First Horizon. In connection with this transaction, the Bank has invested US$494 million in non-voting First Horizon preferred stock (convertible in certain circumstances into up to 4.9% of First Horizon's common stock). The Bank is currently planning to close the transaction in the first half of fiscal 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from U.S. and Canadian regulatory authorities. Regulatory approvals are not within the Bank's control. The results of the acquired business will be consolidated by the Bank from the closing date and reported in the U.S. Retail segment.
First Horizon shareholders will receive, at closing, an additional US$0.65 per share on an annualized basis for the period from November 27, 2022 through the day immediately prior to the closing. Either party will have the right to terminate the agreement if the transaction has not closed by February 27, 2023 (the "outside date"), subject to the right of either party (under certain conditions) to extend the outside date to May 27, 2023.
During the year, the Bank implemented a strategy to mitigate interest rate volatility to capital on closing of the acquisition.
The fair value of First Horizon's fixed rate financial assets and liabilities and certain intangible assets are sensitive to interest rate changes. The fair value of net assets will determine the amount of goodwill to be recognized on closing of the acquisition. Increases in goodwill and intangibles will negatively impact capital ratios because they are deducted from capital under OSFI Basel III rules. In order to mitigate this volatility to closing capital, the Bank de-designated certain interest rate swaps hedging fixed income investments in fair value hedge accounting relationships.
After the de-designation, mark-to-market gains (losses) on these swaps are recognized in earnings, without any corresponding offset from the previously hedged investments. Such gains (losses) will mitigate the capital impact from changes in the amount of goodwill recognized on closing of the acquisition. The de-designation also triggered the amortization of the investments' basis adjustment to net interest income over the remaining expected life of the investments.
For the year ended October 31, 2022, the Bank reported $1,487 million in non-interest income related to the mark-to-market on the swaps, and $154 million in net interest income related to the basis adjustment amortization. In addition, for the year ended October 31, 2022, the Bank reported $121 million in non-interest income related to the net interest earned on the swaps since the de-designation of the hedge accounting relationships.
HOW WE PERFORMED
Economic Summary and Outlook
The outlook for the global economy for the next two years was downgraded relative to the prior quarter. In Europe, an energy crisis continues to impact household finances and weigh on industrial output. China is reckoning with the fallout of its real estate slowdown and strict COVID-19 controls. In North America, COVID-19 is causing fewer supply chain disruptions, but the legacy of high domestic inflation and tight labour markets has led to central banks raising policy rates at the fastest pace in roughly four decades. This has significantly weakened the economic growth prospects over the next twelve to twenty-four months.
The U.S. economy expanded by 2.6% annualized in the third calendar quarter of 2022, after having contracted in the first half of the year. However, this was largely due to a surge in exports relative to imports. In contrast, domestic demand grew by a soft 0.5%. Consumer spending growth decelerated to 1.4% relative to the prior calendar quarter of 2.0%, as inflation continued to weigh on the purchasing power of households, which are also normalizing spending away from goods after a surge during the pandemic. The ongoing downturn in housing also weighed on the economy in the third calendar quarter, subtracting 1.4 percentage points from growth.
As the lagged effect of interest rate increases is expected to continue to feed through the economy in 2023, it should lead to some cooling in the job market, where the unemployment rate was 3.7% in October, near a cyclical low. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation has shown modest signs of cooling, but at 7.7% year-over-year in October, it is still close to 40-year highs. Slower global growth and a high U.S. dollar are expected to help goods inflation ease, while services inflation is likely to prove more persistent.
The Federal Reserve continued its aggressive pace of rate increases, with a fourth 75 basis points (bps) hike in early November. TD Economics expects further interest rate hikes will take the Federal Funds rate to a range of 4.50-5.00% in calendar 2023. This historically large increase in interest rates raises the risk that the economy will slow more quickly and trigger an outright recession. Financial markets have reflected this risk with the yield curve inverting.
The Canadian economy has begun to slow after growing at a very healthy pace in the first half of the year. The interest-rate sensitive housing market was the first area of the economy to respond to the Bank of Canada's rapid increase in the policy rate. As of October, home sales were down 40% from the peak in February of this year. Housing demand is expected to cool further as higher interest rates continue to weigh on affordability. Canadian inflation has begun to decelerate but remained high at 6.9% year-over-year in October. The labour market has also remained quite strong through October, although TD Economics expects job market conditions to ease in the coming quarters, in line with weaker demand in the broader economy.
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight interest rate by 50 bps in October, to 3.75%.TD Economics expects further increases in the overnight rate to a range of 4.25-4.50% in calendar 2023. With interest rates expected to increase to a lesser degree in Canada than in the United States, the Canadian dollar may reach a low of 70 U.S. cents in the first half of calendar 2023.
HOW THE BANK REPORTS
The Bank prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, the current GAAP, and refers to results prepared in accordance with IFRS as "reported" results.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
In addition to reported results, the Bank also presents certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures that are historical, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures, to assess its results. Non-GAAP financial measures, such as "adjusted" results, are utilized to assess the Bank's businesses and to measure the Bank's overall performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank adjusts for "items of note", from reported results. Items of note are items which management does not believe are indicative of underlying business performance and are disclosed in Table 3. Non-GAAP ratios include a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Examples of non-GAAP ratios include adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, and adjusted effective income tax rate. The Bank believes that non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide the reader with a better understanding of how management views the Bank's performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers. Supplementary financial measures depict the Bank's financial performance and position, and capital management measures depict the Bank's capital position, and both are explained in this document where they first appear.
U.S. Strategic Cards
The Bank's U.S. strategic cards portfolio is comprised of agreements with certain U.S. retailers pursuant to which TD is the U.S. issuer of private label and co-branded consumer credit cards to their U.S. customers. Under the terms of the individual agreements, the Bank and the retailers share in the profits generated by the relevant portfolios after credit losses. Under IFRS, TD is required to present the gross amount of revenue and provisions for credit losses (PCL) related to these portfolios in the Bank's Consolidated Statement of Income. At the segment level, the retailer program partners' share of revenues and credit losses is presented in the Corporate segment, with an offsetting amount (representing the partners' net share) recorded in Non-interest expenses, resulting in no impact to Corporate's reported Net income (loss). The Net income (loss) included in the U.S. Retail segment includes only the portion of revenue and credit losses attributable to TD under the agreements.
Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation
On October 6, 2020, the Bank acquired an approximately 13.5% stake in Schwab following the completion of Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation ("TD Ameritrade") of which the Bank was a major shareholder (the "Schwab transaction"). On August 1, 2022, the Bank sold 28.4 million non-voting common shares of Schwab, which reduced the Bank's ownership interest in Schwab to approximately 12.0%. For further details, refer to Note 12 of the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements. The Bank's share of Schwab's earnings is reported with a one-month lag, and the Bank started recording its share of Schwab's earnings on this basis in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The U.S. Retail segment reflects the Bank's share of net income from its investment in Schwab. The Corporate segment net income (loss) includes amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction.
On November 25, 2019, the Bank and Schwab entered into an insured deposit account agreement (the "Schwab IDA Agreement"), which became effective upon closing of the Schwab transaction and has an initial expiration date of July 1, 2031. Refer to the "Related Party Transactions" section in the 2022 MD&A for further details.
The following table provides the operating results on a reported basis for the Bank.
|
TABLE 2: OPERATING RESULTS – Reported
|
(millions of Canadian dollars)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
7,630
|
$
|
7,044
|
$
|
6,262
|
$
|
27,353
|
$
|
24,131
|
Non-interest income
|
7,933
|
3,881
|
4,679
|
21,679
|
18,562
|
Total revenue
|
15,563
|
10,925
|
10,941
|
49,032
|
42,693
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
617
|
351
|
(123)
|
1,067
|
(224)
|
Insurance claims and related expenses
|
723
|
829
|
650
|
2,900
|
2,707
|
Non-interest expenses
|
6,545
|
6,096
|
5,947
|
24,641
|
23,076
|
Income before income taxes and share of net income from
|
investment in Schwab
|
7,678
|
3,649
|
4,467
|
20,424
|
17,134
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
|
1,297
|
703
|
910
|
3,986
|
3,621
|
Share of net income from investment in Schwab
|
290
|
268
|
224
|
991
|
785
|
Net income – reported
|
6,671
|
3,214
|
3,781
|
17,429
|
14,298
|
Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments
|
107
|
43
|
63
|
259
|
249
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
6,564
|
$
|
3,171
|
$
|
3,718
|
$
|
17,170
|
$
|
14,049
The following table provides a reconciliation between the Bank's adjusted and reported results.
|
TABLE 3: NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Reconciliation of Adjusted to Reported Net Income1
|
(millions of Canadian dollars)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Operating results – adjusted
|
Net interest income6
|
$
|
7,627
|
$
|
7,001
|
$
|
6,262
|
$
|
27,307
|
$
|
24,131
|
Non-interest income1,6
|
4,620
|
4,602
|
4,679
|
18,863
|
18,562
|
Total revenue
|
12,247
|
11,603
|
10,941
|
46,170
|
42,693
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
617
|
351
|
(123)
|
1,067
|
(224)
|
Insurance claims and related expenses
|
723
|
829
|
650
|
2,900
|
2,707
|
Non-interest expenses2
|
6,430
|
6,033
|
5,898
|
24,359
|
22,909
|
Income before income taxes and share of net income from
|
investment in Schwab
|
4,477
|
4,390
|
4,516
|
17,844
|
17,301
|
Provision for income taxes
|
747
|
892
|
921
|
3,595
|
3,658
|
Share of net income from investment in Schwab3
|
335
|
315
|
271
|
1,176
|
1,006
|
Net income – adjusted
|
4,065
|
3,813
|
3,866
|
15,425
|
14,649
|
Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments
|
107
|
43
|
63
|
259
|
249
|
Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted
|
3,958
|
3,770
|
3,803
|
15,166
|
14,400
|
Pre-tax adjustments for items of note
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles4
|
(57)
|
(58)
|
(74)
|
(242)
|
(285)
|
Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction5
|
(18)
|
(23)
|
(22)
|
(111)
|
(103)
|
Acquisition and integration-related charges for pending acquisitions2
|
(85)
|
(29)
|
–
|
(114)
|
–
|
Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition6
|
2,319
|
(678)
|
–
|
1,641
|
–
|
Gain on sale of Schwab shares1
|
997
|
–
|
–
|
997
|
–
|
Litigation settlement recovery1
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
224
|
–
|
Less: Impact of income taxes
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
(9)
|
(26)
|
(32)
|
Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(16)
|
(5)
|
Acquisition and integration-related charges for pending acquisitions5
|
(20)
|
(7)
|
–
|
(27)
|
–
|
Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition
|
578
|
(173)
|
–
|
405
|
–
|
Gain on sale of Schwab shares
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Litigation settlement recovery
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
55
|
–
|
Total adjustments for items of note
|
2,606
|
(599)
|
(85)
|
2,004
|
(351)
|
Net income available to common shareholders – reported
|
$
|
6,564
|
$
|
3,171
|
$
|
3,718
|
$
|
17,170
|
$
|
14,049
|
1
|
Adjusted non-interest income excludes the following item of note:
|
i.
|
The Bank reached a settlement in TD Bank, N.A. v. Lloyd's Underwriter et al., in Canada, pursuant to which the Bank recovered losses resulting from the previous resolution by the
|
ii.
|
The Bank sold 28.4 million non-voting common shares of Schwab and recognized a gain on the sale – Q4 2022: $997 million. This amount is reported in the Corporate segment.
|
2
|
Adjusted non-interest expenses exclude the following items of note related to the Bank's asset acquisitions and business combinations:
|
i.
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles – Q4 2022: $24 million, Q3 2022: $23 million, 2022: $106 million, Q4 2021: $40 million, 2021: $148 million. These charges are reported in the
|
ii.
|
The Bank's own integration and acquisition costs related to the Schwab transaction – Q4 2022: $6 million, Q3 2022: $11 million, 2022: $62 million, Q4 2021: $9 million, 2021:
|
iii.
|
Acquisition and integration-related charges for pending acquisitions – Q4 2022: $85 million, Q3 2022: $29 million, 2022: $114 million. These charges are primarily related to
|
3
|
Adjusted share of net income from investment in Schwab excludes the following items of note on an after-tax basis. The earnings impact of both items is reported in the Corporate segment:
|
i.
|
Amortization of Schwab-related acquired intangibles – Q4 2022: $33 million, Q3 2022: $35 million, 2022: $136 million, Q4 2021: $34 million, 2021: $137 million; and
|
ii.
|
The Bank's share of acquisition and integration charges associated with Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade – Q4 2022: $12 million, Q3 2022: $12 million, 2022: $49 million,
|
4
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles relates to intangibles acquired as a result of asset acquisitions and business combinations, including the after-tax amounts for amortization of acquired
|
5
|
Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction include the Bank's own integration and acquisition costs, as well as the Bank's share of acquisition and integration charges
|
6
|
Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition includes the following components, reported in the Corporate segment: i) mark-to-market gains (losses)
|
TABLE 4: RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE1
|
(Canadian dollars)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Basic earnings per share – reported
|
$
|
3.62
|
$
|
1.76
|
$
|
2.04
|
$
|
9.48
|
$
|
7.73
|
Adjustments for items of note
|
(1.44)
|
0.33
|
0.05
|
(1.11)
|
0.19
|
Basic earnings per share – adjusted
|
$
|
2.18
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
8.38
|
$
|
7.92
|
Diluted earnings per share – reported
|
$
|
3.62
|
$
|
1.75
|
$
|
2.04
|
$
|
9.47
|
$
|
7.72
|
Adjustments for items of note
|
(1.44)
|
0.33
|
0.05
|
(1.10)
|
0.19
|
Diluted earnings per share – adjusted
|
$
|
2.18
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
8.36
|
$
|
7.91
|
1
|
EPS is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period. Numbers may not add due to rounding.
|
TABLE 5: NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
|
(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Provision for income taxes – reported
|
$
|
1,297
|
$
|
703
|
$
|
910
|
$
|
3,986
|
$
|
3,621
|
Total adjustments for items of note
|
(550)
|
189
|
11
|
(391)
|
37
|
Provision for income taxes – adjusted
|
$
|
747
|
$
|
892
|
$
|
921
|
$
|
3,595
|
$
|
3,658
|
Effective income tax rate – reported
|
16.9
|
%
|
19.3
|
%
|
20.4
|
%
|
19.5
|
%
|
21.1
|
%
|
Effective income tax rate – adjusted1
|
16.7
|
20.3
|
20.4
|
20.1
|
21.1
|
1
|
For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2022 MD&A.
RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY
The consolidated Bank ROE is calculated as reported net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average common equity. The consolidated Bank adjusted ROE is calculated as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average common equity. Adjusted ROE is a non-GAAP ratio, and can be utilized in assessing the Bank's use of equity.
ROE for the business segments is calculated as the segment net income attributable to common shareholders as a percentage of average allocated capital. The Bank's methodology for allocating capital to its business segments is largely aligned with the common equity capital requirements under Basel III. Capital allocated to the business segments increased to 10.5% CET1 Capital effective the first quarter of 2022 compared with 9% in fiscal 2021.
|
TABLE 6: RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY
|
(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Average common equity
|
$
|
98,199
|
$
|
92,963
|
$
|
93,936
|
$
|
95,326
|
$
|
90,677
|
Net income available to common shareholders – reported
|
6,564
|
3,171
|
3,718
|
17,170
|
14,049
|
Items of note, net of income taxes
|
(2,606)
|
599
|
85
|
(2,004)
|
351
|
Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted
|
$
|
3,958
|
$
|
3,770
|
$
|
3,803
|
$
|
15,166
|
$
|
14,400
|
Return on common equity – reported
|
26.5
|
%
|
13.5
|
%
|
15.7
|
%
|
18.0
|
%
|
15.5
|
%
|
Return on common equity – adjusted
|
16.0
|
16.1
|
16.1
|
15.9
|
15.9
RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
Tangible common equity (TCE) is calculated as common shareholders' equity less goodwill, imputed goodwill and intangibles on the investments in Schwab and other acquired intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities. ROTCE is calculated as reported net income available to common shareholders after adjusting for the after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles, which are treated as an item of note, as a percentage of average TCE. Adjusted ROTCE is calculated using reported net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for all items of note, as a percentage of average TCE. TCE, ROTCE, and adjusted ROTCE can be utilized in assessing the Bank's use of equity. TCE is a non-GAAP financial measure, and ROTCE and adjusted ROTCE are non-GAAP ratios.
|
TABLE 7: RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
|
(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Average common equity
|
$
|
98,199
|
$
|
92,963
|
$
|
93,936
|
$
|
95,326
|
$
|
90,677
|
Average goodwill
|
17,334
|
16,704
|
16,408
|
16,803
|
16,404
|
Average imputed goodwill and intangibles on
|
investments in Schwab
|
6,374
|
6,600
|
6,570
|
6,515
|
6,667
|
Average other acquired intangibles1
|
463
|
476
|
565
|
492
|
439
|
Average related deferred tax liabilities
|
(172)
|
(172)
|
(173)
|
(172)
|
(171)
|
Average tangible common equity
|
74,200
|
69,355
|
70,566
|
71,688
|
67,338
|
Net income available to common shareholders – reported
|
6,564
|
3,171
|
3,718
|
17,170
|
14,049
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net of income taxes
|
51
|
52
|
65
|
216
|
253
|
Net income available to common shareholders adjusted for
|
amortization of acquired intangibles, net of income taxes
|
6,615
|
3,223
|
3,783
|
17,386
|
14,302
|
Other items of note, net of income taxes
|
(2,657)
|
547
|
20
|
(2,220)
|
98
|
Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted
|
$
|
3,958
|
$
|
3,770
|
$
|
3,803
|
$
|
15,166
|
$
|
14,400
|
Return on tangible common equity
|
35.4
|
%
|
18.4
|
%
|
21.3
|
%
|
24.3
|
%
|
21.2
|
%
|
Return on tangible common equity – adjusted
|
21.2
|
21.6
|
21.4
|
21.2
|
21.4
|
1
|
Excludes intangibles relating to software and asset servicing rights.
Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate on U.S. Retail Segment Translated Earnings
The following table reflects the estimated impact of foreign currency translation on key U.S. Retail segment income statement items. The impact is calculated as the difference in translated earnings using the average US to Canadian dollars exchange rates in the periods noted.
|
TABLE 8: IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE ON U.S. RETAIL SEGMENT TRANSLATED EARNINGS
|
(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31, 2022 vs.
|
October 31, 2022 vs.
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2021
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
U.S. Retail Bank
|
Total revenue – reported
|
$
|
201
|
$
|
312
|
Total revenue – adjusted1
|
201
|
311
|
Non-interest expenses – reported
|
110
|
171
|
Non-interest expenses – adjusted1
|
106
|
166
|
Net income – reported, after-tax
|
69
|
111
|
Net income – adjusted, after-tax1
|
72
|
114
|
Share of net income from investment in Schwab2
|
11
|
15
|
U.S. Retail segment net income – reported, after-tax
|
80
|
126
|
U.S. Retail segment net income – adjusted, after-tax1
|
83
|
129
|
Earnings per share (Canadian dollars)
|
Basic – reported
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.07
|
Basic – adjusted1
|
0.05
|
0.07
|
Diluted – reported
|
0.04
|
0.07
|
Diluted – adjusted1
|
0.05
|
0.07
|
1
|
For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document.
|
2
|
Share of net income from investment in Schwab and the foreign exchange impact are reported with a one-month lag.
|
Average foreign exchange rate (equivalent of CAD $1.00)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
U.S. dollar
|
0.751
|
0.796
|
0.777
|
0.795
HOW OUR BUSINESSES PERFORMED
For management reporting purposes, commencing the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank's operations and activities are organized around the following four key business segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking. The Bank's other activities are grouped into the Corporate segment. The comparative period information has been adjusted to reflect the new segment alignment.
Results of each business segment reflect revenue, expenses, assets, and liabilities generated by the businesses in that segment. Where applicable, the Bank measures and evaluates the performance of each segment based on adjusted results and ROE, and for those segments the Bank indicates that the measure is adjusted. For further details, refer to Note 29 of the Bank's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.
PCL related to performing (Stage 1 and Stage 2) and impaired (Stage 3) financial assets, loan commitments, and financial guarantees is recorded within the respective segment.
Net interest income within Wholesale Banking is calculated on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB), which means that the value of non-taxable or tax-exempt income, including dividends, is adjusted to its equivalent before-tax value. Using TEB allows the Bank to measure income from all securities and loans consistently and makes for a more meaningful comparison of net interest income with similar institutions. The TEB increase to net interest income and provision for income taxes reflected in Wholesale Banking results is reversed in the Corporate segment. The TEB adjustment for the quarter was $36 million, compared with $36 million in the fourth quarter last year, and $41 million in the prior quarter.
Share of net income from investment in Schwab is reported in the U.S. Retail segment. Amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction are recorded in the Corporate segment.
|
TABLE 9: CANADIAN PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL BANKING
|
(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)
|
For the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,388
|
$
|
3,199
|
$
|
2,863
|
Non-interest income
|
1,066
|
1,061
|
991
|
Total revenue
|
4,454
|
4,260
|
3,854
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired
|
184
|
142
|
140
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing
|
45
|
28
|
(87)
|
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
229
|
170
|
53
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,921
|
1,807
|
1,720
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
|
610
|
605
|
552
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,694
|
$
|
1,678
|
$
|
1,529
|
Selected volumes and ratios
|
Return on common equity1
|
41.9
|
%
|
42.3
|
%
|
46.4
|
%
|
Net interest margin (including on securitized assets)2
|
2.70
|
2.59
|
2.48
|
Efficiency ratio
|
43.1
|
42.4
|
44.6
|
Number of Canadian Retail branches at period end
|
1,060
|
1,060
|
1,061
|
Average number of full-time equivalent staff
|
28,936
|
28,944
|
27,693
|
1
|
Capital allocated to the business segment was increased to 10.5% CET1 Capital effective the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 9% in the prior year.
|
2
|
Net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income by average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets used in the calculation of net interest margin
Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking net income for the quarter was $1,694 million, an increase of $165 million, or 11%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and PCL. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 41.9%, compared with 46.4%, in the fourth quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter was $4,454 million, an increase of $600 million, or 16%, compared with the fourth quarter last year.
Net interest income was $3,388 million, an increase of $525 million, or 18%, reflecting higher margins and volume growth. Average loan volumes increased $44 billion, or 9%, reflecting 8% growth in personal loans and 15% growth in business loans. Average deposit volumes increased $18 billion, or 4%, reflecting 8% growth in personal deposits and 2% decrease in business deposits. Net interest margin was 2.70%, an increase of 22 bps, primarily due to higher margins on deposits reflecting rising interest rates, partially offset by lower margin on loans, and changes in balance sheet mix.
Non-interest income was $1,066 million, an increase of $75 million, or 8%, reflecting increased client activity, including credit card-related and foreign exchange revenue.
PCL was $229 million, an increase of $176 million compared with the fourth quarter last year. PCL – impaired for the quarter was $184 million, an increase of $44 million, or 31%, reflecting some normalization of credit performance. PCL – performing was $45 million, compared with a recovery of $87 million in the prior year. The performing build this quarter reflects some normalization of credit performance, deterioration in the economic outlook, and volume growth. Total PCL as an annualized percentage of credit volume was 0.17%, an increase of 13 bps compared with the fourth quarter last year.
Non-interest expenses for the quarter were $1,921 million, an increase of $201 million, or 12%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, primarily reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including technology and employee-related expenses.
The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 43.1%, compared with 44.6% in the fourth quarter last year.
Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking net income for the quarter was $1,694 million, an increase of $16 million, or 1%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting revenue growth, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and PCL. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 41.9%, compared with 42.3% in the prior quarter.
Revenue increased $194 million, or 5%, compared with the prior quarter. Net interest income increased $189 million, or 6%, reflecting higher margins and volume growth. Average loan volumes increased $9 billion, or 2%, reflecting 2% growth in personal loans and 3% growth in business loans. Average deposit volumes were relatively flat compared with the prior quarter, reflecting 2% growth in personal deposits and 2% decrease in business deposits. Net interest margin was 2.70%, an increase of 11 bps, due to higher margins on deposits reflecting rising interest rates, partially offset by lower margin on loans.
Non-interest income was relatively flat compared with the prior quarter.
PCL increased by $59 million compared with the prior quarter. PCL – impaired increased by $42 million, or 30%, reflecting some normalization of credit performance. PCL – performing was $45 million, an increase of $17 million. The performing build this quarter reflects some normalization of credit performance, deterioration in the economic outlook, and volume growth. Total PCL as an annualized percentage of credit volume was 0.17%, an increase of 4 bps.
Non-interest expenses increased $114 million, or 6%, compared with the prior quarter, primarily reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including employee-related expenses, technology, and marketing costs.
The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 43.1%, compared with 42.4% in the prior quarter.
|
TABLE 10: U.S. RETAIL
|
(millions of dollars, except as noted)
|
For the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
Canadian Dollars
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,957
|
$
|
2,453
|
$
|
2,103
|
Non-interest income
|
638
|
648
|
677
|
Total revenue
|
3,595
|
3,101
|
2,780
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired
|
166
|
135
|
68
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing
|
59
|
(28)
|
(144)
|
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
225
|
107
|
(76)
|
Non-interest expenses – reported
|
1,976
|
1,715
|
1,617
|
Non-interest expenses – adjusted1,2
|
1,909
|
1,686
|
1,617
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes – reported
|
165
|
126
|
111
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes – adjusted1
|
181
|
133
|
111
|
U.S. Retail Bank net income – reported
|
1,229
|
1,153
|
1,128
|
U.S. Retail Bank net income – adjusted1
|
1,280
|
1,175
|
1,128
|
Share of net income from investment in Schwab3,4
|
310
|
289
|
246
|
Net income – reported
|
$
|
1,539
|
$
|
1,442
|
$
|
1,374
|
Net income – adjusted1
|
1,590
|
1,464
|
1,374
|
U.S. Dollars
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,220
|
$
|
1,905
|
$
|
1,673
|
Non-interest income
|
479
|
504
|
539
|
Total revenue
|
2,699
|
2,409
|
2,212
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired
|
125
|
105
|
53
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing
|
44
|
(22)
|
(115)
|
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
169
|
83
|
(62)
|
Non-interest expenses – reported
|
1,482
|
1,332
|
1,288
|
Non-interest expenses – adjusted1,2
|
1,432
|
1,310
|
1,288
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes – reported
|
122
|
98
|
89
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes – adjusted1
|
135
|
103
|
89
|
U.S. Retail Bank net income – reported
|
926
|
896
|
897
|
U.S. Retail Bank net income – adjusted1
|
963
|
913
|
897
|
Share of net income from investment in Schwab3,4
|
237
|
226
|
195
|
Net income – reported
|
$
|
1,163
|
$
|
1,122
|
$
|
1,092
|
Net income – adjusted1
|
1,200
|
1,139
|
1,092
|
Selected volumes and ratios
|
Return on common equity – reported5
|
15.4
|
%
|
14.8
|
%
|
14.5
|
%
|
Return on common equity – adjusted1,5
|
15.8
|
15.0
|
14.5
|
Net interest margin1,6
|
3.13
|
2.62
|
2.21
|
Efficiency ratio – reported
|
54.9
|
55.3
|
58.2
|
Efficiency ratio – adjusted1
|
53.1
|
54.4
|
58.2
|
Assets under administration (billions of U.S. dollars)7
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
32
|
$
|
30
|
Assets under management (billions of U.S. dollars)7
|
33
|
36
|
41
|
Number of U.S. retail stores
|
1,160
|
1,158
|
1,148
|
Average number of full-time equivalent staff
|
26,710
|
25,968
|
24,771
|
1
|
For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this
|
2
|
Adjusted non-interest expenses exclude the acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition – Q4 2022: $67 million or US$50 million ($51 million or
|
3
|
The Bank's share of Schwab's earnings is reported with a one-month lag. Refer to Note 12 of the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.
|
4
|
The after-tax amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the Bank's share of acquisition and integration charges associated with Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade
|
5
|
Capital allocated to the business segment was increased to 10.5% CET1 Capital effective in the first quarter of the fiscal 2022 compared with 9% in the prior year.
|
6
|
Net interest margin is calculated by dividing U.S. Retail segment's net interest income by average interest-earning assets excluding the impact related to sweep deposits
|
7
|
For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2022 MD&A.
Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
U.S. Retail reported net income for the quarter was $1,539 million (US$1,163 million), an increase of $165 million (US$71 million), or 12% (7% in U.S. dollars) compared with the fourth quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $1,590 million (US$1,200 million), an increase of $216 million (US$108 million), or 16% (10% in U.S. dollars). The reported and adjusted annualized ROE for the quarter were 15.4% and 15.8%, respectively, compared with 14.5% in the fourth quarter last year.
U.S. Retail net income includes contributions from the U.S. Retail Bank and the Bank's investment in Schwab. Reported net income for the quarter from the Bank's investment in Schwab was $310 million (US$237 million), an increase of $64 million (US$42 million), or 26% (22% in U.S. dollars), reflecting higher net interest income, partially offset by higher expenses, lower asset management fees and lower trading revenue.
U.S. Retail Bank reported net income was $1,229 million (US$926 million), an increase of $101 million (US$29 million), or 9% (3% in U.S. dollars), compared with the fourth quarter last year, primarily reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher PCL and non-interest expenses including acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition. U.S. Retail Bank adjusted net income was $1,280 million (US$963 million), an increase of $152 million (US$66 million), or 13% (7% in U.S. dollars), compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher PCL and non-interest expenses.
U.S. Retail Bank revenue is derived from the personal and business banking and wealth management businesses. Revenue for the quarter was US$2,699 million, an increase of US$487 million, or 22%, compared with the fourth quarter last year. Net interest income of US$2,220 million, increased US$547 million, or 33%, driven by the benefit of higher deposit margins from the rising rate environment, higher business and personal deposits and higher loan volumes along with higher earnings on investments, partially offset by lower income from PPP loan forgiveness and lower margin on loans. Net interest margin of 3.13%, increased 92 bps, as higher margin on deposits reflecting the rising interest rate environment and positive balance sheet mix was partially offset by lower income from PPP loan forgiveness and lower margin on loans. Non-interest income of US$479 million decreased US$60 million, or 11%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting lower overdraft fees and higher valuation of certain investments in the prior year.
Average loan volumes increased US$7 billion, or 4%, compared with the fourth quarter last year. Personal loans increased 10%, reflecting higher residential mortgage and auto originations coupled with lower prepayments, and higher credit card volumes. Business loans were flat, reflecting strong originations, new customer growth, higher commercial line utilization and increased customer activity, offset by PPP loan forgiveness. Excluding PPP loans, business loans increased 5%. Average deposit volumes were flat, reflecting a 5% increase in personal deposits, flat business deposit volumes, and a 5% decrease in sweep deposits.
Assets under administration (AUA) were US$34 billion as at October 31, 2022, an increase of US$4 billion, or 13%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting net asset growth. Assets under Management (AUM) were US$33 billion as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of US$8 billion, or 20%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting market depreciation and net asset outflows.
PCL for the quarter was US$169 million, compared with a recovery of US$62 million in the fourth quarter last year. PCL – impaired was US$125 million, an increase of US$72 million, or 136%, reflecting some normalization of credit performance. PCL – performing was US$44 million, compared with a recovery of US$115 million in the prior year. The performing build this quarter reflects some normalization of credit performance, deterioration in the economic outlook, and volume growth. U.S. Retail PCL including only the Bank's share of PCL in the U.S. strategic cards portfolio, as an annualized percentage of credit volume was 0.40%, an increase of 55 bps, compared with the fourth quarter last year.
Reported non-interest expenses for the quarter were US$1,482 million, an increase of US$194 million, or 15%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher employee-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition and higher investments in the business. On an adjusted basis, excluding acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition, non-interest expenses increased US$144 million, or 11%.
The reported and adjusted efficiency ratios for the quarter were 54.9% and 53.1%, respectively, compared with 58.2%, in the fourth quarter last year.
Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
U.S. Retail reported net income of $1,539 million (US$1,163 million) increased $97 million (US$41 million), or 7% (4% in U.S. dollars), compared with the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $1,590 million (US$1,200 million), an increase of $126 million (US$61 million), or 9% (5% in U.S. dollars). The reported and adjusted annualized ROE for the quarter were 15.4% and 15.8%, respectively, compared with 14.8% and 15.0%, respectively, in the prior quarter.
The contribution from Schwab of $310 million (US$237 million), increased $21 million (US$11 million), or 7% (5% in U.S. dollars), reflecting higher net interest income.
U.S. Retail Bank reported net income was $1,229 million (US$926 million), an increase of $76 million (US$30 million), or 7% (3% in U.S. dollars), compared with the prior quarter, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher PCL and non-interest expenses including acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition. U.S. Retail Bank adjusted net income was $1,280 million (US$963 million), an increase of $105 million (US$50 million), or 9% (5% in U.S. dollars), reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher PCL and non-interest expenses.
Revenue increased US$290 million, or 12%, compared with the prior quarter. Net interest income of US$2,220 million increased US$315 million, or 17%, reflecting the benefit of higher deposit margins due to the rising interest rate environment, partially offset by lower margin on loans. Net interest margin of 3.13% increased 51 bps quarter over quarter, as higher margin on deposits reflecting the rising interest rate environment and positive balance sheet mix was partially offset by lower margin on loans. Non-interest income of US$479 million decreased US$25 million, or 5%, reflecting lower overdraft fees.
Average loan volumes increased US$4 billion, or 2%, compared with the prior quarter. Personal loans increased 4%, reflecting higher originations in residential mortgage, auto, and home equity coupled with lower prepayments, and higher credit card volumes. Business loans increased 1%, or 2% excluding PPP loans, reflecting strong originations, new customer growth, and increased customer activity. Average deposit volumes decreased US$10 billion, or 3%, compared with the prior quarter reflecting a 1% decrease in personal deposits and a 7% decline in sweep deposits, partially offset by a 1% increase in business deposits.
AUA were US$34 billion as at October 31, 2022, an increase of US$2 billion, or 6%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting net asset growth. AUM were US$33 billion as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of US$3 billion, or 8%, reflecting market depreciation and net asset outflows.
PCL increased by US$86 million compared with the prior quarter. PCL – impaired increased US$20 million, or 19%, reflecting some further normalization of credit performance. PCL – performing was US$44 million, compared with a recovery of US$22 million in the prior quarter. The performing build this quarter reflects some normalization of credit performance, deterioration in the economic outlook and volume growth. U.S. Retail PCL including only the Bank's share of PCL in the U.S. strategic cards portfolio, as an annualized percentage of credit volume was 0.40%, higher by 20 bps.
Reported non-interest expenses for the quarter were US$1,482 million, an increase of US$150 million, or 11%, reflecting higher employee-related expenses, higher investments in the business, and acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition. On an adjusted basis, excluding acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition, non-interest expenses increased US$122 million, or 9%.
The reported and adjusted efficiency ratios for the quarter were 54.9% and 53.1%, respectively, compared with 55.3% and 54.4%, respectively, in the prior quarter.
|
TABLE 11: WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INSURANCE
|
(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)
|
For the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
249
|
$
|
199
|
Non-interest income
|
2,359
|
2,511
|
2,467
|
Total revenue
|
2,631
|
2,760
|
2,666
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Insurance claims and related expenses
|
723
|
829
|
650
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,208
|
1,150
|
1,192
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
|
184
|
206
|
216
|
Net income
|
$
|
516
|
$
|
575
|
$
|
608
|
Selected volumes and ratios
|
Return on common equity1
|
39.5
|
%
|
44.6
|
%
|
51.4
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
45.9
|
41.7
|
44.7
|
Assets under administration (billions of Canadian dollars)2
|
$
|
517
|
$
|
526
|
$
|
557
|
Assets under management (billions of Canadian dollars)
|
397
|
408
|
427
|
Average number of full-time equivalent staff
|
15,952
|
16,092
|
14,512
|
1
|
Capital allocated to the business segment was increased to 10.5% CET1 Capital effective the first quarter of 2022 compared with 9% in the prior year.
|
2
|
Includes AUA administered by TD Investor Services, which is part of the Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segment.
Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Wealth Management and Insurance net income for the quarter was $516 million, a decrease of $92 million, or 15%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting lower non-interest income in the wealth management business and higher claims in the insurance business, partially offset by higher net interest income. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 39.5%, compared with 51.4%, in the fourth quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter was $2,631 million, a decrease of $35 million, or 1%, compared with the fourth quarter last year. Non-interest income was $2,359 million, a decrease of $108 million, or 4%, reflecting lower transaction and fee-based revenue in the wealth management business and a decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities which resulted in a similar decrease in insurance claims, partially offset by higher insurance premiums. Net interest income was $272 million, an increase of $73 million, or 37%, reflecting volume growth and higher margins.
AUA were $517 billion as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of $40 billion, or 7%, and AUM were $397 billion as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of $30 billion, or 7%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, both reflecting market depreciation, partially offset by net asset growth.
Insurance claims and related expenses were $723 million, an increase of $73 million, or 11%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting increased driving activity, inflationary costs and more severe weather-related events, partially offset by favourable prior years' claims development and the impact of a higher discount rate which resulted in a similar decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities reported in non-interest income.
Non-interest expenses for the quarter were $1,208 million, an increase of $16 million, or 1%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including higher employee-related expenses and technology costs, largely offset by the impact of lower legal provisions and variable compensation.
The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 45.9%, compared with 44.7% in the fourth quarter last year.
Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Wealth Management and Insurance net income for the quarter was $516 million, a decrease of $59 million, or 10%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting lower revenue and higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by lower insurance claims and related expenses. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 39.5%, compared with 44.6%, in the prior quarter.
Revenue decreased $129 million, or 5%, compared with the prior quarter. Non-interest income decreased $152 million, or 6%, reflecting lower transaction and fee-based revenue in the wealth management business, lower insurance premiums and a decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities which resulted in a similar decrease in insurance claims. Net interest income increased $23 million, or 9%, reflecting higher margins.
AUA decreased $9 billion, or 2% compared with the prior quarter, reflecting market depreciation, partially offset by net asset growth. AUM decreased $11 billion, or 3%, compared with the prior quarter, primarily reflecting market depreciation.
Insurance claims and related expenses decreased $106 million, or 13%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of a higher discount rate which resulted in a similar decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities reported in non-interest income, favourable prior years' claims development and current year claims experience.
Non-interest expenses for the quarter increased $58 million, or 5%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including marketing and technology costs and higher employee-related expenses.
The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 45.9%, compared with 41.7% in the prior quarter.
|
TABLE 12: WHOLESALE BANKING
|
(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)
|
For the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income (TEB)
|
$
|
683
|
$
|
786
|
$
|
689
|
Non-interest income
|
476
|
290
|
461
|
Total revenue
|
1,159
|
1,076
|
1,150
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired
|
24
|
–
|
(14)
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing
|
2
|
25
|
(63)
|
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
26
|
25
|
(77)
|
Non-interest expenses – reported
|
802
|
691
|
658
|
Non-interest expenses – adjusted1,2
|
784
|
691
|
658
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (TEB) – reported
|
70
|
89
|
149
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (TEB) – adjusted1
|
74
|
89
|
149
|
Net income – reported
|
261
|
271
|
420
|
Net income – adjusted1
|
$
|
275
|
$
|
271
|
$
|
420
|
Selected volumes and ratios
|
Trading-related revenue (TEB)3
|
$
|
560
|
$
|
547
|
$
|
510
|
Average gross lending portfolio (billions of Canadian dollars)4
|
85.0
|
72.2
|
58.1
|
Return on common equity – reported5
|
8.2
|
%
|
8.9
|
%
|
18.6
|
%
|
Return on common equity – adjusted1,5
|
8.6
|
8.9
|
18.6
|
Efficiency ratio – reported
|
69.2
|
64.2
|
57.2
|
Efficiency ratio – adjusted1
|
67.6
|
64.2
|
57.2
|
Average number of full-time equivalent staff
|
5,301
|
5,163
|
4,910
|
1
|
For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document.
|
2
|
Adjusted non-interest expenses exclude the acquisition and integration-related charges primarily for the Cowen acquisition – Q4 2022: $18 million ($14 million after-tax).
|
3
|
Includes net interest income TEB of $407 million (July 2022 – $567 million, October 2021 – $514 million), and trading income (loss) of $153 million (July 2022 – ($20) million,
|
4
|
Includes gross loans and bankers' acceptances relating to Wholesale Banking, excluding letters of credit, cash collateral, credit default swaps, and allowance for credit losses.
|
5
|
Capital allocated to the business segment was increased to 10.5% CET1 Capital effective in the first quarter of the fiscal 2022 compared with 9% in the prior year.
Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Wholesale Banking reported net income for the quarter was $261 million, a decrease of $159 million, or 38%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher non-interest expenses and PCL. On an adjusted basis, net income was $275 million, a decrease of $145 million, or 35%.
Revenue for the quarter was $1,159 million, an increase of $9 million, or 1%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher global transaction banking, trading-related, and lending revenue, partially offset by lower underwriting revenue and markdowns in certain loan underwriting commitments.
PCL for the quarter was $26 million, compared with a recovery of $77 million in the fourth quarter last year. PCL – impaired was $24 million primarily reflecting credit migration. PCL – performing was $2 million.
Reported non-interest expenses were $802 million, an increase of $144 million, or 22%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting the continued investments in Wholesale Banking's U.S. dollar strategy, including the hiring of banking, sales and trading, and technology professionals, timing of employee-related costs, acquisition and integration-related charges primarily for the Cowen acquisition, and the impact of foreign exchange translation. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expenses were $784 million, an increase of $126 million or 19%.
Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Wholesale Banking reported net income for the quarter was $261 million, a decrease of $10 million, or 4%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by higher revenue. On an adjusted basis, net income was $275 million, an increase of $4 million, or 1%.
Revenue for the quarter increased $83 million, or 8%, reflecting higher global transaction banking revenue, loan fees, and lending revenue, partially offset by lower advisory revenue and markdowns in certain loan underwriting commitments.
PCL increased by $1 million compared with the prior quarter. PCL – impaired was $24 million primarily reflecting credit migration. PCL – performing was $2 million.
Reported non-interest expenses for the quarter increased $111 million, or 16%, reflecting the timing of employee-related costs, continued investments in technology, acquisition and integration-related charges primarily for the Cowen acquisition, and the impact of foreign exchange translation. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expenses increased $93 million or 13%.
|
TABLE 13: CORPORATE
|
(millions of Canadian dollars)
|
For the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net income (loss) – reported
|
$
|
2,661
|
$
|
(752)
|
$
|
(150)
|
Adjustments for items of note
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles before income taxes
|
57
|
58
|
74
|
Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction
|
18
|
23
|
22
|
Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition
|
(2,319)
|
678
|
–
|
Gain on sale of Schwab shares
|
(997)
|
–
|
–
|
Less: impact of income taxes
|
(570)
|
182
|
11
|
Net income (loss) – adjusted1
|
$
|
(10)
|
$
|
(175)
|
$
|
(65)
|
Decomposition of items included in net income (loss) – adjusted
|
Net corporate expenses2
|
$
|
(187)
|
$
|
(196)
|
$
|
(202)
|
Other
|
177
|
21
|
137
|
Net income (loss) – adjusted1
|
$
|
(10)
|
$
|
(175)
|
$
|
(65)
|
Selected volumes
|
Average number of full-time equivalent staff
|
21,373
|
20,950
|
17,772
|
1
|
For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document.
|
2
|
For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2022 MD&A.
Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Corporate segment's reported net income for the quarter was $2,661 million, compared with reported net loss of $150 million in the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year increase primarily reflects gains from mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition and from the sale of Schwab shares, lower net corporate expenses, and a higher contribution from other items. The decrease in net corporate expenses largely reflects corporate real estate optimization costs in the prior year. The increase in other items primarily reflects the favourable tax impact of earnings mix and the recognition of unused tax losses, partially offset by lower revenue from treasury and balance sheet management activities this quarter. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $10 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $65 million in the fourth quarter last year.
Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Corporate segment's reported net income for the quarter was $2,661 million, compared with reported net loss of $752 million in the prior quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase primarily reflects gains from mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition and from the sale of Schwab shares, lower net corporate expenses, and a higher contribution from other items. The increase in other items primarily reflects the favourable tax impact of earnings mix and the recognition of unused tax losses, partially offset by lower revenue from treasury and balance sheet management activities this quarter. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $10 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $175 million in the prior quarter.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET1
|
(millions of Canadian dollars)
|
As at
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
8,556
|
$
|
5,931
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
137,294
|
159,962
|
145,850
|
165,893
|
Trading loans, securities, and other
|
143,726
|
147,590
|
Non-trading financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
10,946
|
9,390
|
Derivatives
|
103,873
|
54,427
|
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
|
5,039
|
4,564
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
69,675
|
79,066
|
333,259
|
295,037
|
Debt securities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses
|
342,774
|
268,939
|
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
|
160,167
|
167,284
|
Loans
|
Residential mortgages
|
293,924
|
268,340
|
Consumer instalment and other personal
|
206,152
|
189,864
|
Credit card
|
36,010
|
30,738
|
Business and government
|
301,389
|
240,070
|
837,475
|
729,012
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(6,432)
|
(6,390)
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
|
831,043
|
722,622
|
Other
|
Customers' liability under acceptances
|
19,733
|
18,448
|
Investment in Schwab
|
8,088
|
11,112
|
Goodwill
|
17,656
|
16,232
|
Other intangibles
|
2,303
|
2,123
|
Land, buildings, equipment, and other depreciable assets
|
9,400
|
9,181
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2,193
|
2,265
|
Amounts receivable from brokers, dealers, and clients
|
19,760
|
32,357
|
Other assets
|
25,302
|
17,179
|
104,435
|
108,897
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,917,528
|
$
|
1,728,672
|
LIABILITIES
|
Trading deposits
|
$
|
23,805
|
$
|
22,891
|
Derivatives
|
91,133
|
57,122
|
Securitization liabilities at fair value
|
12,612
|
13,505
|
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
|
162,786
|
113,988
|
290,336
|
207,506
|
Deposits
|
Personal
|
660,838
|
633,498
|
Banks
|
38,263
|
20,917
|
Business and government
|
530,869
|
470,710
|
1,229,970
|
1,125,125
|
Other
|
Acceptances
|
19,733
|
18,448
|
Obligations related to securities sold short
|
45,505
|
42,384
|
Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
128,024
|
144,097
|
Securitization liabilities at amortized cost
|
15,072
|
15,262
|
Amounts payable to brokers, dealers, and clients
|
25,195
|
28,993
|
Insurance-related liabilities
|
7,468
|
7,676
|
Other liabilities
|
33,552
|
28,133
|
274,549
|
284,993
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
11,290
|
11,230
|
Total liabilities
|
1,806,145
|
1,628,854
|
EQUITY
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common shares
|
24,363
|
23,066
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
11,253
|
5,700
|
Treasury – common shares
|
(91)
|
(152)
|
Treasury – preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
(7)
|
(10)
|
Contributed surplus
|
179
|
173
|
Retained earnings
|
73,698
|
63,944
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
1,988
|
7,097
|
Total equity
|
111,383
|
99,818
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,917,528
|
$
|
1,728,672
|
1
|
The amounts as at October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021, have been derived from the audited financial statements.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME1
|
(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Interest income2
|
Loans
|
$
|
9,793
|
$
|
6,009
|
$
|
29,666
|
$
|
23,959
|
Securities
|
Interest
|
3,419
|
960
|
7,928
|
3,721
|
Dividends
|
500
|
394
|
1,822
|
1,594
|
Deposits with banks
|
987
|
76
|
1,616
|
307
|
14,699
|
7,439
|
41,032
|
29,581
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
5,255
|
776
|
9,748
|
3,742
|
Securitization liabilities
|
185
|
88
|
573
|
343
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
105
|
93
|
397
|
374
|
Other
|
1,524
|
220
|
2,961
|
991
|
7,069
|
1,177
|
13,679
|
5,450
|
Net interest income
|
7,630
|
6,262
|
27,353
|
24,131
|
Non-interest income
|
Investment and securities services
|
1,381
|
1,565
|
5,869
|
6,179
|
Credit fees
|
438
|
374
|
1,615
|
1,453
|
Trading income (loss)
|
(219)
|
(12)
|
(257)
|
313
|
Service charges
|
719
|
711
|
2,871
|
2,655
|
Card services
|
750
|
651
|
2,890
|
2,435
|
Insurance revenue
|
1,310
|
1,248
|
5,380
|
4,877
|
Other income (loss)
|
3,554
|
142
|
3,311
|
650
|
7,933
|
4,679
|
21,679
|
18,562
|
Total revenue
|
15,563
|
10,941
|
49,032
|
42,693
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
617
|
(123)
|
1,067
|
(224)
|
Insurance claims and related expenses
|
723
|
650
|
2,900
|
2,707
|
Non-interest expenses
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
3,507
|
3,051
|
13,394
|
12,378
|
Occupancy, including depreciation
|
433
|
440
|
1,660
|
1,882
|
Technology and equipment, including depreciation
|
521
|
449
|
1,902
|
1,694
|
Amortization of other intangibles
|
147
|
179
|
599
|
706
|
Communication and marketing
|
403
|
378
|
1,355
|
1,203
|
Brokerage-related and sub-advisory fees
|
97
|
112
|
408
|
427
|
Professional, advisory and outside services
|
692
|
568
|
2,190
|
1,620
|
Other
|
745
|
770
|
3,133
|
3,166
|
6,545
|
5,947
|
24,641
|
23,076
|
Income before income taxes and share of net income from investment
|
in Schwab
|
7,678
|
4,467
|
20,424
|
17,134
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
|
1,297
|
910
|
3,986
|
3,621
|
Share of net income from investment in Schwab
|
290
|
224
|
991
|
785
|
Net income
|
6,671
|
3,781
|
17,429
|
14,298
|
Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments
|
107
|
63
|
259
|
249
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
6,564
|
$
|
3,718
|
$
|
17,170
|
$
|
14,049
|
Earnings per share (Canadian dollars)
|
Basic
|
$
|
3.62
|
$
|
2.04
|
$
|
9.48
|
$
|
7.73
|
Diluted
|
3.62
|
2.04
|
9.47
|
7.72
|
Dividends per common share (Canadian dollars)
|
0.89
|
0.79
|
3.56
|
3.16
|
1
|
The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2022, and October 31, 2021, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended
|
2
|
Includes $12,315 million and $35,277 million, for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, respectively (three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021 – $6,646 million
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME1
|
(millions of Canadian dollars)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net income
|
$
|
6,671
|
$
|
3,781
|
$
|
17,429
|
$
|
14,298
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Items that will be subsequently reclassified to net income
|
Net change in unrealized gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value through
|
other comprehensive income
|
Change in unrealized gain/ (loss)
|
(269)
|
(124)
|
(1,343)
|
27
|
Reclassification to earnings of net loss /(gain)
|
7
|
(11)
|
2
|
(75)
|
Changes in allowance for credit losses recognized in earnings
|
(2)
|
3
|
(5)
|
1
|
Income taxes relating to:
|
Change in unrealized gain/(loss)
|
63
|
30
|
360
|
(2)
|
Reclassification to earnings of net loss/(gain)
|
–
|
2
|
–
|
16
|
(201)
|
(100)
|
(986)
|
(33)
|
Net change in unrealized foreign currency translation gain/(loss) on
|
investments in foreign operations, net of hedging activities
|
Unrealized gain/(loss)
|
5,871
|
(699)
|
9,230
|
(6,082)
|
Reclassification to earnings of net loss /(gain)
|
50
|
–
|
50
|
–
|
Net gain/(loss) on hedges
|
(2,084)
|
312
|
(3,271)
|
2,649
|
Reclassification to earnings of net loss /(gain) on hedges
|
(68)
|
–
|
(68)
|
–
|
Income taxes relating to:
|
Net gain/(loss) on hedges
|
548
|
(82)
|
859
|
(694)
|
Reclassification to earnings of net loss /(gain) on hedges
|
18
|
–
|
18
|
–
|
4,335
|
(469)
|
6,818
|
(4,127)
|
Net change in gain/(loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
Change in gain/(loss)
|
(1,485)
|
(2,016)
|
(6,179)
|
(3,172)
|
Reclassification to earnings of loss/(gain)
|
(3,600)
|
185
|
(4,100)
|
607
|
Income taxes relating to:
|
Change in gain/(loss)
|
419
|
518
|
1,660
|
761
|
Reclassification to earnings of loss/(gain)
|
890
|
(41)
|
972
|
(92)
|
(3,776)
|
(1,354)
|
(7,647)
|
(1,896)
|
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) from investment in Schwab
|
(721)
|
(198)
|
(3,200)
|
(768)
|
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income
|
Remeasurement gain/(loss) on employee benefit plans
|
Gain/(loss)
|
(399)
|
659
|
1,105
|
2,422
|
Income taxes
|
105
|
(172)
|
(290)
|
(635)
|
(294)
|
487
|
815
|
1,787
|
Change in net unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities designated at
|
fair value through other comprehensive income
|
Change in net unrealized gain/(loss)
|
(62)
|
55
|
(214)
|
587
|
Income taxes
|
16
|
(15)
|
56
|
(154)
|
(46)
|
40
|
(158)
|
433
|
Gain/(loss) from changes in fair value due to own credit risk on
|
financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
|
Gain/(loss)
|
52
|
19
|
87
|
69
|
Income taxes
|
(14)
|
(5)
|
(23)
|
(18)
|
38
|
14
|
64
|
51
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(665)
|
(1,580)
|
(4,294)
|
(4,553)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
6,006
|
$
|
2,201
|
$
|
13,135
|
$
|
9,745
|
Attributable to:
|
Common shareholders
|
$
|
5,899
|
$
|
2,138
|
$
|
12,876
|
$
|
9,496
|
Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders
|
107
|
63
|
259
|
249
|
1
|
The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2022, and October 31, 2021, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY1
|
(millions of Canadian dollars)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Common shares
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
23,744
|
$
|
22,945
|
$
|
23,066
|
$
|
22,487
|
Proceeds from shares issued on exercise of stock options
|
23
|
19
|
120
|
165
|
Shares issued as a result of dividend reinvestment plan
|
596
|
102
|
1,442
|
414
|
Purchase of shares for cancellation and other
|
–
|
–
|
(265)
|
–
|
Balance at end of period
|
24,363
|
23,066
|
24,363
|
23,066
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
7,350
|
6,700
|
5,700
|
5,650
|
Issue of shares and other equity instruments
|
3,903
|
–
|
5,553
|
1,750
|
Redemption of shares and other equity instruments
|
–
|
(1,000)
|
–
|
(1,700)
|
Balance at end of period
|
11,253
|
5,700
|
11,253
|
5,700
|
Treasury – common shares
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
(104)
|
(189)
|
(152)
|
(37)
|
Purchase of shares
|
(2,721)
|
(2,461)
|
(10,852)
|
(10,859)
|
Sale of shares
|
2,734
|
2,498
|
10,913
|
10,744
|
Balance at end of period
|
(91)
|
(152)
|
(91)
|
(152)
|
Treasury – preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
(16)
|
(5)
|
(10)
|
(4)
|
Purchase of shares and other equity instruments
|
(113)
|
(98)
|
(255)
|
(205)
|
Sale of shares and other equity instruments
|
122
|
93
|
258
|
199
|
Balance at end of period
|
(7)
|
(10)
|
(7)
|
(10)
|
Contributed surplus
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
169
|
125
|
173
|
121
|
Net premium (discount) on sale of treasury instruments
|
(19)
|
5
|
(3)
|
–
|
Issuance of stock options, net of options exercised
|
2
|
3
|
18
|
6
|
Other
|
27
|
40
|
(9)
|
46
|
Balance at end of period
|
179
|
173
|
179
|
173
|
Retained earnings
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
69,090
|
61,167
|
63,944
|
53,845
|
Net income attributable to equity instrument holders
|
6,671
|
3,781
|
17,429
|
14,298
|
Common dividends
|
(1,613)
|
(1,437)
|
(6,442)
|
(5,741)
|
Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments
|
(107)
|
(63)
|
(259)
|
(249)
|
Share and other equity instrument issue expenses
|
(19)
|
–
|
(24)
|
(5)
|
Net premium on repurchase of common shares and redemption of preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
–
|
–
|
(1,930)
|
(1)
|
Remeasurement gain/(loss) on employee benefit plans
|
(294)
|
487
|
815
|
1,787
|
Realized gain/(loss) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
(30)
|
9
|
165
|
10
|
Balance at end of period
|
73,698
|
63,944
|
73,698
|
63,944
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Net unrealized gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
(275)
|
610
|
510
|
543
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(199)
|
(103)
|
(981)
|
(34)
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(2)
|
3
|
(5)
|
1
|
Balance at end of period
|
(476)
|
510
|
(476)
|
510
|
Net unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
69
|
141
|
181
|
(252)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(76)
|
49
|
7
|
443
|
Reclassification of loss/(gain) to retained earnings
|
30
|
(9)
|
(165)
|
(10)
|
Balance at end of period
|
23
|
181
|
23
|
181
|
Gain/(loss) from changes in fair value due to own credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair value through
|
profit or loss:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
40
|
–
|
14
|
(37)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
38
|
14
|
64
|
51
|
Balance at end of period
|
78
|
14
|
78
|
14
|
Net unrealized foreign currency translation gain/(loss) on investments in foreign operations, net of hedging activities:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
7,713
|
5,699
|
5,230
|
9,357
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
4,335
|
(469)
|
6,818
|
(4,127)
|
Balance at end of period
|
12,048
|
5,230
|
12,048
|
5,230
|
Net gain/(loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
(1,941)
|
3,284
|
1,930
|
3,826
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(3,776)
|
(1,354)
|
(7,647)
|
(1,896)
|
Balance at end of period
|
(5,717)
|
1,930
|
(5,717)
|
1,930
|
Share of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) from Investment in Schwab
|
(3,968)
|
(768)
|
(3,968)
|
(768)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,988
|
7,097
|
1,988
|
7,097
|
Total equity
|
$
|
111,383
|
$
|
99,818
|
$
|
111,383
|
$
|
99,818
|
1
|
The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2022, and October 31, 2021, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS1
|
(millions of Canadian dollars)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the twelve months ended
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
6,671
|
$
|
3,781
|
$
|
17,429
|
$
|
14,298
|
Adjustments to determine net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
617
|
(123)
|
1,067
|
(224)
|
Depreciation
|
316
|
296
|
1,167
|
1,360
|
Amortization of other intangibles
|
147
|
179
|
599
|
706
|
Net securities loss/(gain)
|
(8)
|
(11)
|
(60)
|
(14)
|
Share of net income from investment in Schwab
|
(290)
|
(224)
|
(991)
|
(785)
|
Gain on sale of Schwab shares
|
(997)
|
–
|
(997)
|
–
|
Deferred taxes
|
469
|
99
|
502
|
258
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
Interest receivable and payable
|
(150)
|
(30)
|
(412)
|
(288)
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
1,078
|
(11,766)
|
(16,073)
|
(44,779)
|
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
|
1,108
|
(5,130)
|
7,117
|
1,878
|
Securities sold short
|
(4,563)
|
5,661
|
3,121
|
7,030
|
Trading loans, securities, and other
|
4,407
|
(152)
|
3,864
|
1,177
|
Loans net of securitization and sales
|
(40,791)
|
(3,314)
|
(109,463)
|
(3,660)
|
Deposits
|
33,435
|
(110)
|
105,759
|
(6,494)
|
Derivatives
|
(9,817)
|
1,722
|
(15,435)
|
3,734
|
Non-trading financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
480
|
(138)
|
(1,556)
|
(842)
|
Financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
|
22,697
|
21,701
|
48,323
|
54,498
|
Securitization liabilities
|
(215)
|
(138)
|
(1,083)
|
(719)
|
Current taxes
|
(1,121)
|
(682)
|
(4,100)
|
239
|
Brokers, dealers and clients amounts receivable and payable
|
2,165
|
(3,968)
|
8,799
|
(4,592)
|
Other, including unrealized foreign currency translation loss/(gain)
|
(13,047)
|
6,472
|
(8,628)
|
27,348
|
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|
2,591
|
14,125
|
38,949
|
50,129
|
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|
Redemption or repurchase of subordinated notes and debentures
|
(42)
|
(11)
|
6
|
(7)
|
Common shares issued, net
|
21
|
17
|
108
|
145
|
Repurchase of common shares
|
–
|
–
|
(2,195)
|
–
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments issued
|
3,884
|
–
|
5,529
|
1,745
|
Redemption of preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
–
|
–
|
(1,000)
|
(700)
|
Sale of treasury shares and other equity instruments
|
2,837
|
2,596
|
11,168
|
10,943
|
Purchase of treasury shares and other equity instruments
|
(2,834)
|
(2,559)
|
(11,107)
|
(11,064)
|
Dividends paid on shares and distributions paid on other equity instruments
|
(2,156)
|
(1,387)
|
(6,665)
|
(5,555)
|
Repayment of lease liabilities
|
(185)
|
(102)
|
(663)
|
(543)
|
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|
1,525
|
(1,446)
|
(4,819)
|
(5,036)
|
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
(532)
|
6,967
|
30,455
|
(729)
|
Activities in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
Purchases
|
(7,079)
|
(5,526)
|
(31,135)
|
(21,056)
|
Proceeds from maturities
|
8,002
|
6,631
|
33,158
|
33,541
|
Proceeds from sales
|
1,540
|
2,594
|
6,723
|
5,363
|
Activities in debt securities at amortized cost
|
Purchases
|
(30,848)
|
(36,360)
|
(149,560)
|
(153,896)
|
Proceeds from maturities
|
20,250
|
12,888
|
68,719
|
92,131
|
Proceeds from sales
|
5,160
|
652
|
8,720
|
2,365
|
Net purchases of land, buildings, equipment, other depreciable assets, and other intangibles
|
(461)
|
(358)
|
(1,454)
|
(1,129)
|
Net cash acquired from (paid for) divestitures and acquisitions
|
2,479
|
–
|
2,479
|
(1,858)
|
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
|
(1,489)
|
(12,512)
|
(31,895)
|
(45,268)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and due from banks
|
255
|
(53)
|
390
|
(339)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and due from banks
|
2,882
|
114
|
2,625
|
(514)
|
Cash and due from banks at beginning of period
|
5,674
|
5,817
|
5,931
|
6,445
|
Cash and due from banks at end of period
|
$
|
8,556
|
$
|
5,931
|
$
|
8,556
|
$
|
5,931
|
Supplementary disclosure of cash flows from operating activities
|
Amount of income taxes paid (refunded) during the period
|
$
|
301
|
$
|
1,590
|
$
|
4,404
|
$
|
4,071
|
Amount of interest paid during the period
|
6,428
|
1,136
|
12,523
|
5,878
|
Amount of interest received during the period
|
13,408
|
6,974
|
37,642
|
28,127
|
Amount of dividends received during the period
|
281
|
443
|
1,792
|
1,844
|
1
|
The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2022, and October 31, 2021, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended
Appendix A – Segmented Information
For management reporting purposes, commencing the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank reports its results under four key business segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, which includes the results of the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses, and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, which includes the results of the U.S. personal and commercial banking businesses, U.S. credit cards, TD Auto Finance U.S., U.S. wealth business, and the Bank's investment in Schwab; Wealth Management and Insurance; and Wholesale Banking. The Bank's other activities are grouped into the Corporate segment.
Results for these segments for the years ended October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021 are presented in the following tables.
|
Results by Business Segment1,2
|
(millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Canadian
|
Wealth
|
Personal and
|
Management
|
Commercial Banking
|
U.S. Retail
|
and Insurance
|
Wholesale Banking3
|
Corporate3
|
Total
|
For the three months ended October 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$
|
3,388
|
$
|
2,863
|
$
|
2,957
|
$
|
2,103
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
199
|
$
|
683
|
$
|
689
|
$
|
330
|
$
|
408
|
$
|
7,630
|
$
|
6,262
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,066
|
991
|
638
|
677
|
2,359
|
2,467
|
476
|
461
|
3,394
|
83
|
7,933
|
4,679
|
Total revenue
|
4,454
|
3,854
|
3,595
|
2,780
|
2,631
|
2,666
|
1,159
|
1,150
|
3,724
|
491
|
15,563
|
10,941
|
Provision for (recovery of)
|
credit losses
|
229
|
53
|
225
|
(76)
|
–
|
–
|
26
|
(77)
|
137
|
(23)
|
617
|
(123)
|
Insurance claims and
|
related expenses
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
723
|
650
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
723
|
650
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,921
|
1,720
|
1,976
|
1,617
|
1,208
|
1,192
|
802
|
658
|
638
|
760
|
6,545
|
5,947
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
and share of net income from
|
investment in Schwab
|
2,304
|
2,081
|
1,394
|
1,239
|
700
|
824
|
331
|
569
|
2,949
|
(246)
|
7,678
|
4,467
|
Provision for (recovery of)
|
income taxes
|
610
|
552
|
165
|
111
|
184
|
216
|
70
|
149
|
268
|
(118)
|
1,297
|
910
|
Share of net income from
|
investment in Schwab4,5
|
–
|
–
|
310
|
246
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
(20)
|
(22)
|
290
|
224
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
