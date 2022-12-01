This quarterly earnings news release should be read in conjunction with the Bank's unaudited fourth quarter 2022 consolidated financial results for the year ended October 31, 2022, included in this Earnings News Release and the audited 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), which is available on TD's website at http://www.td.com/investor/. This analysis is dated November 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, and have been primarily derived from the Bank's Annual or Interim Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain comparative amounts have been revised to conform to the presentation adopted in the current period. Additional information including the 2022 MD&A relating to the Bank is available on the Bank's website at http://www.td.com, as well as on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov (EDGAR filers section).



Reported results conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document.





FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, compared with the fourth quarter last year:

Reported diluted earnings per share were $3.62 compared with $2.04 .

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.18 , compared with $2.09 .

Reported net income was $6,671 million , compared with $3,781 million .

Adjusted net income was $4,065 million , compared with $3,866 million .

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, compared with last year:

Reported diluted earnings per share were $9.47 , compared with $7.72 .

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $8.36 , compared with $7.91 .

Reported net income was $17,429 million , compared with $14,298 million .

Adjusted net income was $15,425 million , compared with $14,649 million .

FOURTH QUARTER ADJUSTMENTS (ITEMS OF NOTE)

The fourth quarter reported earnings figures included the following items of note:

Amortization of intangibles of $57 million ( $51 million after-tax or 3 cents per share), compared with $74 million ( $65 million after-tax or 4 cents per share) in the fourth quarter last year.

Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction of $18 million ( $16 million after-tax or 1 cent per share), compared with $22 million ( $20 million after-tax or 1 cent per share) in the fourth quarter last year.

Acquisition and integration-related charges for pending acquisitions of $85 million ( $65 million after-tax or 3 cents per share).

Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition, net gain of $2,319 million ( $1,741 million after-tax or 96 cents per share).

Gain on sale of Schwab shares of $997 million ( $997 million after-tax or 55 cents per share).

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022. Reported earnings were $6.7 billion, up 76% compared with the fourth quarter last year, and adjusted earnings were $4.1 billion, up 5%.

"I'm extremely pleased with our earnings performance this quarter, which capped off a strong year demonstrating the benefit of our diversified business model and prudent risk and financial management," said Bharat Masrani, President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "The strength and resilience of our franchise enabled the Bank to invest in our business and deliver for our shareholders."

Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking delivered a strong quarter with record earnings from continued growth momentum

Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking finished the year in a position of strength with net income of $1,694 million, an increase of 11% compared with the fourth quarter last year reflecting higher margins and strong volume growth. Revenue growth of 16% resulted in a fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue.

The strong momentum in Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking was supported by continued strength in customer acquisition and higher customer activity. The Personal Bank launched a banking package specifically created for International Students – a first among Canadian peers – contributing to record New to Canada growth. TD Canada Trust was ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction in Small Business Banking1" by J.D. Power, reflecting the trusted relationships built with our customers.

______________________________ 1 TD Canada Trust received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary business bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

The U.S. Retail Bank delivered strong results supported by broad-based growth in its businesses

U.S. Retail reported net income for the quarter was $1,539 million (US$1,163 million), an increase of 12% (7% in U.S. dollars) compared with the fourth quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $1,590 million (US$1,200 million), an increase of 16% (10% in U.S. dollars). Reported net income included acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition of $67 million (US$50 million) or $51 million (US$37 million) after-tax. The Bank's investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Schwab) contributed $310 million (US$237 million) in earnings, an increase of 26% (22% in U.S. dollars) compared with the fourth quarter last year.

The U.S. Retail Bank, which excludes the Bank's investment in Schwab, reported net income of $1,229 million (US$926 million), an increase of 9% (3% in U.S. dollars) from the fourth quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, net income was a record $1,280 million (US$963 million).

The U.S. Retail Bank was pleased to announce extended partnership agreements with Nordstrom through 2026 and Target Corporation through 2030. In addition, the Bank continued to modernize its distribution network with enhanced capabilities in sales and advice, including converting select retail stores to wealth advice centres, while expanding its presence in North Carolina and South Florida, including plans to open 15 new stores in Charlotte by 2025.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® (TD AMCB), ranked No. 1 in its footprint by total number of approved U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan units for the sixth consecutive year and ranked #2 National SBA Lender in 2022.

Wealth Management and Insurance delivered solid performance in the fourth quarter amid challenging market conditions

Wealth Management and Insurance net income was $516 million, a decrease of 15% compared with the fourth quarter last year. Insurance claims and related expenses rose 11%, reflecting increased driving activity and more severe weather-related events. This quarter's results highlighted the benefits of the segment's diversified business model as higher net interest income and insurance revenue largely offset the impact of market volatility and trading normalization.

Wealth Management and Insurance continued to deliver high quality advice and innovative financial products to help customers navigate the challenging economic environment. Wealth Management expanded its advisor base to better service mass affluent and high net worth client segments. TD Asset Management launched new investment solutions, including a carbon credit ETF and a multi-asset solution with exposure to alternative investments to enhance diversification for retail and institutional clients. TD Insurance continued its digital transformation, with over 20% of new sales this quarter completed digitally.

Solid Wholesale Banking performance reflects strength of diversified business model

Wholesale Banking reported net income for the quarter was $261 million, a decrease of 38%, compared with the fourth quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, net income was $275 million, a decrease of 35%. Revenue was up 1%, as a challenging underwriting environment was offset by higher deposit, lending, and trading-related revenues, reflecting the strength of Wholesale Banking's diversified business model.

This quarter, TD Securities launched a Carbon Advisory business within the ESG Solutions group, bolstering the team's capabilities to support clients' transitions to a low-carbon economy. As part of this effort, TD Securities announced a $10 million investment into the Boreal Wildlands Carbon Project – the largest single private conservation project ever undertaken in Canada – further demonstrating the Bank's commitment to supporting the growth and development of the voluntary carbon markets.

Capital

TD's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 16.2%.

Conclusion

For the year ahead, there are both tailwinds (including the interest rate environment and the anticipated closing of the announced acquisitions) and headwinds (including geopolitical tensions, the complex operating environment, and the potential for an economic slowdown). On balance, unless macroeconomic conditions were to shift dramatically, TD expects to meet or exceed its medium-term adjusted EPS growth target range of 7-10% in fiscal 2023.

"We enter 2023 from a position of strength, with growing businesses and a powerful purpose-driven brand. While there will be macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges in the year ahead, the progress we made in 2022 gives me great confidence in our future success," added Masrani.

"I would like to thank our colleagues around the world for living the TD brand and for their unwavering commitment to enriching the lives of our customers and our communities," concluded Masrani.

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements".

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



From time to time, the Bank (as defined in this document) makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other communications. In addition, representatives of the Bank may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made in this document, the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2022 MD&A") in the Bank's 2022 Annual Report under the heading "Economic Summary and Outlook", under the headings "Key Priorities for 2023" and "Operating Environment and Outlook" for the Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments, and under the heading "2022 Accomplishments and Focus for 2023" for the Corporate segment, and in other statements regarding the Bank's objectives and priorities for 2023 and beyond and strategies to achieve them, the regulatory environment in which the Bank operates, and the Bank's anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal", "target", "may", and "could".



By their very nature, these forward-looking statements require the Bank to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, general and specific. Especially in light of the uncertainty related to the physical, financial, economic, political, and regulatory environments, such risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond the Bank's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause, individually or in the aggregate, such differences include: strategic, credit, market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange, interest rate, and credit spreads), operational (including technology, cyber security, and infrastructure), model, insurance, liquidity, capital adequacy, legal, regulatory compliance and conduct, reputational, environmental and social, and other risks. Examples of such risk factors include general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Bank operates; geopolitical risk; inflation, rising rates and recession; the economic, financial, and other impacts of pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Bank to execute on long-term strategies and shorter-term key strategic priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, business retention plans, and strategic plans; technology and cyber security risk (including cyber-attacks, data security breaches or technology failures) on the Bank's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; model risk; fraud activity; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Bank or its affiliates, including relating to the care and control of information, and other risks arising from the Bank's use of third-party service providers; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations, including without limitation tax laws, capital guidelines and liquidity regulatory guidance; regulatory oversight and compliance risk; increased competition from incumbents and new entrants (including Fintechs and big technology competitors); shifts in consumer attitudes and disruptive technology; exposure related to significant litigation and regulatory matters; ability of the Bank to attract, develop, and retain key talent; changes to the Bank's credit ratings; changes in foreign exchange rates, interest rates, credit spreads and equity prices; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; Interbank Offered Rate (IBOR) transition risk; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Bank; existing and potential international debt crises; environmental and social risk (including climate change); and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events. The Bank cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Bank's results. For more detailed information, please refer to the "Risk Factors and Management" section of the 2022 MD&A, as may be updated in subsequently filed quarterly reports to shareholders and news releases (as applicable) related to any events or transactions discussed under the heading "Significant Acquisitions" or "Significant Events and Pending Acquisitions" in the relevant MD&A, which applicable releases may be found on www.td.com. All such factors, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements, should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to the Bank. The Bank cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the Bank's forward-looking statements.



Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the 2022 MD&A under the heading "Economic Summary and Outlook", under the headings "Key Priorities for 2023" and "Operating Environment and Outlook" for the Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments, and under the heading "2022 Accomplishments and Focus for 2023" for the Corporate segment, each as may be updated in subsequently filed quarterly reports to shareholders.



Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Bank's shareholders and analysts in understanding the Bank's financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

This document was reviewed by the Bank's Audit Committee and was approved by the Bank's Board of Directors, on the Audit Committee's recommendation, prior to its release.

TABLE 1: FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





























(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) As at or for the three months ended

As at or for the twelve months ended







31-Oct



31-Jul



31-Oct



31-Oct



31-Oct





2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Results of operations





























Total revenue – reported $ 15,563

$ 10,925

$ 10,941

$ 49,032

$ 42,693

Total revenue – adjusted1

12,247



11,603



10,941



46,170



42,693

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

617



351



-123



1,067



-224

Insurance claims and related expenses

723



829



650



2,900



2,707

Non-interest expenses – reported

6,545



6,096



5,947



24,641



23,076

Non-interest expenses – adjusted1

6,430



6,033



5,898



24,359



22,909

Net income – reported

6,671



3,214



3,781



17,429



14,298

Net income – adjusted1

4,065



3,813



3,866



15,425



14,649

Financial positions (billions of Canadian dollars)

























Total loans net of allowance for loan losses $ 831

$ 790.8

$ 722.6

$ 831

$ 722.6

Total assets

1,917.50



1,840.80



1,728.70



1,917.50



1,728.70

Total deposits

1,230.00



1,201.70



1,125.10



1,230.00



1,125.10

Total equity

111.4



102.6



99.8



111.4



99.8

Total risk-weighted assets2

517



495.7



460.3



517



460.3

Financial ratios





























Return on common equity (ROE) – reported3 26.5 %

13.5 %

15.7 %

18 %

15.5 % Return on common equity – adjusted1 16



16.1



16.1



15.9



15.9

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)1 35.4



18.4



21.3



24.3



21.2

Return on tangible common equity – adjusted1 21.2



21.6



21.4



21.2



21.4

Efficiency ratio – reported3

42.1



55.8



54.4



50.3



54.1

Efficiency ratio – adjusted1,3

52.5



52



53.9



52.8



53.7

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses as a % of net































average loans and acceptances 0.29



0.17



-0.07



0.14



-0.03



































Common share information – reported (Canadian dollars)





























Per share earnings































Basic $ 3.62

$ 1.76

$ 2.04

$ 9.48

$ 7.73



Diluted

3.62



1.75



2.04



9.47



7.72

Dividends per share

0.89



0.89



0.79



3.56



3.16

Book value per share3

55



52.54



51.66



55



51.66

Closing share price4

87.19



83.18



89.84



87.19



89.84

Shares outstanding (millions)































Average basic 1,812.10



1,804.50



1,820.50



1,810.50



1,817.70



Average diluted 1,814.40



1,807.10



1,823.20



1,813.60



1,820.20



End of period

1,820.70



1,813.10



1,822.00



1,820.70



1,822.00

Market capitalization (billions of Canadian dollars) $ 158.7

$ 150.8

$ 163.7

$ 158.7

$ 163.7

Dividend yield3

4.2 %

4 %

3.7 %

3.8 %

3.9 % Dividend payout ratio3

24.6



50.6



38.7



37.5



40.9

Price-earnings ratio3

9.2



10.6



11.6



9.2



11.6

Total shareholder return (1 year)3

0.9



4.2



58.9



0.9



58.9

Common share information – adjusted (Canadian dollars)1,3





























Per share earnings































Basic $ 2.18

$ 2.09

$ 2.09

$ 8.38

$ 7.92



Diluted

2.18



2.09



2.09



8.36



7.91

Dividend payout ratio

40.8 %

42.5 %

37.8 %

42.5 %

39.9 % Price-earnings ratio

10.4



10



11.3



10.4



11.3

Capital Ratios2





























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio 16.2 %

14.9 %

15.2 %

16.2 %

15.2 % Tier 1 Capital ratio

18.3



16.3



16.5



18.3



16.5

Total Capital ratio

20.7



18.8



19.1



20.7



19.1

Leverage ratio

4.9



4.3



4.8



4.9



4.8

Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) ratio 35.2



32



28.3



35.2



28.3

TLAC Leverage ratio

9.4



8.5



8.2



9.4



8.2

1 The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD" or the "Bank") prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, the current Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP),

and refers to results prepared in accordance with IFRS as the "reported" results. The Bank also utilizes non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted" results and non-GAAP ratios to

assess each of its businesses and to measure overall Bank performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank adjusts reported results for "items of note". Refer to the "How We

Performed" section of this document for further explanation, a list of the items of note, and a reconciliation of adjusted to reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios used

in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers. 2 These measures have been included in this document in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's Capital Adequacy Requirements, Leverage

Requirements, and TLAC guidelines. Refer to the "Capital Position" section in the 2022 MD&A for further details. 3 For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2022 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. 4 Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) closing market price.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND PENDING ACQUISITIONS

Acquisition of Cowen Inc.

On August 2, 2022, the Bank and Cowen Inc. ("Cowen") announced a definitive agreement for TD to acquire Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at US$1.3 billion, or US$39.00 for each share of Cowen common stock. The Bank is currently planning to close the transaction in the first calendar quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from certain U.S., Canadian, and foreign regulatory authorities. Regulatory approvals are not within the Bank's control. The results of the acquired business will be consolidated by the Bank from the closing date and reported in the Wholesale Banking segment. Based on the estimated financial performance and balance sheets of the Bank and Cowen, including transaction-related impacts, the Bank expects that its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital ratio will be comfortably above 11% upon the closing of the Cowen acquisition, pro forma for the closing of the Bank's acquisition of First Horizon Corporation ("First Horizon").

Sale of Schwab Common Shares

On August 1, 2022, in order to provide the capital required for the acquisition of Cowen, the Bank sold 28.4 million non-voting common shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation ("Schwab") at a price of US$66.53 per share for proceeds of $2.5 billion (US$1.9 billion). Approximately 15 million shares were sold to Schwab pursuant to a repurchase agreement at a price equal to the price obtained in the sale of 13.4 million shares sold to a broker dealer pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933. All shares sold automatically converted into shares of Schwab voting common stock and the shares acquired by Schwab are no longer outstanding. The sales reduced the Bank's ownership interest in Schwab from approximately 13.4% to 12.0%. The Bank recognized $997 million as other income (net of $368 million loss from accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) reclassified to earnings), in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Acquisition of First Horizon Corporation

On February 28, 2022, the Bank and First Horizon announced a definitive agreement for the Bank to acquire First Horizon in an all-cash transaction valued at US$13.4 billion, or US$25.00 for each common share of First Horizon. In connection with this transaction, the Bank has invested US$494 million in non-voting First Horizon preferred stock (convertible in certain circumstances into up to 4.9% of First Horizon's common stock). The Bank is currently planning to close the transaction in the first half of fiscal 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from U.S. and Canadian regulatory authorities. Regulatory approvals are not within the Bank's control. The results of the acquired business will be consolidated by the Bank from the closing date and reported in the U.S. Retail segment.

First Horizon shareholders will receive, at closing, an additional US$0.65 per share on an annualized basis for the period from November 27, 2022 through the day immediately prior to the closing. Either party will have the right to terminate the agreement if the transaction has not closed by February 27, 2023 (the "outside date"), subject to the right of either party (under certain conditions) to extend the outside date to May 27, 2023.

During the year, the Bank implemented a strategy to mitigate interest rate volatility to capital on closing of the acquisition.

The fair value of First Horizon's fixed rate financial assets and liabilities and certain intangible assets are sensitive to interest rate changes. The fair value of net assets will determine the amount of goodwill to be recognized on closing of the acquisition. Increases in goodwill and intangibles will negatively impact capital ratios because they are deducted from capital under OSFI Basel III rules. In order to mitigate this volatility to closing capital, the Bank de-designated certain interest rate swaps hedging fixed income investments in fair value hedge accounting relationships.

After the de-designation, mark-to-market gains (losses) on these swaps are recognized in earnings, without any corresponding offset from the previously hedged investments. Such gains (losses) will mitigate the capital impact from changes in the amount of goodwill recognized on closing of the acquisition. The de-designation also triggered the amortization of the investments' basis adjustment to net interest income over the remaining expected life of the investments.

For the year ended October 31, 2022, the Bank reported $1,487 million in non-interest income related to the mark-to-market on the swaps, and $154 million in net interest income related to the basis adjustment amortization. In addition, for the year ended October 31, 2022, the Bank reported $121 million in non-interest income related to the net interest earned on the swaps since the de-designation of the hedge accounting relationships.

HOW WE PERFORMED

Economic Summary and Outlook

The outlook for the global economy for the next two years was downgraded relative to the prior quarter. In Europe, an energy crisis continues to impact household finances and weigh on industrial output. China is reckoning with the fallout of its real estate slowdown and strict COVID-19 controls. In North America, COVID-19 is causing fewer supply chain disruptions, but the legacy of high domestic inflation and tight labour markets has led to central banks raising policy rates at the fastest pace in roughly four decades. This has significantly weakened the economic growth prospects over the next twelve to twenty-four months.

The U.S. economy expanded by 2.6% annualized in the third calendar quarter of 2022, after having contracted in the first half of the year. However, this was largely due to a surge in exports relative to imports. In contrast, domestic demand grew by a soft 0.5%. Consumer spending growth decelerated to 1.4% relative to the prior calendar quarter of 2.0%, as inflation continued to weigh on the purchasing power of households, which are also normalizing spending away from goods after a surge during the pandemic. The ongoing downturn in housing also weighed on the economy in the third calendar quarter, subtracting 1.4 percentage points from growth.

As the lagged effect of interest rate increases is expected to continue to feed through the economy in 2023, it should lead to some cooling in the job market, where the unemployment rate was 3.7% in October, near a cyclical low. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation has shown modest signs of cooling, but at 7.7% year-over-year in October, it is still close to 40-year highs. Slower global growth and a high U.S. dollar are expected to help goods inflation ease, while services inflation is likely to prove more persistent.

The Federal Reserve continued its aggressive pace of rate increases, with a fourth 75 basis points (bps) hike in early November. TD Economics expects further interest rate hikes will take the Federal Funds rate to a range of 4.50-5.00% in calendar 2023. This historically large increase in interest rates raises the risk that the economy will slow more quickly and trigger an outright recession. Financial markets have reflected this risk with the yield curve inverting.

The Canadian economy has begun to slow after growing at a very healthy pace in the first half of the year. The interest-rate sensitive housing market was the first area of the economy to respond to the Bank of Canada's rapid increase in the policy rate. As of October, home sales were down 40% from the peak in February of this year. Housing demand is expected to cool further as higher interest rates continue to weigh on affordability. Canadian inflation has begun to decelerate but remained high at 6.9% year-over-year in October. The labour market has also remained quite strong through October, although TD Economics expects job market conditions to ease in the coming quarters, in line with weaker demand in the broader economy.

The Bank of Canada raised its overnight interest rate by 50 bps in October, to 3.75%.TD Economics expects further increases in the overnight rate to a range of 4.25-4.50% in calendar 2023. With interest rates expected to increase to a lesser degree in Canada than in the United States, the Canadian dollar may reach a low of 70 U.S. cents in the first half of calendar 2023.

HOW THE BANK REPORTS

The Bank prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, the current GAAP, and refers to results prepared in accordance with IFRS as "reported" results.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

In addition to reported results, the Bank also presents certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures that are historical, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures, to assess its results. Non-GAAP financial measures, such as "adjusted" results, are utilized to assess the Bank's businesses and to measure the Bank's overall performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank adjusts for "items of note", from reported results. Items of note are items which management does not believe are indicative of underlying business performance and are disclosed in Table 3. Non-GAAP ratios include a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Examples of non-GAAP ratios include adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, and adjusted effective income tax rate. The Bank believes that non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide the reader with a better understanding of how management views the Bank's performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers. Supplementary financial measures depict the Bank's financial performance and position, and capital management measures depict the Bank's capital position, and both are explained in this document where they first appear.

U.S. Strategic Cards

The Bank's U.S. strategic cards portfolio is comprised of agreements with certain U.S. retailers pursuant to which TD is the U.S. issuer of private label and co-branded consumer credit cards to their U.S. customers. Under the terms of the individual agreements, the Bank and the retailers share in the profits generated by the relevant portfolios after credit losses. Under IFRS, TD is required to present the gross amount of revenue and provisions for credit losses (PCL) related to these portfolios in the Bank's Consolidated Statement of Income. At the segment level, the retailer program partners' share of revenues and credit losses is presented in the Corporate segment, with an offsetting amount (representing the partners' net share) recorded in Non-interest expenses, resulting in no impact to Corporate's reported Net income (loss). The Net income (loss) included in the U.S. Retail segment includes only the portion of revenue and credit losses attributable to TD under the agreements.

Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation

On October 6, 2020, the Bank acquired an approximately 13.5% stake in Schwab following the completion of Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation ("TD Ameritrade") of which the Bank was a major shareholder (the "Schwab transaction"). On August 1, 2022, the Bank sold 28.4 million non-voting common shares of Schwab, which reduced the Bank's ownership interest in Schwab to approximately 12.0%. For further details, refer to Note 12 of the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements. The Bank's share of Schwab's earnings is reported with a one-month lag, and the Bank started recording its share of Schwab's earnings on this basis in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The U.S. Retail segment reflects the Bank's share of net income from its investment in Schwab. The Corporate segment net income (loss) includes amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction.

On November 25, 2019, the Bank and Schwab entered into an insured deposit account agreement (the "Schwab IDA Agreement"), which became effective upon closing of the Schwab transaction and has an initial expiration date of July 1, 2031. Refer to the "Related Party Transactions" section in the 2022 MD&A for further details.

The following table provides the operating results on a reported basis for the Bank.

TABLE 2: OPERATING RESULTS – Reported





















(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended





October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31





2022 2022 2021 2022 2021

Net interest income $ 7,630 $ 7,044 $ 6,262 $ 27,353 $ 24,131

Non-interest income

7,933

3,881

4,679

21,679

18,562

Total revenue

15,563

10,925

10,941

49,032

42,693

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

617

351

(123)

1,067

(224)

Insurance claims and related expenses

723

829

650

2,900

2,707

Non-interest expenses

6,545

6,096

5,947

24,641

23,076

Income before income taxes and share of net income from























investment in Schwab

7,678

3,649

4,467

20,424

17,134

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

1,297

703

910

3,986

3,621

Share of net income from investment in Schwab

290

268

224

991

785

Net income – reported

6,671

3,214

3,781

17,429

14,298

Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments

107

43

63

259

249

Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,564 $ 3,171 $ 3,718 $ 17,170 $ 14,049



The following table provides a reconciliation between the Bank's adjusted and reported results.

TABLE 3: NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Reconciliation of Adjusted to Reported Net Income1









(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended





October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31



2022 2022 2021 2022 2021

Operating results – adjusted





















Net interest income6 $ 7,627 $ 7,001 $ 6,262 $ 27,307 $ 24,131

Non-interest income1,6

4,620

4,602

4,679

18,863

18,562

Total revenue

12,247

11,603

10,941

46,170

42,693

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

617

351

(123)

1,067

(224)

Insurance claims and related expenses

723

829

650

2,900

2,707

Non-interest expenses2

6,430

6,033

5,898

24,359

22,909

Income before income taxes and share of net income from























investment in Schwab

4,477

4,390

4,516

17,844

17,301

Provision for income taxes

747

892

921

3,595

3,658

Share of net income from investment in Schwab3

335

315

271

1,176

1,006

Net income – adjusted

4,065

3,813

3,866

15,425

14,649

Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments

107

43

63

259

249

Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted

3,958

3,770

3,803

15,166

14,400

Pre-tax adjustments for items of note





















Amortization of acquired intangibles4

(57)

(58)

(74)

(242)

(285)

Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction5

(18)

(23)

(22)

(111)

(103)

Acquisition and integration-related charges for pending acquisitions2

(85)

(29)

–

(114)

–

Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition6

2,319

(678)

–

1,641

–

Gain on sale of Schwab shares1

997

–

–

997

–

Litigation settlement recovery1

–

–

–

224

–

Less: Impact of income taxes





















Amortization of acquired intangibles

(6)

(6)

(9)

(26)

(32)

Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction

(2)

(3)

(2)

(16)

(5)

Acquisition and integration-related charges for pending acquisitions5

(20)

(7)

–

(27)

–

Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition

578

(173)

–

405

–

Gain on sale of Schwab shares

–

–

–

–

–

Litigation settlement recovery

–

–

–

55

–

Total adjustments for items of note

2,606

(599)

(85)

2,004

(351)

Net income available to common shareholders – reported $ 6,564 $ 3,171 $ 3,718 $ 17,170 $ 14,049



1 Adjusted non-interest income excludes the following item of note:



i. The Bank reached a settlement in TD Bank, N.A. v. Lloyd's Underwriter et al., in Canada, pursuant to which the Bank recovered losses resulting from the previous resolution by the

Bank of multiple proceedings in the U.S. related to an alleged Ponzi scheme, perpetrated by, among others, Scott Rothstein – Q2 2022: $224 million. This amount is reported in the

U.S. Retail segment; and



ii. The Bank sold 28.4 million non-voting common shares of Schwab and recognized a gain on the sale – Q4 2022: $997 million. This amount is reported in the Corporate segment.







2 Adjusted non-interest expenses exclude the following items of note related to the Bank's asset acquisitions and business combinations:



i. Amortization of acquired intangibles – Q4 2022: $24 million, Q3 2022: $23 million, 2022: $106 million, Q4 2021: $40 million, 2021: $148 million. These charges are reported in the

Corporate segment;



ii. The Bank's own integration and acquisition costs related to the Schwab transaction – Q4 2022: $6 million, Q3 2022: $11 million, 2022: $62 million, Q4 2021: $9 million, 2021:

$19 million. These costs are reported in the Corporate segment; and



iii. Acquisition and integration-related charges for pending acquisitions – Q4 2022: $85 million, Q3 2022: $29 million, 2022: $114 million. These charges are primarily related to

professional services and other incremental operating expenses for various acquisitions, and are reported in the U.S. Retail and Wholesale Banking segments.







3 Adjusted share of net income from investment in Schwab excludes the following items of note on an after-tax basis. The earnings impact of both items is reported in the Corporate segment:



i. Amortization of Schwab-related acquired intangibles – Q4 2022: $33 million, Q3 2022: $35 million, 2022: $136 million, Q4 2021: $34 million, 2021: $137 million; and



ii. The Bank's share of acquisition and integration charges associated with Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade – Q4 2022: $12 million, Q3 2022: $12 million, 2022: $49 million,

Q4 2021: $13 million, 2021: $84 million.







4 Amortization of acquired intangibles relates to intangibles acquired as a result of asset acquisitions and business combinations, including the after-tax amounts for amortization of acquired

intangibles relating to the Share of net income from investment in Schwab, reported in the Corporate segment. Refer to footnotes 2 and 3 for amounts.



5 Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction include the Bank's own integration and acquisition costs, as well as the Bank's share of acquisition and integration charges

associated with Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade on an after-tax basis, both reported in the Corporate segment. Refer to footnotes 2 and 3 for amounts.



6 Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition includes the following components, reported in the Corporate segment: i) mark-to-market gains (losses)

on interest rate swaps recorded in non-interest income – Q4 2022: $2,208 million, Q3 2022: $(721) million, ii) basis adjustment amortization related to de-designated fair value hedge

accounting relationships, recorded in net interest income – Q4 2022: $111 million, Q3 2022: $43 million, and iii) interest income (expense) recognized on the interest rate swaps,

reclassified from non-interest income to net interest income with no impact to total adjusted net income – Q4 2022: $108 million. Refer to the "Significant Events and Pending Acquisitions"

section for further details.

TABLE 4: RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE1

(Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31



2022 2022 2021 2022 2021

Basic earnings per share – reported $ 3.62 $ 1.76 $ 2.04 $ 9.48 $ 7.73

Adjustments for items of note

(1.44)

0.33

0.05

(1.11)

0.19

Basic earnings per share – adjusted $ 2.18 $ 2.09 $ 2.09 $ 8.38 $ 7.92

























Diluted earnings per share – reported $ 3.62 $ 1.75 $ 2.04 $ 9.47 $ 7.72

Adjustments for items of note

(1.44)

0.33

0.05

(1.10)

0.19

Diluted earnings per share – adjusted $ 2.18 $ 2.09 $ 2.09 $ 8.36 $ 7.91



1 EPS is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

TABLE 5: NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31





2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Provision for income taxes – reported $ 1,297

$ 703

$ 910

$ 3,986

$ 3,621

Total adjustments for items of note

(550)



189



11



(391)



37

Provision for income taxes – adjusted $ 747

$ 892

$ 921

$ 3,595

$ 3,658

Effective income tax rate – reported

16.9 %

19.3 %

20.4 %

19.5 %

21.1 % Effective income tax rate – adjusted1

16.7



20.3



20.4



20.1



21.1



1 For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2022 MD&A.

RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY

The consolidated Bank ROE is calculated as reported net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average common equity. The consolidated Bank adjusted ROE is calculated as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average common equity. Adjusted ROE is a non-GAAP ratio, and can be utilized in assessing the Bank's use of equity.

ROE for the business segments is calculated as the segment net income attributable to common shareholders as a percentage of average allocated capital. The Bank's methodology for allocating capital to its business segments is largely aligned with the common equity capital requirements under Basel III. Capital allocated to the business segments increased to 10.5% CET1 Capital effective the first quarter of 2022 compared with 9% in fiscal 2021.

TABLE 6: RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY













(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31





2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Average common equity $ 98,199

$ 92,963

$ 93,936

$ 95,326

$ 90,677

Net income available to common shareholders – reported

6,564



3,171



3,718



17,170



14,049

Items of note, net of income taxes

(2,606)



599



85



(2,004)



351

Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted $ 3,958

$ 3,770

$ 3,803

$ 15,166

$ 14,400

Return on common equity – reported

26.5 %

13.5 %

15.7 %

18.0 %

15.5 % Return on common equity – adjusted

16.0



16.1



16.1



15.9



15.9



RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

Tangible common equity (TCE) is calculated as common shareholders' equity less goodwill, imputed goodwill and intangibles on the investments in Schwab and other acquired intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities. ROTCE is calculated as reported net income available to common shareholders after adjusting for the after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles, which are treated as an item of note, as a percentage of average TCE. Adjusted ROTCE is calculated using reported net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for all items of note, as a percentage of average TCE. TCE, ROTCE, and adjusted ROTCE can be utilized in assessing the Bank's use of equity. TCE is a non-GAAP financial measure, and ROTCE and adjusted ROTCE are non-GAAP ratios.

TABLE 7: RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY













(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31





2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Average common equity $ 98,199

$ 92,963

$ 93,936

$ 95,326

$ 90,677

Average goodwill

17,334



16,704



16,408



16,803



16,404

Average imputed goodwill and intangibles on































investments in Schwab

6,374



6,600



6,570



6,515



6,667

Average other acquired intangibles1

463



476



565



492



439

Average related deferred tax liabilities

(172)



(172)



(173)



(172)



(171)

Average tangible common equity

74,200



69,355



70,566



71,688



67,338

Net income available to common shareholders – reported

6,564



3,171



3,718



17,170



14,049

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net of income taxes

51



52



65



216



253

Net income available to common shareholders adjusted for































amortization of acquired intangibles, net of income taxes

6,615



3,223



3,783



17,386



14,302

Other items of note, net of income taxes

(2,657)



547



20



(2,220)



98

Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted $ 3,958

$ 3,770

$ 3,803

$ 15,166

$ 14,400

Return on tangible common equity

35.4 %

18.4 %

21.3 %

24.3 %

21.2 % Return on tangible common equity – adjusted

21.2



21.6



21.4



21.2



21.4



1 Excludes intangibles relating to software and asset servicing rights.

Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate on U.S. Retail Segment Translated Earnings

The following table reflects the estimated impact of foreign currency translation on key U.S. Retail segment income statement items. The impact is calculated as the difference in translated earnings using the average US to Canadian dollars exchange rates in the periods noted.

TABLE 8: IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE ON U.S. RETAIL SEGMENT TRANSLATED EARNINGS

(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended





October 31, 2022 vs. October 31, 2022 vs.





October 31, 2021 October 31, 2021





Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease)

U.S. Retail Bank















Total revenue – reported



$ 201

$ 312

Total revenue – adjusted1





201



311

Non-interest expenses – reported





110



171

Non-interest expenses – adjusted1





106



166

Net income – reported, after-tax





69



111

Net income – adjusted, after-tax1





72



114

Share of net income from investment in Schwab2





11



15

U.S. Retail segment net income – reported, after-tax





80



126

U.S. Retail segment net income – adjusted, after-tax1





83



129

Earnings per share (Canadian dollars)















Basic – reported



$ 0.04

$ 0.07

Basic – adjusted1





0.05



0.07

Diluted – reported





0.04



0.07

Diluted – adjusted1





0.05



0.07



1 For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document. 2 Share of net income from investment in Schwab and the foreign exchange impact are reported with a one-month lag.









Average foreign exchange rate (equivalent of CAD $1.00) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended





October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31





2022 2021 2022 2021

U.S. dollar 0.751 0.796 0.777 0.795















HOW OUR BUSINESSES PERFORMED

For management reporting purposes, commencing the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank's operations and activities are organized around the following four key business segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking. The Bank's other activities are grouped into the Corporate segment. The comparative period information has been adjusted to reflect the new segment alignment.

Results of each business segment reflect revenue, expenses, assets, and liabilities generated by the businesses in that segment. Where applicable, the Bank measures and evaluates the performance of each segment based on adjusted results and ROE, and for those segments the Bank indicates that the measure is adjusted. For further details, refer to Note 29 of the Bank's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.

PCL related to performing (Stage 1 and Stage 2) and impaired (Stage 3) financial assets, loan commitments, and financial guarantees is recorded within the respective segment.

Net interest income within Wholesale Banking is calculated on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB), which means that the value of non-taxable or tax-exempt income, including dividends, is adjusted to its equivalent before-tax value. Using TEB allows the Bank to measure income from all securities and loans consistently and makes for a more meaningful comparison of net interest income with similar institutions. The TEB increase to net interest income and provision for income taxes reflected in Wholesale Banking results is reversed in the Corporate segment. The TEB adjustment for the quarter was $36 million, compared with $36 million in the fourth quarter last year, and $41 million in the prior quarter.

Share of net income from investment in Schwab is reported in the U.S. Retail segment. Amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction are recorded in the Corporate segment.

TABLE 9: CANADIAN PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL BANKING



(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended



October 31

July 31

October 31



2022

2022

2021

Net interest income $ 3,388

$ 3,199

$ 2,863

Non-interest income

1,066



1,061



991

Total revenue

4,454



4,260



3,854

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired

184



142



140

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing

45



28



(87)

Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses

229



170



53

Non-interest expenses

1,921



1,807



1,720

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

610



605



552

Net income $ 1,694

$ 1,678

$ 1,529





















Selected volumes and ratios

















Return on common equity1

41.9 %

42.3 %

46.4 % Net interest margin (including on securitized assets)2

2.70



2.59



2.48

Efficiency ratio

43.1



42.4



44.6

Number of Canadian Retail branches at period end

1,060



1,060



1,061

Average number of full-time equivalent staff

28,936



28,944



27,693



1 Capital allocated to the business segment was increased to 10.5% CET1 Capital effective the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 9% in the prior year. 2 Net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income by average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets used in the calculation of net interest margin

is a non‑GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document and the Glossary in the 2022 MD&A,

for additional information about these metrics.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking net income for the quarter was $1,694 million, an increase of $165 million, or 11%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and PCL. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 41.9%, compared with 46.4%, in the fourth quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter was $4,454 million, an increase of $600 million, or 16%, compared with the fourth quarter last year.

Net interest income was $3,388 million, an increase of $525 million, or 18%, reflecting higher margins and volume growth. Average loan volumes increased $44 billion, or 9%, reflecting 8% growth in personal loans and 15% growth in business loans. Average deposit volumes increased $18 billion, or 4%, reflecting 8% growth in personal deposits and 2% decrease in business deposits. Net interest margin was 2.70%, an increase of 22 bps, primarily due to higher margins on deposits reflecting rising interest rates, partially offset by lower margin on loans, and changes in balance sheet mix.

Non-interest income was $1,066 million, an increase of $75 million, or 8%, reflecting increased client activity, including credit card-related and foreign exchange revenue.

PCL was $229 million, an increase of $176 million compared with the fourth quarter last year. PCL – impaired for the quarter was $184 million, an increase of $44 million, or 31%, reflecting some normalization of credit performance. PCL – performing was $45 million, compared with a recovery of $87 million in the prior year. The performing build this quarter reflects some normalization of credit performance, deterioration in the economic outlook, and volume growth. Total PCL as an annualized percentage of credit volume was 0.17%, an increase of 13 bps compared with the fourth quarter last year.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter were $1,921 million, an increase of $201 million, or 12%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, primarily reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including technology and employee-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 43.1%, compared with 44.6% in the fourth quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking net income for the quarter was $1,694 million, an increase of $16 million, or 1%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting revenue growth, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and PCL. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 41.9%, compared with 42.3% in the prior quarter.

Revenue increased $194 million, or 5%, compared with the prior quarter. Net interest income increased $189 million, or 6%, reflecting higher margins and volume growth. Average loan volumes increased $9 billion, or 2%, reflecting 2% growth in personal loans and 3% growth in business loans. Average deposit volumes were relatively flat compared with the prior quarter, reflecting 2% growth in personal deposits and 2% decrease in business deposits. Net interest margin was 2.70%, an increase of 11 bps, due to higher margins on deposits reflecting rising interest rates, partially offset by lower margin on loans.

Non-interest income was relatively flat compared with the prior quarter.

PCL increased by $59 million compared with the prior quarter. PCL – impaired increased by $42 million, or 30%, reflecting some normalization of credit performance. PCL – performing was $45 million, an increase of $17 million. The performing build this quarter reflects some normalization of credit performance, deterioration in the economic outlook, and volume growth. Total PCL as an annualized percentage of credit volume was 0.17%, an increase of 4 bps.

Non-interest expenses increased $114 million, or 6%, compared with the prior quarter, primarily reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including employee-related expenses, technology, and marketing costs.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 43.1%, compared with 42.4% in the prior quarter.

TABLE 10: U.S. RETAIL

















(millions of dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31

Canadian Dollars

2022



2022



2021

Net interest income $ 2,957

$ 2,453

$ 2,103

Non-interest income

638



648



677

Total revenue

3,595



3,101



2,780

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired

166



135



68

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing

59



(28)



(144)

Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses

225



107



(76)

Non-interest expenses – reported

1,976



1,715



1,617

Non-interest expenses – adjusted1,2

1,909



1,686



1,617

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes – reported

165



126



111

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes – adjusted1

181



133



111

U.S. Retail Bank net income – reported

1,229



1,153



1,128

U.S. Retail Bank net income – adjusted1

1,280



1,175



1,128

Share of net income from investment in Schwab3,4

310



289



246

Net income – reported $ 1,539

$ 1,442

$ 1,374

Net income – adjusted1

1,590



1,464



1,374























U.S. Dollars

















Net interest income $ 2,220

$ 1,905

$ 1,673

Non-interest income

479



504



539

Total revenue

2,699



2,409



2,212

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired

125



105



53

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing

44



(22)



(115)

Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses

169



83



(62)

Non-interest expenses – reported

1,482



1,332



1,288

Non-interest expenses – adjusted1,2

1,432



1,310



1,288

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes – reported

122



98



89

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes – adjusted1

135



103



89

U.S. Retail Bank net income – reported

926



896



897

U.S. Retail Bank net income – adjusted1

963



913



897

Share of net income from investment in Schwab3,4

237



226



195

Net income – reported $ 1,163

$ 1,122

$ 1,092

Net income – adjusted1

1,200



1,139



1,092























Selected volumes and ratios

















Return on common equity – reported5

15.4 %

14.8 %

14.5 % Return on common equity – adjusted1,5

15.8



15.0



14.5

Net interest margin1,6

3.13



2.62



2.21

Efficiency ratio – reported

54.9



55.3



58.2

Efficiency ratio – adjusted1

53.1



54.4



58.2

Assets under administration (billions of U.S. dollars)7 $ 34

$ 32

$ 30

Assets under management (billions of U.S. dollars)7

33



36



41

Number of U.S. retail stores

1,160



1,158



1,148

Average number of full-time equivalent staff

26,710



25,968



24,771



1 For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this

document. 2 Adjusted non-interest expenses exclude the acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition – Q4 2022: $67 million or US$50 million ($51 million or

US$37 million after-tax), Q3 2022: $29 million or US$22 million ($22 million or US$17 million after-tax) 3 The Bank's share of Schwab's earnings is reported with a one-month lag. Refer to Note 12 of the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements for further details. 4 The after-tax amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the Bank's share of acquisition and integration charges associated with Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade

are recorded in the Corporate segment. 5 Capital allocated to the business segment was increased to 10.5% CET1 Capital effective in the first quarter of the fiscal 2022 compared with 9% in the prior year. 6 Net interest margin is calculated by dividing U.S. Retail segment's net interest income by average interest-earning assets excluding the impact related to sweep deposits

arrangements and the impact of intercompany deposits and cash collateral, which management believes better reflects segment performance. In addition, the value of tax-exempt

interest income is adjusted to its equivalent before-tax value. Net interest income and average interest-earning assets used in the calculation are non-GAAP financial measures. 7 For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2022 MD&A.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

U.S. Retail reported net income for the quarter was $1,539 million (US$1,163 million), an increase of $165 million (US$71 million), or 12% (7% in U.S. dollars) compared with the fourth quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $1,590 million (US$1,200 million), an increase of $216 million (US$108 million), or 16% (10% in U.S. dollars). The reported and adjusted annualized ROE for the quarter were 15.4% and 15.8%, respectively, compared with 14.5% in the fourth quarter last year.

U.S. Retail net income includes contributions from the U.S. Retail Bank and the Bank's investment in Schwab. Reported net income for the quarter from the Bank's investment in Schwab was $310 million (US$237 million), an increase of $64 million (US$42 million), or 26% (22% in U.S. dollars), reflecting higher net interest income, partially offset by higher expenses, lower asset management fees and lower trading revenue.

U.S. Retail Bank reported net income was $1,229 million (US$926 million), an increase of $101 million (US$29 million), or 9% (3% in U.S. dollars), compared with the fourth quarter last year, primarily reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher PCL and non-interest expenses including acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition. U.S. Retail Bank adjusted net income was $1,280 million (US$963 million), an increase of $152 million (US$66 million), or 13% (7% in U.S. dollars), compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher PCL and non-interest expenses.

U.S. Retail Bank revenue is derived from the personal and business banking and wealth management businesses. Revenue for the quarter was US$2,699 million, an increase of US$487 million, or 22%, compared with the fourth quarter last year. Net interest income of US$2,220 million, increased US$547 million, or 33%, driven by the benefit of higher deposit margins from the rising rate environment, higher business and personal deposits and higher loan volumes along with higher earnings on investments, partially offset by lower income from PPP loan forgiveness and lower margin on loans. Net interest margin of 3.13%, increased 92 bps, as higher margin on deposits reflecting the rising interest rate environment and positive balance sheet mix was partially offset by lower income from PPP loan forgiveness and lower margin on loans. Non-interest income of US$479 million decreased US$60 million, or 11%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting lower overdraft fees and higher valuation of certain investments in the prior year.

Average loan volumes increased US$7 billion, or 4%, compared with the fourth quarter last year. Personal loans increased 10%, reflecting higher residential mortgage and auto originations coupled with lower prepayments, and higher credit card volumes. Business loans were flat, reflecting strong originations, new customer growth, higher commercial line utilization and increased customer activity, offset by PPP loan forgiveness. Excluding PPP loans, business loans increased 5%. Average deposit volumes were flat, reflecting a 5% increase in personal deposits, flat business deposit volumes, and a 5% decrease in sweep deposits.

Assets under administration (AUA) were US$34 billion as at October 31, 2022, an increase of US$4 billion, or 13%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting net asset growth. Assets under Management (AUM) were US$33 billion as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of US$8 billion, or 20%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting market depreciation and net asset outflows.

PCL for the quarter was US$169 million, compared with a recovery of US$62 million in the fourth quarter last year. PCL – impaired was US$125 million, an increase of US$72 million, or 136%, reflecting some normalization of credit performance. PCL – performing was US$44 million, compared with a recovery of US$115 million in the prior year. The performing build this quarter reflects some normalization of credit performance, deterioration in the economic outlook, and volume growth. U.S. Retail PCL including only the Bank's share of PCL in the U.S. strategic cards portfolio, as an annualized percentage of credit volume was 0.40%, an increase of 55 bps, compared with the fourth quarter last year.

Reported non-interest expenses for the quarter were US$1,482 million, an increase of US$194 million, or 15%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher employee-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition and higher investments in the business. On an adjusted basis, excluding acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition, non-interest expenses increased US$144 million, or 11%.

The reported and adjusted efficiency ratios for the quarter were 54.9% and 53.1%, respectively, compared with 58.2%, in the fourth quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

U.S. Retail reported net income of $1,539 million (US$1,163 million) increased $97 million (US$41 million), or 7% (4% in U.S. dollars), compared with the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $1,590 million (US$1,200 million), an increase of $126 million (US$61 million), or 9% (5% in U.S. dollars). The reported and adjusted annualized ROE for the quarter were 15.4% and 15.8%, respectively, compared with 14.8% and 15.0%, respectively, in the prior quarter.

The contribution from Schwab of $310 million (US$237 million), increased $21 million (US$11 million), or 7% (5% in U.S. dollars), reflecting higher net interest income.

U.S. Retail Bank reported net income was $1,229 million (US$926 million), an increase of $76 million (US$30 million), or 7% (3% in U.S. dollars), compared with the prior quarter, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher PCL and non-interest expenses including acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition. U.S. Retail Bank adjusted net income was $1,280 million (US$963 million), an increase of $105 million (US$50 million), or 9% (5% in U.S. dollars), reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher PCL and non-interest expenses.

Revenue increased US$290 million, or 12%, compared with the prior quarter. Net interest income of US$2,220 million increased US$315 million, or 17%, reflecting the benefit of higher deposit margins due to the rising interest rate environment, partially offset by lower margin on loans. Net interest margin of 3.13% increased 51 bps quarter over quarter, as higher margin on deposits reflecting the rising interest rate environment and positive balance sheet mix was partially offset by lower margin on loans. Non-interest income of US$479 million decreased US$25 million, or 5%, reflecting lower overdraft fees.

Average loan volumes increased US$4 billion, or 2%, compared with the prior quarter. Personal loans increased 4%, reflecting higher originations in residential mortgage, auto, and home equity coupled with lower prepayments, and higher credit card volumes. Business loans increased 1%, or 2% excluding PPP loans, reflecting strong originations, new customer growth, and increased customer activity. Average deposit volumes decreased US$10 billion, or 3%, compared with the prior quarter reflecting a 1% decrease in personal deposits and a 7% decline in sweep deposits, partially offset by a 1% increase in business deposits.

AUA were US$34 billion as at October 31, 2022, an increase of US$2 billion, or 6%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting net asset growth. AUM were US$33 billion as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of US$3 billion, or 8%, reflecting market depreciation and net asset outflows.

PCL increased by US$86 million compared with the prior quarter. PCL – impaired increased US$20 million, or 19%, reflecting some further normalization of credit performance. PCL – performing was US$44 million, compared with a recovery of US$22 million in the prior quarter. The performing build this quarter reflects some normalization of credit performance, deterioration in the economic outlook and volume growth. U.S. Retail PCL including only the Bank's share of PCL in the U.S. strategic cards portfolio, as an annualized percentage of credit volume was 0.40%, higher by 20 bps.

Reported non-interest expenses for the quarter were US$1,482 million, an increase of US$150 million, or 11%, reflecting higher employee-related expenses, higher investments in the business, and acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition. On an adjusted basis, excluding acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition, non-interest expenses increased US$122 million, or 9%.

The reported and adjusted efficiency ratios for the quarter were 54.9% and 53.1%, respectively, compared with 55.3% and 54.4%, respectively, in the prior quarter.

TABLE 11: WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INSURANCE



(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended



October 31

July 31

October 31



2022

2022

2021

Net interest income $ 272

$ 249

$ 199

Non-interest income

2,359



2,511



2,467

Total revenue

2,631



2,760



2,666

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired

–



–



–

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing

–



–



–

Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses

–



–



–

Insurance claims and related expenses

723



829



650

Non-interest expenses

1,208



1,150



1,192

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

184



206



216

Net income $ 516

$ 575

$ 608





















Selected volumes and ratios

















Return on common equity1

39.5 %

44.6 %

51.4 % Efficiency ratio

45.9



41.7



44.7

Assets under administration (billions of Canadian dollars)2 $ 517

$ 526

$ 557

Assets under management (billions of Canadian dollars)

397



408



427

Average number of full-time equivalent staff

15,952



16,092



14,512



1 Capital allocated to the business segment was increased to 10.5% CET1 Capital effective the first quarter of 2022 compared with 9% in the prior year. 2 Includes AUA administered by TD Investor Services, which is part of the Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segment.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Wealth Management and Insurance net income for the quarter was $516 million, a decrease of $92 million, or 15%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting lower non-interest income in the wealth management business and higher claims in the insurance business, partially offset by higher net interest income. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 39.5%, compared with 51.4%, in the fourth quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter was $2,631 million, a decrease of $35 million, or 1%, compared with the fourth quarter last year. Non-interest income was $2,359 million, a decrease of $108 million, or 4%, reflecting lower transaction and fee-based revenue in the wealth management business and a decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities which resulted in a similar decrease in insurance claims, partially offset by higher insurance premiums. Net interest income was $272 million, an increase of $73 million, or 37%, reflecting volume growth and higher margins.

AUA were $517 billion as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of $40 billion, or 7%, and AUM were $397 billion as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of $30 billion, or 7%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, both reflecting market depreciation, partially offset by net asset growth.

Insurance claims and related expenses were $723 million, an increase of $73 million, or 11%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting increased driving activity, inflationary costs and more severe weather-related events, partially offset by favourable prior years' claims development and the impact of a higher discount rate which resulted in a similar decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities reported in non-interest income.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter were $1,208 million, an increase of $16 million, or 1%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including higher employee-related expenses and technology costs, largely offset by the impact of lower legal provisions and variable compensation.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 45.9%, compared with 44.7% in the fourth quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Wealth Management and Insurance net income for the quarter was $516 million, a decrease of $59 million, or 10%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting lower revenue and higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by lower insurance claims and related expenses. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 39.5%, compared with 44.6%, in the prior quarter.

Revenue decreased $129 million, or 5%, compared with the prior quarter. Non-interest income decreased $152 million, or 6%, reflecting lower transaction and fee-based revenue in the wealth management business, lower insurance premiums and a decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities which resulted in a similar decrease in insurance claims. Net interest income increased $23 million, or 9%, reflecting higher margins.

AUA decreased $9 billion, or 2% compared with the prior quarter, reflecting market depreciation, partially offset by net asset growth. AUM decreased $11 billion, or 3%, compared with the prior quarter, primarily reflecting market depreciation.

Insurance claims and related expenses decreased $106 million, or 13%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of a higher discount rate which resulted in a similar decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities reported in non-interest income, favourable prior years' claims development and current year claims experience.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter increased $58 million, or 5%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including marketing and technology costs and higher employee-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 45.9%, compared with 41.7% in the prior quarter.

TABLE 12: WHOLESALE BANKING

















(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31





2022

2022

2021

Net interest income (TEB) $ 683

$ 786

$ 689

Non-interest income

476



290



461

Total revenue

1,159



1,076



1,150

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired

24



–



(14)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing

2



25



(63)

Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses

26



25



(77)

Non-interest expenses – reported

802



691



658

Non-interest expenses – adjusted1,2

784



691



658

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (TEB) – reported

70



89



149

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (TEB) – adjusted1

74



89



149

Net income – reported

261



271



420

Net income – adjusted1 $ 275

$ 271

$ 420























Selected volumes and ratios

















Trading-related revenue (TEB)3 $ 560

$ 547

$ 510

Average gross lending portfolio (billions of Canadian dollars)4

85.0



72.2



58.1

Return on common equity – reported5

8.2 %

8.9 %

18.6 % Return on common equity – adjusted1,5

8.6



8.9



18.6

Efficiency ratio – reported

69.2



64.2



57.2

Efficiency ratio – adjusted1

67.6



64.2



57.2

Average number of full-time equivalent staff

5,301



5,163



4,910



1 For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document. 2 Adjusted non-interest expenses exclude the acquisition and integration-related charges primarily for the Cowen acquisition – Q4 2022: $18 million ($14 million after-tax). 3 Includes net interest income TEB of $407 million (July 2022 – $567 million, October 2021 – $514 million), and trading income (loss) of $153 million (July 2022 – ($20) million,

October 2021 – ($4) million). Trading-related revenue (TEB) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section

and the Glossary in the 2022 MD&A, for additional information about this metric. 4 Includes gross loans and bankers' acceptances relating to Wholesale Banking, excluding letters of credit, cash collateral, credit default swaps, and allowance for credit losses. 5 Capital allocated to the business segment was increased to 10.5% CET1 Capital effective in the first quarter of the fiscal 2022 compared with 9% in the prior year.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Wholesale Banking reported net income for the quarter was $261 million, a decrease of $159 million, or 38%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher non-interest expenses and PCL. On an adjusted basis, net income was $275 million, a decrease of $145 million, or 35%.

Revenue for the quarter was $1,159 million, an increase of $9 million, or 1%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher global transaction banking, trading-related, and lending revenue, partially offset by lower underwriting revenue and markdowns in certain loan underwriting commitments.

PCL for the quarter was $26 million, compared with a recovery of $77 million in the fourth quarter last year. PCL – impaired was $24 million primarily reflecting credit migration. PCL – performing was $2 million.

Reported non-interest expenses were $802 million, an increase of $144 million, or 22%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting the continued investments in Wholesale Banking's U.S. dollar strategy, including the hiring of banking, sales and trading, and technology professionals, timing of employee-related costs, acquisition and integration-related charges primarily for the Cowen acquisition, and the impact of foreign exchange translation. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expenses were $784 million, an increase of $126 million or 19%.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Wholesale Banking reported net income for the quarter was $261 million, a decrease of $10 million, or 4%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by higher revenue. On an adjusted basis, net income was $275 million, an increase of $4 million, or 1%.

Revenue for the quarter increased $83 million, or 8%, reflecting higher global transaction banking revenue, loan fees, and lending revenue, partially offset by lower advisory revenue and markdowns in certain loan underwriting commitments.

PCL increased by $1 million compared with the prior quarter. PCL – impaired was $24 million primarily reflecting credit migration. PCL – performing was $2 million.

Reported non-interest expenses for the quarter increased $111 million, or 16%, reflecting the timing of employee-related costs, continued investments in technology, acquisition and integration-related charges primarily for the Cowen acquisition, and the impact of foreign exchange translation. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expenses increased $93 million or 13%.

TABLE 13: CORPORATE













(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended





October 31 July 31 October 31





2022 2022 2021

Net income (loss) – reported $ 2,661 $ (752) $ (150)

Adjustments for items of note













Amortization of acquired intangibles before income taxes

57

58

74

Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction

18

23

22

Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition

(2,319)

678

–

Gain on sale of Schwab shares

(997)

–

–

Less: impact of income taxes

(570)

182

11

Net income (loss) – adjusted1 $ (10) $ (175) $ (65)



















Decomposition of items included in net income (loss) – adjusted













Net corporate expenses2 $ (187) $ (196) $ (202)

Other

177

21

137

Net income (loss) – adjusted1 $ (10) $ (175) $ (65)



















Selected volumes













Average number of full-time equivalent staff

21,373

20,950

17,772



1 For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document. 2 For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2022 MD&A.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Corporate segment's reported net income for the quarter was $2,661 million, compared with reported net loss of $150 million in the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year increase primarily reflects gains from mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition and from the sale of Schwab shares, lower net corporate expenses, and a higher contribution from other items. The decrease in net corporate expenses largely reflects corporate real estate optimization costs in the prior year. The increase in other items primarily reflects the favourable tax impact of earnings mix and the recognition of unused tax losses, partially offset by lower revenue from treasury and balance sheet management activities this quarter. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $10 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $65 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Corporate segment's reported net income for the quarter was $2,661 million, compared with reported net loss of $752 million in the prior quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase primarily reflects gains from mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition and from the sale of Schwab shares, lower net corporate expenses, and a higher contribution from other items. The increase in other items primarily reflects the favourable tax impact of earnings mix and the recognition of unused tax losses, partially offset by lower revenue from treasury and balance sheet management activities this quarter. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $10 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $175 million in the prior quarter.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET1









(millions of Canadian dollars)





As at





October 31 October 31







2022

2021

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks $ 8,556 $ 5,931

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

137,294

159,962







145,850

165,893

Trading loans, securities, and other

143,726

147,590

Non-trading financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

10,946

9,390

Derivatives

103,873

54,427

Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

5,039

4,564

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

69,675

79,066







333,259

295,037

Debt securities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses

342,774

268,939

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

160,167

167,284

Loans









Residential mortgages

293,924

268,340

Consumer instalment and other personal

206,152

189,864

Credit card

36,010

30,738

Business and government

301,389

240,070







837,475

729,012

Allowance for loan losses

(6,432)

(6,390)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

831,043

722,622

Other









Customers' liability under acceptances

19,733

18,448

Investment in Schwab

8,088

11,112

Goodwill

17,656

16,232

Other intangibles

2,303

2,123

Land, buildings, equipment, and other depreciable assets

9,400

9,181

Deferred tax assets

2,193

2,265

Amounts receivable from brokers, dealers, and clients

19,760

32,357

Other assets

25,302

17,179







104,435

108,897

Total assets $ 1,917,528 $ 1,728,672

LIABILITIES









Trading deposits $ 23,805 $ 22,891

Derivatives

91,133

57,122

Securitization liabilities at fair value

12,612

13,505

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

162,786

113,988







290,336

207,506

Deposits









Personal

660,838

633,498

Banks

38,263

20,917

Business and government

530,869

470,710







1,229,970

1,125,125

Other









Acceptances

19,733

18,448

Obligations related to securities sold short

45,505

42,384

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

128,024

144,097

Securitization liabilities at amortized cost

15,072

15,262

Amounts payable to brokers, dealers, and clients

25,195

28,993

Insurance-related liabilities

7,468

7,676

Other liabilities

33,552

28,133







274,549

284,993

Subordinated notes and debentures

11,290

11,230

Total liabilities

1,806,145

1,628,854

EQUITY









Shareholders' Equity









Common shares

24,363

23,066

Preferred shares and other equity instruments

11,253

5,700

Treasury – common shares

(91)

(152)

Treasury – preferred shares and other equity instruments

(7)

(10)

Contributed surplus

179

173

Retained earnings

73,698

63,944

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,988

7,097

Total equity

111,383

99,818

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,917,528 $ 1,728,672



1 The amounts as at October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021, have been derived from the audited financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME1

















(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended





October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31



2022 2021 2022 2021

Interest income2

















Loans $ 9,793 $ 6,009 $ 29,666 $ 23,959

Securities



















Interest

3,419

960

7,928

3,721



Dividends

500

394

1,822

1,594

Deposits with banks

987

76

1,616

307





14,699

7,439

41,032

29,581

Interest expense

















Deposits

5,255

776

9,748

3,742

Securitization liabilities

185

88

573

343

Subordinated notes and debentures

105

93

397

374

Other

1,524

220

2,961

991





7,069

1,177

13,679

5,450

Net interest income

7,630

6,262

27,353

24,131

Non-interest income

















Investment and securities services

1,381

1,565

5,869

6,179

Credit fees

438

374

1,615

1,453

Trading income (loss)

(219)

(12)

(257)

313

Service charges

719

711

2,871

2,655

Card services

750

651

2,890

2,435

Insurance revenue

1,310

1,248

5,380

4,877

Other income (loss)

3,554

142

3,311

650





7,933

4,679

21,679

18,562

Total revenue

15,563

10,941

49,032

42,693

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

617

(123)

1,067

(224)

Insurance claims and related expenses

723

650

2,900

2,707

Non-interest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits

3,507

3,051

13,394

12,378

Occupancy, including depreciation

433

440

1,660

1,882

Technology and equipment, including depreciation

521

449

1,902

1,694

Amortization of other intangibles

147

179

599

706

Communication and marketing

403

378

1,355

1,203

Brokerage-related and sub-advisory fees

97

112

408

427

Professional, advisory and outside services

692

568

2,190

1,620

Other

745

770

3,133

3,166





6,545

5,947

24,641

23,076

Income before income taxes and share of net income from investment



















in Schwab

7,678

4,467

20,424

17,134

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

1,297

910

3,986

3,621

Share of net income from investment in Schwab

290

224

991

785

Net income

6,671

3,781

17,429

14,298

Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments

107

63

259

249

Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,564 $ 3,718 $ 17,170 $ 14,049

Earnings per share (Canadian dollars)

















Basic $ 3.62 $ 2.04 $ 9.48 $ 7.73

Diluted

3.62

2.04

9.47

7.72

Dividends per common share (Canadian dollars)

0.89

0.79

3.56

3.16



1 The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2022, and October 31, 2021, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended

October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021, have been derived from the audited financial statements. 2 Includes $12,315 million and $35,277 million, for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, respectively (three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021 – $6,646 million

and $26,706 million, respectively) which have been calculated based on the effective interest rate method.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME1

















(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended







October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31







2022 2021 2022 2021

Net income $ 6,671 $ 3,781 $ 17,429 $ 14,298

Other comprehensive income (loss)

















Items that will be subsequently reclassified to net income



















Net change in unrealized gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value through





















other comprehensive income



















Change in unrealized gain/ (loss)

(269)

(124)

(1,343)

27



Reclassification to earnings of net loss /(gain)

7

(11)

2

(75)



Changes in allowance for credit losses recognized in earnings

(2)

3

(5)

1



Income taxes relating to:





















Change in unrealized gain/(loss)

63

30

360

(2)





Reclassification to earnings of net loss/(gain)

–

2

–

16









(201)

(100)

(986)

(33)



Net change in unrealized foreign currency translation gain/(loss) on





















investments in foreign operations, net of hedging activities



















Unrealized gain/(loss)

5,871

(699)

9,230

(6,082)



Reclassification to earnings of net loss /(gain)

50

–

50

–



Net gain/(loss) on hedges

(2,084)

312

(3,271)

2,649



Reclassification to earnings of net loss /(gain) on hedges

(68)

–

(68)

–



Income taxes relating to:





















Net gain/(loss) on hedges

548

(82)

859

(694)





Reclassification to earnings of net loss /(gain) on hedges

18

–

18

–









4,335

(469)

6,818

(4,127)



Net change in gain/(loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges



















Change in gain/(loss)

(1,485)

(2,016)

(6,179)

(3,172)



Reclassification to earnings of loss/(gain)

(3,600)

185

(4,100)

607



Income taxes relating to:





















Change in gain/(loss)

419

518

1,660

761





Reclassification to earnings of loss/(gain)

890

(41)

972

(92)









(3,776)

(1,354)

(7,647)

(1,896)



Share of other comprehensive income (loss) from investment in Schwab

(721)

(198)

(3,200)

(768)

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income



















Remeasurement gain/(loss) on employee benefit plans



















Gain/(loss)

(399)

659

1,105

2,422



Income taxes

105

(172)

(290)

(635)









(294)

487

815

1,787



Change in net unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities designated at





















fair value through other comprehensive income



















Change in net unrealized gain/(loss)

(62)

55

(214)

587



Income taxes

16

(15)

56

(154)









(46)

40

(158)

433



Gain/(loss) from changes in fair value due to own credit risk on





















financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss



















Gain/(loss)

52

19

87

69



Income taxes

(14)

(5)

(23)

(18)









38

14

64

51

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(665)

(1,580)

(4,294)

(4,553)

Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 6,006 $ 2,201 $ 13,135 $ 9,745

Attributable to:



















Common shareholders $ 5,899 $ 2,138 $ 12,876 $ 9,496



Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

107

63

259

249



1 The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2022, and October 31, 2021, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended

October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021, have been derived from the audited financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY1

















(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended



October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31



2022 2021 2022 2021

Common shares

















Balance at beginning of period $ 23,744 $ 22,945 $ 23,066 $ 22,487

Proceeds from shares issued on exercise of stock options

23

19

120

165

Shares issued as a result of dividend reinvestment plan

596

102

1,442

414

Purchase of shares for cancellation and other

–

–

(265)

–

Balance at end of period

24,363

23,066

24,363

23,066

Preferred shares and other equity instruments

















Balance at beginning of period

7,350

6,700

5,700

5,650

Issue of shares and other equity instruments

3,903

–

5,553

1,750

Redemption of shares and other equity instruments

–

(1,000)

–

(1,700)

Balance at end of period

11,253

5,700

11,253

5,700

Treasury – common shares

















Balance at beginning of period

(104)

(189)

(152)

(37)

Purchase of shares

(2,721)

(2,461)

(10,852)

(10,859)

Sale of shares

2,734

2,498

10,913

10,744

Balance at end of period

(91)

(152)

(91)

(152)

Treasury – preferred shares and other equity instruments

















Balance at beginning of period

(16)

(5)

(10)

(4)

Purchase of shares and other equity instruments

(113)

(98)

(255)

(205)

Sale of shares and other equity instruments

122

93

258

199

Balance at end of period

(7)

(10)

(7)

(10)

Contributed surplus

















Balance at beginning of period

169

125

173

121

Net premium (discount) on sale of treasury instruments

(19)

5

(3)

–

Issuance of stock options, net of options exercised

2

3

18

6

Other

27

40

(9)

46

Balance at end of period

179

173

179

173

Retained earnings

















Balance at beginning of period

69,090

61,167

63,944

53,845

Net income attributable to equity instrument holders

6,671

3,781

17,429

14,298

Common dividends

(1,613)

(1,437)

(6,442)

(5,741)

Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments

(107)

(63)

(259)

(249)

Share and other equity instrument issue expenses

(19)

–

(24)

(5)

Net premium on repurchase of common shares and redemption of preferred shares and other equity instruments

–

–

(1,930)

(1)

Remeasurement gain/(loss) on employee benefit plans

(294)

487

815

1,787

Realized gain/(loss) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income

(30)

9

165

10

Balance at end of period

73,698

63,944

73,698

63,944

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

















Net unrealized gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income:

















Balance at beginning of period

(275)

610

510

543

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(199)

(103)

(981)

(34)

Allowance for credit losses

(2)

3

(5)

1

Balance at end of period

(476)

510

(476)

510

Net unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:

















Balance at beginning of period

69

141

181

(252)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(76)

49

7

443

Reclassification of loss/(gain) to retained earnings

30

(9)

(165)

(10)

Balance at end of period

23

181

23

181

Gain/(loss) from changes in fair value due to own credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair value through



















profit or loss:

















Balance at beginning of period

40

–

14

(37)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

38

14

64

51

Balance at end of period

78

14

78

14

Net unrealized foreign currency translation gain/(loss) on investments in foreign operations, net of hedging activities:

















Balance at beginning of period

7,713

5,699

5,230

9,357

Other comprehensive income (loss)

4,335

(469)

6,818

(4,127)

Balance at end of period

12,048

5,230

12,048

5,230

Net gain/(loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges:

















Balance at beginning of period

(1,941)

3,284

1,930

3,826

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,776)

(1,354)

(7,647)

(1,896)

Balance at end of period

(5,717)

1,930

(5,717)

1,930

Share of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) from Investment in Schwab

(3,968)

(768)

(3,968)

(768)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,988

7,097

1,988

7,097

Total equity $ 111,383 $ 99,818 $ 111,383 $ 99,818

























1 The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2022, and October 31, 2021, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended

October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021, have been derived from the audited financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS1

















(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended





October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31





2022 2021 2022 2021

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

















Net income $ 6,671 $ 3,781 $ 17,429 $ 14,298

Adjustments to determine net cash flows from (used in) operating activities



















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

617

(123)

1,067

(224)



Depreciation

316

296

1,167

1,360



Amortization of other intangibles

147

179

599

706



Net securities loss/(gain)

(8)

(11)

(60)

(14)



Share of net income from investment in Schwab

(290)

(224)

(991)

(785)



Gain on sale of Schwab shares

(997)

–

(997)

–



Deferred taxes

469

99

502

258

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



















Interest receivable and payable

(150)

(30)

(412)

(288)



Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,078

(11,766)

(16,073)

(44,779)



Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

1,108

(5,130)

7,117

1,878



Securities sold short

(4,563)

5,661

3,121

7,030



Trading loans, securities, and other

4,407

(152)

3,864

1,177



Loans net of securitization and sales

(40,791)

(3,314)

(109,463)

(3,660)



Deposits

33,435

(110)

105,759

(6,494)



Derivatives

(9,817)

1,722

(15,435)

3,734



Non-trading financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

480

(138)

(1,556)

(842)



Financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

22,697

21,701

48,323

54,498



Securitization liabilities

(215)

(138)

(1,083)

(719)



Current taxes

(1,121)

(682)

(4,100)

239



Brokers, dealers and clients amounts receivable and payable

2,165

(3,968)

8,799

(4,592)



Other, including unrealized foreign currency translation loss/(gain)

(13,047)

6,472

(8,628)

27,348

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

2,591

14,125

38,949

50,129

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

















Redemption or repurchase of subordinated notes and debentures

(42)

(11)

6

(7)

Common shares issued, net

21

17

108

145

Repurchase of common shares

–

–

(2,195)

–

Preferred shares and other equity instruments issued

3,884

–

5,529

1,745

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity instruments

–

–

(1,000)

(700)

Sale of treasury shares and other equity instruments

2,837

2,596

11,168

10,943

Purchase of treasury shares and other equity instruments

(2,834)

(2,559)

(11,107)

(11,064)

Dividends paid on shares and distributions paid on other equity instruments

(2,156)

(1,387)

(6,665)

(5,555)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(185)

(102)

(663)

(543)

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

1,525

(1,446)

(4,819)

(5,036)

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

(532)

6,967

30,455

(729)

Activities in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income



















Purchases

(7,079)

(5,526)

(31,135)

(21,056)



Proceeds from maturities

8,002

6,631

33,158

33,541



Proceeds from sales

1,540

2,594

6,723

5,363

Activities in debt securities at amortized cost



















Purchases

(30,848)

(36,360)

(149,560)

(153,896)



Proceeds from maturities

20,250

12,888

68,719

92,131



Proceeds from sales

5,160

652

8,720

2,365

Net purchases of land, buildings, equipment, other depreciable assets, and other intangibles

(461)

(358)

(1,454)

(1,129)

Net cash acquired from (paid for) divestitures and acquisitions

2,479

–

2,479

(1,858)

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

(1,489)

(12,512)

(31,895)

(45,268)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and due from banks

255

(53)

390

(339)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and due from banks

2,882

114

2,625

(514)

Cash and due from banks at beginning of period

5,674

5,817

5,931

6,445

Cash and due from banks at end of period $ 8,556 $ 5,931 $ 8,556 $ 5,931

Supplementary disclosure of cash flows from operating activities

















Amount of income taxes paid (refunded) during the period $ 301 $ 1,590 $ 4,404 $ 4,071

Amount of interest paid during the period

6,428

1,136

12,523

5,878

Amount of interest received during the period

13,408

6,974

37,642

28,127

Amount of dividends received during the period

281

443

1,792

1,844



1 The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2022, and October 31, 2021, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended

October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021, have been derived from the audited financial statements.

Appendix A – Segmented Information

For management reporting purposes, commencing the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank reports its results under four key business segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, which includes the results of the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses, and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, which includes the results of the U.S. personal and commercial banking businesses, U.S. credit cards, TD Auto Finance U.S., U.S. wealth business, and the Bank's investment in Schwab; Wealth Management and Insurance; and Wholesale Banking. The Bank's other activities are grouped into the Corporate segment.

Results for these segments for the years ended October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021 are presented in the following tables.