This quarterly earnings news release should be read in conjunction with the Bank's unaudited fourth quarter 2021 consolidated financial results for the year ended October 31, 2021, included in this Earnings News Release and the audited 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), which is available on TD's website at http://www.td.com/investor/. This analysis is dated December 1, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, and have been primarily derived from the Bank's Annual or Interim Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain comparative amounts have been revised to conform to the presentation adopted in the current period. Additional information including the 2021 MD&A relating to the Bank is available on the Bank's website at http://www.td.com, as well as on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov (EDGAR filers section).



Reported results conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, compared with the fourth quarter last year:

Reported diluted earnings per share were $2.04 , compared with $2.80 .

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.09 , compared with $1.60 .

Reported net income was $3,781 million , compared with $5,143 million .

Adjusted net income was $3,866 million , compared with $2,970 million .

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, compared with last year:

Reported diluted earnings per share were $7.72 , compared with $6.43 .

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $7.91 , compared with $5.36 .

Reported net income was $14,298 million , compared with $11,895 million .

Adjusted net income was $14,649 million , compared with $9,968 million .

FOURTH QUARTER ADJUSTMENTS (ITEMS OF NOTE)

The fourth quarter reported earnings figures included the following items of note:

Amortization of intangibles of $74 million ( $65 million after tax or 4 cents per share), compared with $61 million ( $53 million after tax or 3 cents per share) in the fourth quarter last year.

Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction of $22 million ( $20 million after-tax or 1 cent per share).

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2021. Reported earnings were $3.8 billion, down 26% compared with the fourth quarter last year, primarily reflecting a net gain on the sale of the Bank's investment in TD Ameritrade. Adjusted earnings were $3.9 billion, up 30%.

"In 2021, we demonstrated the value of our diversified business model, delivering continued growth and shareholder returns while supporting millions of households and businesses through a second year of COVID-19-related disruption and uncertainty," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "Forward-focused investments in new capabilities and innovation drove higher loan and deposit volumes in our retail businesses, increased revenues in Wealth and Insurance, and strong results in our Wholesale business in the fourth quarter of 2021. We ended the year in a position of strength, with a growing base of customers across highly competitive and diversified businesses and a robust capital position, enabling us to increase our dividend and providing us with a strong foundation upon which to continue building our business in 2022."

The Bank announced a dividend increase of ten cents per common share for the quarter ended January 31, 2022, an increase of 13%.

Canadian Retail saw momentum in loan and deposit volumes and wealth assets

Canadian Retail reported net income was $2,137 million, an increase of 19% compared with the fourth quarter last year. The increase in earnings reflects higher revenue and lower provisions for credit losses (PCL), partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. Revenue increased 8%, reflecting strong other income growth across all businesses, as well as strength in commercial loans, credit card sales and mortgage originations. Expenses rose 8% on increased spend to support business growth, including higher variable compensation, primarily in the Wealth business, and investments in technology. PCL decreased by $198 million from the fourth quarter last year, reflecting lower impaired and performing PCL, including a performing PCL recovery this year.

Canadian Retail finished the year with strong momentum, reporting record volumes in almost every business, supported by accelerated investments in products and services to help customers feel more confident about their financial decisions. The Personal Bank extended its lead in deposits and implemented additional tools and resources to provide better advice to customers as they consider mortgage refinancing and creditor protection options. TD Wealth achieved record growth in net assets and mutual fund net sales and made further enhancements to its direct investing capabilities, adding features to the GoalAssist app and launching the TD Direct Investing Index, a first-of-its-kind snapshot into market trends.

Record U.S. Retail results supported by consistent strong credit performance and sustained consumer recovery

U.S. Retail net income was $1,374 million (US$1,092 million), an increase of 58% compared with the fourth quarter last year. The Bank's investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Schwab) contributed $246 million (US$195 million) in earnings, compared with the contribution of $339 million (US$255 million) from TD Ameritrade a year ago.

The U.S. Retail Bank, which excludes the Bank's investment in Schwab, reported net income of $1,128 million (US$897 million), an increase of 112% (123% in U.S. dollars) from the fourth quarter last year, primarily reflecting lower PCL and higher revenue. Revenue increased 2% (8% in U.S. dollars), reflecting growth in consumer loans and accelerated fee amortization as the U.S. Retail Bank helped small business customers obtain forgiveness for approximately 36,500 (US$3.2 billion) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. PCL was a recovery of $76 million (US$62 million), lower by $648 million (US$495 million) from the same quarter last year, reflecting lower impaired and performing PCL, including a performing PCL recovery this year. Expenses were up 3% in U.S. dollars, reflecting continued investments in the business and higher incentive-based compensation. In Canadian dollars, expenses were down 3%, reflecting appreciation of the Canadian dollar.

The U.S. Retail Bank continued to deliver innovative solutions to enhance the customer experience and meet the growing need for individualized financial advice and investment solutions. TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® (TD AMCB) announced an expanded collaboration with Autobooks to add invoicing to TD Business Simple Checking, making it easier for small and micro businesses to create and send digital invoices, and launched the Bank's first robo-advisor and hybrid advisor capabilities, TD Automated Investing and TD Automated Investing Plus. The U.S. Retail Bank was proud that TD AMCB ranked first in the J.D. Power 2021 Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study in the South Region for the third time, and in U.S. Small Business Administration lending in its Maine-to-Florida footprint for the fifth consecutive year. TD Auto Finance also took the top spot in the Non-Captive National Bank – Prime Category of the J.D. Power 2021 Dealer Finance Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year.

Strong Wholesale Banking performance in Q4

Wholesale Banking reported net income of $420 million this quarter, a decrease of 14% compared to a very strong fourth quarter last year, reflecting lower revenue and higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by lower PCL. Revenue for the quarter was $1,150 million, a decrease of 8% from last year's elevated levels, primarily reflecting lower trading-related revenue, partially offset by higher lending revenue, advisory fees and equity underwriting. PCL for the quarter was a recovery of $77 million, compared with a recovery of $6 million in the fourth quarter last year, primarily reflecting a performing PCL recovery this quarter.

The Wholesale Bank was proud to deliver record performance in 2021 as it continued to execute its strategy to build trust and deliver integrated advice and solutions to clients with the goal of long-term shared success. Continuing to show leadership in the ESG space and supporting the transition to a low carbon economy, TD Securities was the only Canadian dealer among five Joint Lead Managers on the European Union's first NextGenerationEU Green Bond, the world's largest ever green bond issuance.

Capital

TD's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 15.2%1.

Conclusion

"We are hopeful that recent progress to end the human and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue well into 2022. As we look ahead, we know that there is still much more to do as we rebuild our economies and tackle the complex challenges we face as a society to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for all. We have committed our know-how and resources to help drive progress," added Masrani.

"I am proud of our achievements in 2021 and of the progress we have made, and I am most proud of our 90,000 colleagues around the world, who showed tremendous commitment and resilience over this past year. I am confident in TD's future because of the confidence I have in them," concluded Masrani.

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements".

_______________________________ 1 This measure has been included in this document in accordance with OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements guideline.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, the Bank (as defined in this document) makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other communications. In addition, representatives of the Bank may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made in this document, the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2021 MD&A") in the Bank's 2021 Annual Report under the headings "Economic Summary and Outlook" and "The Bank's Response to COVID-19", under the headings "Key Priorities for 2022" and "Operating Environment and Outlook" for the Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking segments, and under the heading "Focus for 2022" for the Corporate segment, and in other statements regarding the Bank's objectives and priorities for 2022 and beyond and strategies to achieve them, the regulatory environment in which the Bank operates, the Bank's anticipated financial performance, and the potential economic, financial and other impacts of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal", "target", "may", and "could".



By their very nature, these forward-looking statements require the Bank to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, general and specific. Especially in light of the uncertainty related to the physical, financial, economic, political, and regulatory environments, such risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond the Bank's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause, individually or in the aggregate, such differences include: strategic, credit, market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange, interest rate, and credit spreads), operational (including technology, cyber security, and infrastructure), model, insurance, liquidity, capital adequacy, legal, regulatory compliance and conduct, reputational, environmental and social, and other risks. Examples of such risk factors include the economic, financial, and other impacts of pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Bank operates; geopolitical risk; the ability of the Bank to execute on long-term strategies and shorter-term key strategic priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, business retention plans, and strategic plans; technology and cyber security risk (including cyber-attacks or data security breaches) on the Bank's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; model risk; fraud activity; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Bank or its affiliates, including relating to the care and control of information, and other risks arising from the Bank's use of third-party service providers; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations, including without limitation tax laws, capital guidelines and liquidity regulatory guidance and the bank recapitalization "bail-in" regime; regulatory oversight and compliance risk; increased competition from incumbents and new entrants (including Fintechs and big technology competitors); shifts in consumer attitudes and disruptive technology; exposure related to significant litigation and regulatory matters; ability of the Bank to attract, develop, and retain key talent; changes to the Bank's credit ratings; changes in currency and interest rates (including the possibility of negative interest rates); increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; Interbank Offered Rate (IBOR) transition risk; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Bank; existing and potential international debt crises; environmental and social risk (including climate change); and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events. The Bank cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Bank's results. For more detailed information, please refer to the "Risk Factors and Management" section of the 2021 MD&A, as may be updated in subsequently filed quarterly reports to shareholders and news releases (as applicable) related to any events or transactions discussed under the heading "Significant Acquisitions" or "Significant and Subsequent Events and Pending Acquisitions" in the relevant MD&A, which applicable releases may be found on www.td.com. All such factors, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements, should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to the Bank. The Bank cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the Bank's forward-looking statements.



Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the 2021 MD&A under the headings "Economic Summary and Outlook" and "The Bank's Response to COVID-19", under the headings "Key Priorities for 2022" and "Operating Environment and Outlook" for the Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking segments, and under the heading "Focus for 2022" for the Corporate segment, each as may be updated in subsequently filed quarterly reports to shareholders.



Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Bank's shareholders and analysts in understanding the Bank's financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

This document was reviewed by the Bank's Audit Committee and was approved by the Bank's Board of Directors, on the Audit Committee's recommendation, prior to its release.

TABLE 1: FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) As at or for the three months ended

As at or for the twelve months ended





October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Results of operations





























Total revenue – reported $ 10,941

$ 10,712

$ 11,844

$ 42,693

$ 43,646

Total revenue – adjusted1

10,941



10,712



10,423



42,693



42,225

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(123)



(37)



917



(224)



7,242

Insurance claims and related expenses

650



836



630



2,707



2,886

Non-interest expenses – reported

5,947



5,616



5,709



23,076



21,604

Non-interest expenses – adjusted1

5,898



5,576



5,646



22,909



21,338

Net income – reported

3,781



3,545



5,143



14,298



11,895

Net income – adjusted1

3,866



3,628



2,970



14,649



9,968

Financial positions (billions of Canadian dollars)





























Total loans net of allowance for loan losses $ 722.6

$ 719.2 $

717.5

$ 722.6

$ 717.5

Total assets

1,728.7



1,703.1



1,715.9



1,728.7



1,715.9

Total deposits

1,125.1



1,118.7



1,135.3



1,125.1



1,135.3

Total equity

99.8



99.9



95.5



99.8



95.5

Total risk-weighted assets2

460.3



465.5



478.9



460.3



478.9

Financial ratios





























Return on common equity (ROE) – reported3

15.7 %

15.3 %

23.3 %

15.5 %

13.6 % Return on common equity – adjusted1

16.1



15.6



13.3



15.9



11.4

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)1

21.3



20.8



31.5



21.2



18.7

Return on tangible common equity – adjusted1

21.4



20.9



17.9



21.4



15.3

Efficiency ratio – reported3

54.4



52.4



48.2



54.1



49.5

Efficiency ratio – adjusted1,3

53.9



52.0



54.2



53.7



50.5

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses as a % of net





























average loans and acceptances4

(0.07)



(0.02)



0.49



(0.03)



1.00

Common share information – reported (Canadian dollars)





























Per share earnings





























Basic $ 2.04

$ 1.92

$ 2.80

$ 7.73

$ 6.43

Diluted

2.04



1.92



2.80



7.72



6.43

Dividends per share

0.79



0.79



0.79



3.16



3.11

Book value per share3

51.66



51.21



49.49



51.66



49.49

Closing share price5

89.84



82.95



58.78



89.84



58.78

Shares outstanding (millions)





























Average basic

1,820.5



1,818.8



1,812.7



1,817.7



1,807.3

Average diluted

1,823.2



1,821.8



1,813.9



1,820.2



1,808.8

End of period

1,822.0



1,820.0



1,815.6



1,822.0



1,815.6

Market capitalization (billions of Canadian dollars) $ 163.7

$ 151.0

$ 106.7

$ 163.7

$ 106.7

Dividend yield3

3.7 %

3.7 %

5.1 %

3.9 %

4.8 % Dividend payout ratio3

38.7



41.2



28.2



40.9



48.3

Price-earnings ratio3

11.6



9.8



9.2



11.6



9.2

Total shareholder return (1 year)3

58.9



44.4



(17.9)



58.9



(17.9)

Common share information – adjusted (Canadian dollars)1,3





























Per share earnings





























Basic $ 2.09

$ 1.96

$ 1.60

$ 7.92

$ 5.37

Diluted

2.09



1.96



1.60



7.91



5.36

Dividend payout ratio

37.8 %

40.2 %

49.2 %

39.9 %

57.9 % Price-earnings ratio

11.3



11.2



11.0



11.3



11.0

Capital Ratios2



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio

15.2 %

14.5 %

13.1 %

15.2 %

13.1 % Tier 1 Capital ratio

16.5



15.9



14.4



16.5



14.4 Total Capital ratio

19.1



18.5



16.7



19.1



16.7 Leverage ratio

4.8



4.8



4.5



4.8



4.5

1 The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD" or the "Bank") prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, the current Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and refers to results prepared in accordance with IFRS as the "reported" results. The Bank also utilizes non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted" results and non-GAAP ratios to assess each of its businesses and to measure overall Bank performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank adjusts for "items of note", from reported results. Refer to the "How We Performed" section of this document for further explanation, a list of the items of note, and a reconciliation of adjusted to reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers. 2 These measures have been included in this document in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements and Leverage Requirements guidelines. Refer to the "Capital Position" section in the 2021 MD&A for further details. 3 For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2021 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. 4 Excludes acquired credit-impaired (ACI) loans. 5 Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) closing market price.

HOW WE PERFORMED

ECONOMIC SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK

The global economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. As public health restrictions are lifted, activity is resuming in higher-contact sectors. However, supply disruptions are increasingly constraining the pace of the recovery. Shortages of microchips have led to significant reductions in automobile production around the world, while the logistics industry is struggling with backlogs that are slowing the delivery of products to their final destination.

Disparities in vaccination rates are driving varying health outcomes, exacerbating supply constraints. Recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in Asia have worsened input shortages and contributed to delays at ports. With containment measures continuing to interrupt workflows, global supply chains remain at risk of ongoing disruption, which could put upward pressure on prices and limit global economic growth.

The U.S. economy grew by an estimated 2% annualized in the third calendar quarter, down from 6.5% on average in the first half of the year. After unsustainable double-digit growth in each of the first two quarters, consumer spending slowed to an annualized rate of just 1.6% in the third quarter. Much of the pullback was due to a retreat in spending on durable goods. Motor vehicle sales, in particular, contracted by an annualized 54%, in part due to scarcity of available product. In contrast, spending on services continued to recover, but at a slower rate than in previous quarters, as concerns about the Delta variant weighed on the rebound in recreation, food services and accommodation sectors.

While U.S. GDP now exceeds its pre‑recession level, the recovery has been highly imbalanced. As of the third calendar quarter, spending on goods was 7% above its pre-pandemic level, while spending on services – which comprise a much larger share of the economy – was still 1.6% below that threshold. The divergence has caused a widening in the trade deficit and contributed to supply shortages. A reorientation of activity back toward services should help alleviate some of these pressures, while high levels of savings should help households absorb higher prices and allow for continued growth in calendar 2022.

The recent slowdown in U.S. economic activity is less evident in the labour market. Job growth picked up in October, suggesting a re-acceleration in economic activity in the final quarter of the calendar year. Demand for workers is very strong – the rate of job openings hit a record high at the midpoint of the year and remains well above pre-pandemic levels – but it is taking longer for employers to fill positions. As of October, there were over three million fewer people in the U.S. labour force than prior to the pandemic. This shrinkage in the labour force is restraining job growth and helping push down the unemployment rate, which hit 4.6% in October.

The uneven nature of the recovery, alongside ongoing supply constraints, has led to elevated inflationary pressures. The consumer price index rose 5.4% year-over-year in September and has been above the 5% threshold since May of this year. Price pressures appear to be becoming more widespread, encompassing not just goods categories, such as food, energy and vehicles, but also services, including shelter. The latter have historically proven more persistent.

In November, the Federal Reserve took its first steps toward reducing monetary accommodation, announcing a reduction in its monthly asset purchases from the current rate of US$80 billion in Treasuries and US$40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities. The central bank will reduce purchases of Treasuries by US$10 billion per month and purchases of mortgage-backed securities by US$5 billion per month, putting it on track to cease expanding its balance sheet by the middle of next year. After that point, TD Economics expects the Federal Reserve to raise the federal funds rate in 25 basis points (bps) increments twice in the second half of calendar 2022. The timing and magnitude of future rate increases may be altered should inflationary pressures fail to ease to the central bank's satisfaction.

After a pullback in activity in the second calendar quarter, the Canadian economy returned to modest growth in the third quarter. Economic reopening has led to stronger growth in service areas of the economy, but drought conditions severely hampered agricultural output through the summer months, while supply chain shortages led to a pullback in manufacturing activity that has lasted through the fall. As these impacts fade, economic activity is expected to re‑accelerate. While an uptick in virus cases poses a downside risk to the outlook, especially as the winter progresses, Canada's high rates of vaccination and more consistent implementation of mitigating policies, including mask requirements and vaccine "green passes" for indoor activities, should reduce the likelihood of major disruptions to economic activity. Meanwhile, the large pool of excess savings should continue to support spending over the course of 2022.

One key advantage for the Canadian economy is the outperformance of the labour market, which has seen all of the jobs lost during the initial pandemic shock replaced, and the labour force return to its pre-pandemic size. Still, there is room for additional progress. Job growth has been concentrated in a handful of sectors, while employment in high-contact service industries, such as leisure and hospitality, remains well below pre-COVID levels. In contrast to the dynamic in the U.S., Canada's strong labour force growth has limited the improvement in the unemployment rate, which sat at 6.7% in October. As in the United States, demand for labour is high and job growth is expected to remain healthy.

The Canadian housing market has remained resilient. After pulling back in the summer, resale activity has re-accelerated in recent months. Average home price growth has also picked up, reflecting tight market conditions across the country. Limited supply may support prices, but the rate of home price growth should slow given the erosion in affordability and an edging up of mortgage rates.

Consumer price inflation in Canada, while lower than in the U.S., has also picked up in recent months, reaching 4.4% in September, the fastest rate in thirteen years. Accelerating food price growth, along with rising energy and shelter costs, have pushed up inflation. Like the U.S. and other advanced economies, Canada is susceptible to further price pressures from prolonged global supply chain disruptions.

The Bank of Canada kept its overnight interest rate at 0.25% in October, but went one step further than the Federal Reserve in ending its asset purchase program outright. With a stronger labour market recovery, this puts the Bank of Canada in a position to begin raising interest rates earlier than the Federal Reserve. TD Economics expects the overnight rate to rise by 25 bps in the second calendar quarter of 2022, with two more 25 bps increases to come before the end of the calendar year. TD Economics expects the Canadian dollar to remain in a range of 79-81 U.S. cents over the next two years.

THE BANK'S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a profound impact on economies around the world throughout fiscal 2021. In North America, the banking sector implemented a variety of measures in March and April of 2020 to ease the strain on consumers and businesses, some of which continued into 2021. Similarly, governments, crown corporations, central banks, and regulators introduced programs to mitigate the fallout of the crisis and support the effective functioning of financial markets, and some of those measures also remained in place in 2021. TD has been actively engaged in the ongoing effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, guided by the principles of supporting the well‑being of its customers and colleagues and maintaining the Bank's operational and financial resilience.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2020, the Bank enabled substantially all of its employees to work from home. While most of the Bank's branch and store employees were able to return to their workplaces before the 2021 fiscal year began, approximately 60,000 TD colleagues continued to work from home throughout the 2021 fiscal year, and these arrangements are expected to remain in place for some time. TD's operations, including the Bank's technology infrastructure, network capacity, enterprise cloud capabilities, and remote access systems have remained stable in the months since the onset of COVID-19, providing ongoing support for work from home arrangements and a continued high level of online and mobile customer traffic. The Bank continues to evaluate its medium- and long-term plans related to COVID-19, including the impact of the economic recovery and, for various 'return to the workplace' scenarios.

In fiscal 2020, the Bank offered several forms of direct financial assistance to customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19, including deferral of loan payments. The bulk of this assistance has largely run its course, except for deferrals of real estate secured loans in the U.S., where the program allowed deferrals for up to 18 months. There have been few other customer requests for extensions. As of October 31, 2021, gross loan balances that remained subject to COVID-related deferral programs were approximately $0.04 billion in Canada, primarily reflecting Small Business Banking and Commercial Lending portfolios ($4.4 billion as at October 31, 2020, primarily reflecting Real Estate Secured Lending, Other Consumer Lending, Small Business Banking and Commercial Lending portfolios), and US$0.49 billion in the United States, primarily in the Real Estate Secured Lending portfolio (US$2.2 billion as at October 31, 2020, primarily reflecting Real Estate Secured Lending, Other Consumer Lending, Small Business Banking and Commercial Lending portfolios). Delinquency rates for customers that have exited deferral are higher than for the broader population but remain low in absolute terms, reflecting the continuation of government support and TD's proactive outreach to clients. The Bank continues to provide advice and assistance to customers through its usual channels, TD Helps in Canada and TD Cares in the U.S. Any financial relief offered through these channels is not included in the balances disclosed above.

In addition to direct financial assistance, the Bank continues to support programs for individuals and businesses introduced by the Canadian and U.S. governments described below.

Canada Emergency Business Account Program

Under the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) Program, with funding provided by Her Majesty in Right of Canada (the "Government of Canada") and Export Development Canada (EDC) as the Government of Canada's agent, the Bank provided eligible business banking customers with an interest-free, partially forgivable loan of up to $60,000 until December 31, 2022. If the loan is not repaid by December 31, 2022, it will be extended for an additional 3-year term bearing an interest rate of 5% per annum. The application window for new CEBA loans and expansion requests closed on June 30, 2021. The funding provided to the Bank by the Government of Canada in respect of the CEBA Program represents an obligation to pass-through collections on the CEBA loans and is otherwise non-recourse to the Bank. As of October 31, 2021, the Bank had provided approximately 213,000 customers (July 31, 2021 – 211,000) with CEBA loans and had funded approximately $11.6 billion (July 31, 2021 – $11.5 billion) in loans under the program.

U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Paycheck Protection Program

Under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) established by the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and implemented by the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Bank provided loans to small businesses to assist them in retaining workers, maintaining payroll, and covering other expenses. PPP loans have a 2-year or 5-year term, bear an interest rate of 1% per annum, and are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. The full principal amount of the loan and any accrued interest are eligible for forgiveness if the loan is used for qualifying expenses. The Bank receives fees on PPP loans generally ranging from 1-5% of the loan's value at origination. The fees are amortized over the life of the loan, with any unamortized amount upon forgiveness being recognized immediately as income. The Bank will be paid by the SBA for any portion of the loan that is forgiven. The application window for new PPP loans closed on May 31, 2021. As of October 31, 2021, the Bank had funded approximately 133,000 PPP loans (July 31, 2021 – 133,000) and had approximately 36,000 PPP loans outstanding (July 31, 2021 – 72,500) with a gross carrying amount of approximately US$3.1 billion (July 31, 2021 – US$6.3 billion). During the three months ended October 31, 2021, no new PPP loans were originated (three months ended July 31, 2021 – 2,000 new PPP loans, US$0.2 billion) and approximately 36,500 PPP loans (US$3.2 billion) were forgiven (three months ended July 31, 2021 – 27,500 PPP loans, US$3.7 billion).

Other Programs

During 2021, the Bank continued to work with federal Crown Corporations, including EDC and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) to deliver various other guarantee and co-lending programs for the Bank's clients. This includes the Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (HASCAP) Guarantee to provide support to Canadian businesses that have been highly affected by and are facing economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which launched in the second fiscal quarter. In addition, TD is working with Canada's federal government to facilitate access to the Canada Recovery Benefit and Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy through Canada Revenue Agency direct deposit.

HOW THE BANK REPORTS

The Bank prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, the current GAAP, and refers to results prepared in accordance with IFRS as "reported" results.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

In addition to reported results, the Bank also presents certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures that are historical, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures, to assess its results. Non-GAAP financial measures, such as "adjusted" results, are utilized to assess the Bank's businesses and to measure the Bank's overall performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank adjusts for "items of note", from reported results. Items of note are items which management does not believe are indicative of underlying business performance and are disclosed in Table 3. Non-GAAP ratios include a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Examples of non-GAAP ratios include adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, and adjusted effective income tax rate. The Bank believes that non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide the reader with a better understanding of how management views the Bank's performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers. Supplementary financial measures depict the Bank's financial performance and position, and capital management measures depict the Bank's capital position, and both are explained in this document where they first appear.

U.S. Strategic Cards

The Bank's U.S. strategic cards portfolio is comprised of agreements with certain U.S. retailers pursuant to which TD is the U.S. issuer of private label and co-branded consumer credit cards to their U.S. customers. Under the terms of the individual agreements, the Bank and the retailers share in the profits generated by the relevant portfolios after credit losses. Under IFRS, TD is required to present the gross amount of revenue and PCL related to these portfolios in the Bank's Consolidated Statement of Income. At the segment level, the retailer program partners' share of revenues and credit losses is presented in the Corporate segment, with an offsetting amount (representing the partners' net share) recorded in Non-interest expenses, resulting in no impact to Corporate's reported Net income (loss). The Net income (loss) included in the U.S. Retail segment includes only the portion of revenue and credit losses attributable to TD under the agreements.

Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation

On October 6, 2020, the Bank acquired an approximately 13.5% stake in Schwab following the completion of Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation ("TD Ameritrade") of which the Bank was a major shareholder (the "Schwab transaction"). For further details, refer to Note 12 of the 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements. The Bank's share of Schwab's earnings is reported with a one-month lag, and the Bank started recording its share of Schwab's earnings on this basis in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The U.S. Retail segment reflects the Bank's share of net income from its investment in Schwab. The Corporate segment net income (loss) includes amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction.

On November 25, 2019, the Bank and Schwab entered into an insured deposit account agreement (the "Schwab IDA Agreement"), which became effective upon closing of the Schwab transaction and has an initial expiration date of July 1, 2031. Refer to the "Related Party Transactions" section in the 2021 MD&A for further details.

SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITIONS

The Bank completed two acquisitions during fiscal 2021:

Acquisition of Wells Fargo & Company's Canadian Direct Equipment Finance Business

On May 1, 2021, the Bank acquired the Canadian Direct Equipment Finance business of Wells Fargo & Company. The results of the acquired business have been consolidated from the acquisition date and included in the Canadian Retail segment.

Acquisition of Headlands Tech Global Markets, LLC

On July 1, 2021, the Bank acquired Headlands Tech Global Markets, LLC, a Chicago based quantitative fixed income trading company. The results of the acquired business have been consolidated from the acquisition date and included in the Wholesale segment.

These acquisitions were accounted for as business combinations under the purchase method. The excess of accounting consideration over the fair value of tangible net assets acquired is allocated to other intangibles and goodwill.

The following table provides the operating results on a reported basis for the Bank.

TABLE 2: OPERATING RESULTS – Reported1



















(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31

October 31



2021 2021 2020 2021

2020 Net interest income $ 6,262 $ 6,004 $ 6,027 $ 24,131 $ 24,497 Non-interest income

4,679

4,708

5,817

18,562

19,149 Total revenue

10,941

10,712

11,844

42,693

43,646 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(123)

(37)

917

(224)

7,242 Insurance claims and related expenses

650

836

630

2,707

2,886 Non-interest expenses

5,947

5,616

5,709

23,076

21,604 Income before income taxes and share of net income from





















investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade

4,467

4,297

4,588

17,134

11,914 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

910

922

(202)

3,621

1,152 Share of net income from investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade

224

170

353

785

1,133 Net income – reported

3,781

3,545

5,143

14,298

11,895 Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments

63

56

64

249

267 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,718 $ 3,489 $ 5,079 $ 14,049 $ 11,628

1 Certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the Bank's adjusted and reported results.

TABLE 3: NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Reconciliation of Adjusted to Reported Net Income1







(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31

October 31

2021 2021 2020 2021

2020 Operating results – adjusted



















Net interest income $ 6,262 $ 6,004 $ 6,027 $ 24,131 $ 24,497 Non-interest income2

4,679

4,708

4,396

18,562

17,728 Total revenue

10,941

10,712

10,423

42,693

42,225 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(123)

(37)

917

(224)

7,242 Insurance claims and related expenses

650

836

630

2,707

2,886 Non-interest expenses3

5,898

5,576

5,646

22,909

21,338 Income before income taxes and share of net income from





















investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade

4,516

4,337

3,230

17,301

10,759 Provision for income taxes

921

931

636

3,658

2,020 Share of net income from investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade4

271

222

376

1,006

1,229 Net income – adjusted

3,866

3,628

2,970

14,649

9,968 Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments

63

56

64

249

267 Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted

3,803

3,572

2,906

14,400

9,701 Pre-tax adjustments for items of note



















Amortization of acquired intangibles5

(74)

(68)

(61)

(285)

(262) Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction6

(22)

(24)

–

(103)

– Net gain on sale of the investment in TD Ameritrade2

–

–

1,421

–

1,421 Charges associated with the acquisition of Greystone3

–

–

(25)

–

(100) Less: Impact of income taxes



















Amortization of acquired intangibles

(9)

(7)

(8)

(32)

(37) Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction6

(2)

(2)

–

(5)

– Net gain on sale of the investment in TD Ameritrade

–

–

(829)

–

(829) Charges associated with the acquisition of Greystone

–

–

(1)

–

(2) Total adjustments for items of note

(85)

(83)

2,173

(351)

1,927 Net income available to common shareholders – reported $ 3,718 $ 3,489 $ 5,079 $ 14,049 $ 11,628

1 Certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period. 2 Adjusted non-interest income excludes the following item of note related to the Bank's own asset acquisitions and business combinations:

i. Net gain on sale of the investment in TD Ameritrade – Q4 2020: $1,421 million. This amount was reported in the Corporate segment. 3 Adjusted non-interest expenses exclude the following items of note related to the Bank's asset acquisitions and business combinations:

i. Amortization of acquired intangibles – Q4 2021: $40 million, Q3 2021: $34 million, 2021: $148 million, Q4 2020: $38 million, 2020: $166 million. These charges are reported in the Corporate segment.

ii. The Bank's own integration costs related to the Schwab transaction – Q4 2021: $9 million, Q3 2021: $6 million, 2021: $19 million. These costs are reported in the Corporate segment.

iii. Charges associated with the acquisition of Greystone – Q4 2020: $25 million, 2020: $100 million. These charges were reported in the Canadian Retail segment. 4 Adjusted share of net income from investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade excludes the following items of note on an after-tax basis. The earnings impact of both items is reported in the Corporate segment:

i. Amortization of Schwab and TD Ameritrade-related acquired intangibles – Q4 2021: $34 million, Q3 2021: $34 million, 2021: $137 million, Q4 2020: $23 million, 2020: $96 million; and

ii. The Bank's share of acquisition and integration charges associated with Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade – Q4 2021: $13 million, Q3 2021: $18 million, 2021: $84 million. 5 Amortization of acquired intangibles relates to intangibles acquired as a result of asset acquisitions and business combinations, including the after-tax amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles relating to the Share of net income from investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade, both reported in the Corporate segment. Refer to footnotes 3 and 4 for amounts. 6 Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction include the Bank's own integration costs, as well as the Bank's share of acquisition and integration charges associated with Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade on an after-tax basis, both reported in the Corporate segment. Refer to footnotes 3 and 4 for amounts.

TABLE 4: RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE1

(Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended For the twelve months ended

October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31

October 31

2021 2021 2020 2021

2020 Basic earnings per share – reported $ 2.04 $ 1.92 $ 2.80 $ 7.73 $ 6.43 Adjustments for items of note

0.05

0.04

(1.20)

0.19

(1.06) Basic earnings per share – adjusted $ 2.09 $ 1.96 $ 1.60 $ 7.92 $ 5.37





















Diluted earnings per share – reported $ 2.04 $ 1.92 $ 2.80 $ 7.72 $ 6.43 Adjustments for items of note

0.05

0.04

(1.20)

0.19

(1.07) Diluted earnings per share – adjusted $ 2.09 $ 1.96 $ 1.60 $ 7.91 $ 5.36

1 EPS is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period.

TABLE 5: NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended



October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Provision for income taxes – reported $ 910

$ 922

$ (202)

$ 3,621

$ 1,152

Total adjustments for items of note

11



9



838



37



868

Provision for income taxes – adjusted $ 921

$ 931

$ 636

$ 3,658

$ 2,020

Effective income tax rate – reported

20.4 %

21.5 %

(4.4) %

21.1 %

9.7 % Effective income tax rate – adjusted1

20.4



21.5



19.7



21.1



18.8



1 For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2021 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY

The consolidated Bank ROE is calculated as reported net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average common equity. The consolidated Bank adjusted ROE is calculated as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average common equity. Adjusted ROE is a non-GAAP ratio, and can be utilized in assessing the Bank's use of equity.

ROE for the business segments is calculated as the segment net income attributable to common shareholders as a percentage of average allocated capital. The Bank's methodology for allocating capital to its business segments is largely aligned with the common equity capital requirements under Basel III. Capital allocated to the business segments was decreased to 9% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital effective the second quarter of 2020 compared with 10.5% in the first quarter of 2020, and 10% in fiscal 2019.

TABLE 6: RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY













(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended



October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Average common equity $ 93,936

$ 90,626

$ 86,883

$ 90,677

$ 85,203

Net income available to common shareholders – reported

3,718



3,489



5,079



14,049



11,628

Items of note, net of income taxes

85



83



(2,173)



351



(1,927)

Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted $ 3,803

$ 3,572

$ 2,906

$ 14,400

$ 9,701

Return on common equity – reported

15.7 %

15.3 %

23.3 %

15.5 %

13.6 % Return on common equity – adjusted

16.1



15.6



13.3



15.9



11.4



RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

Tangible common equity (TCE) is calculated as common shareholders' equity less goodwill, imputed goodwill and intangibles on the investments in Schwab and TD Ameritrade and other acquired intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities. ROTCE is calculated as reported net income available to common shareholders after adjusting for the after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles, which are treated as an item of note, as a percentage of average TCE. Adjusted ROTCE is calculated using reported net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for all items of note, as a percentage of average TCE. TCE, ROTCE, and adjusted ROTCE can be utilized in assessing the Bank's use of equity. TCE is a non-GAAP financial measure, and ROTCE and adjusted ROTCE are non-GAAP ratios.

TABLE 7: RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY













(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Average common equity $ 93,936

$ 90,626

$ 86,883

$ 90,677

$ 85,203

Average goodwill

16,408



16,056



17,087



16,404



17,261

Average imputed goodwill and intangibles on































investments in Schwab and TD Ameritrade

6,570



6,485



4,826



6,667



4,369

Average other acquired intangibles1

565



419



449



439



509

Average related deferred tax liabilities

(173)



(171)



(237)



(171)



(255)

Average tangible common equity

70,566



67,837



64,758



67,338



63,319



































Net income available to common shareholders – reported

3,718



3,489



5,079



14,049



11,628

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net of income taxes

65



61



53



253



225

Net income available to common shareholders adjusted for































amortization of acquired intangibles, net of income taxes

3,783



3,550



5,132



14,302



11,853

Other items of note, net of income taxes

20



22



(2,226)



98



(2,152)

Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted $ 3,803

$ 3,572

$ 2,906

$ 14,400

$ 9,701

Return on tangible common equity

21.3 %

20.8 %

31.5 %

21.2 %

18.7 % Return on tangible common equity – adjusted

21.4



20.9



17.9



21.4



15.3



1 Excludes intangibles relating to software and asset servicing rights.

IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE ON U.S. RETAIL SEGMENT TRANSLATED EARNINGS

The following table reflects the estimated impact of foreign currency translation on key U.S. Retail segment income statement items. The impact is calculated as the difference in translated earnings using the average US to Canadian dollars exchange rates in the periods noted.

TABLE 8: IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE ON U.S. RETAIL SEGMENT TRANSLATED EARNINGS

(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended

October 31, 2021 vs.

October 31, 2021 vs.

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2020

Increase (Decrease)

Increase (Decrease) U.S. Retail Bank







Total revenue $ (144) $ (752) Non-interest expenses

(84)

(443) Net income – after-tax

(58)

(300) Share of net income from investment in Schwab1

(14)

(57) U.S. Retail segment net income

(72)

(357) Earnings per share (Canadian dollars)







Basic $ (0.04) $ (0.20) Diluted

(0.04)

(0.20)

1 Share of net income from investment in Schwab and the foreign exchange impact are reported with a one-month lag.











Average foreign exchange rate (equivalent of CAD $1.00) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended

October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31

2021 2020 2021 2020 U.S. dollar 0.796 0.756 0.795 0.743

HOW OUR BUSINESSES PERFORMED

For management reporting purposes, the Bank reports its results under three key business segments: Canadian Retail, which includes the results of the personal and commercial banking, wealth, and insurance businesses; U.S. Retail, which includes the results of the personal and business banking operations, wealth management services, and the Bank's investment in Schwab; and Wholesale Banking. The Bank's other activities are grouped into the Corporate segment.

Results of each business segment reflect revenue, expenses, assets, and liabilities generated by the businesses in that segment. Where applicable, the Bank measures and evaluates the performance of each segment based on adjusted results and ROE, and for those segments the Bank indicates that the measure is adjusted. For further details, refer to Note 29 of the Bank's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2021.

PCL related to performing (Stage 1 and Stage 2) and impaired (Stage 3) financial assets, loan commitments, and financial guarantees is recorded within the respective segment.

Net interest income within Wholesale Banking is calculated on a TEB, which means that the value of non-taxable or tax exempt income, including dividends, is adjusted to its equivalent before-tax value. Using TEB allows the Bank to measure income from all securities and loans consistently and makes for a more meaningful comparison of net interest income with similar institutions. The TEB increase to net interest income and provision for income taxes reflected in Wholesale Banking results is reversed in the Corporate segment. The TEB adjustment for the quarter was $36 million, compared with $44 million in the fourth quarter last year, and $37 million in the prior quarter.

Share of net income from investment in Schwab is reported in the U.S. Retail segment. Amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction are recorded in the Corporate segment.

TABLE 9: CANADIAN RETAIL



(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)



For the three months ended



October 31

July 31

October 31



2021

2021

2020

Net interest income $ 3,062

$ 3,044

$ 2,982

Non-interest income

3,458



3,535



3,047

Total revenue

6,520



6,579



6,029

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired

140



154



199

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing

(87)



(54)



52

Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses

53



100



251

Insurance claims and related expenses

650



836



630

Non-interest expenses – reported

2,912



2,748



2,684

Non-interest expenses – adjusted1

2,912



2,748



2,659

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes – reported

768



770



662

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes – adjusted1

768



770



663

Net income – reported

2,137



2,125



1,802

Net income – adjusted1 $ 2,137

$ 2,125

$ 1,826





















Selected volumes and ratios

















Return on common equity – reported2

47.7 %

47.6 %

40.5 % Return on common equity – adjusted1,2

47.7



47.6



41.0

Net interest margin (including on securitized assets)

2.57



2.61



2.71

Efficiency ratio – reported

44.7



41.8



44.5

Efficiency ratio – adjusted1

44.7



41.8



44.1

Assets under administration (billions of Canadian dollars)3 $ 557

$ 538

$ 433

Assets under management (billions of Canadian dollars)3

427



420



358

Number of Canadian retail branches

1,061



1,073



1,085

Average number of full-time equivalent staff

42,205



41,763



40,725



1 For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section in the "How We Performed" section of this document. 2 Capital allocated to the business segment was 9% CET1 Capital. 3 For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2021 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020

Canadian Retail reported net income for the quarter was $2,137 million, an increase of $335 million, or 19%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher revenue and lower PCL, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. On an adjusted basis, net income increased $311 million, or 17%. The reported and adjusted annualized ROE for the quarter was 47.7%, compared with 40.5% and 41.0%, respectively, in the fourth quarter last year.

Canadian Retail revenue is derived from the Canadian personal and commercial banking, wealth, and insurance businesses. Revenue for the quarter was $6,520 million, an increase of $491 million, or 8%, compared with the fourth quarter last year.

Net interest income was $3,062 million, an increase of $80 million, or 3%, reflecting volume growth, partially offset by lower deposit margins. Average loan volumes increased $37 billion, or 8%, reflecting 8% growth in personal loans and 11% growth in business loans. Average deposit volumes increased $47 billion, or 11%, reflecting 8% growth in personal deposits, 17% growth in business deposits, and 12% growth in wealth deposits. Net interest margin was 2.57%, a decrease of 14 bps, reflecting changes to balance sheet mix and the ongoing impact of the low interest rate environment.

Non-interest income was $3,458 million, an increase of $411 million, or 13%, reflecting higher fee-based revenue in the wealth and banking businesses, and higher insurance volumes, partially offset by a decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities which resulted in a similar decrease in insurance claims.

Assets under administration (AUA) were $557 billion as at October 31, 2021, an increase of $124 billion, or 29%, and Assets under management (AUM) were $427 billion as at October 31, 2021, an increase of $69 billion, or 19%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, both reflecting market appreciation and new asset growth.

PCL was $53 million, a decrease of $198 million, compared with the fourth quarter last year. PCL – impaired for the quarter was $140 million, a decrease of $59 million, or 30% largely in the credit card and commercial lending portfolios, primarily related to improved credit conditions. PCL – performing was a recovery of $87 million, lower by $139 million, reflecting a performing allowance increase in the prior year, and allowance release this quarter largely related to improved credit conditions. Total PCL as an annualized percentage of credit volume was 0.04%, or a decrease of 18 bps compared with the fourth quarter last year.

Insurance claims and related expenses for the quarter were $650 million, an increase of $20 million, or 3%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting less favourable prior years' claims development and higher current year claims from business growth, partially offset by improved current year claims experience and a decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities which resulted in a similar decrease in non-interest income.

Reported non-interest expenses for the quarter were $2,912 million, an increase of $228 million, or 8%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including technology and marketing costs, higher employee-related expenses and variable compensation, partially offset by prior year charges related to the Greystone acquisition. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expenses increased $253 million, or 10%.

The reported and adjusted efficiency ratio for the quarter was 44.7%, compared with 44.5% and 44.1%, respectively, in the fourth quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021

Canadian Retail net income for the quarter increased $12 million, or 1%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting lower PCL and lower insurance claims, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and impact of premium rebates for customers in the insurance business. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 47.7%, compared with 47.6% in the prior quarter.

Revenue decreased $59 million, or 1%, compared with the prior quarter. Net interest income increased $18 million, or 1%, reflecting volume growth, partially offset by lower margins. Average loan volumes increased $10 billion, or 2%, reflecting 2% growth in personal loans and 3% growth in business loans. Average deposit volumes increased $12 billion, or 3%, reflecting 2% growth in personal deposits, 4% growth in business deposits, and 3% growth in wealth deposits. Net interest margin was 2.57%, a decrease of 4 bps, reflecting lower mortgage prepayment revenue.

Non-interest income decreased $77 million, or 2%, reflecting the impact of premium rebates for customers in the insurance business and a decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities which resulted in a similar decrease in insurance claims, partially offset by higher fee-based revenue in the wealth and banking businesses.

AUA increased $19 billion, or 4%, and AUM increased $7 billion, or 2%, compared with the prior quarter, both reflecting market appreciation and new asset growth.

PCL was $53 million, a decrease of $47 million, compared with the prior quarter. PCL – impaired decreased $14 million, or 9%, primarily reflected in the consumer lending portfolios. PCL – performing was a recovery of $87 million compared to a recovery of $54 million in the prior quarter, largely reflecting continued improvement in credit conditions. Total PCL as an annualized percentage of credit volume was 0.04%, a decrease of 4 bps.

Insurance claims and related expenses for the quarter decreased $186 million, or 22%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting more favourable prior years' claims development, fewer severe weather-related events and a decrease in the fair value of investments supporting claims liabilities which resulted in a similar decrease in non-interest income.

Non-interest expenses increased $164 million, or 6%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including technology and marketing costs, higher employee-related expenses and variable compensation.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 44.7%, compared with 41.8% in the prior quarter.

TABLE 10: U.S. RETAIL

















(millions of dollars, except as noted)

For the three months ended



October 31

July 31

October 31

Canadian Dollars

2021



2021



2020

Net interest income $ 2,103

$ 1,990

$ 2,071

Non-interest income

677



691



646

Total revenue

2,780



2,681



2,717

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired

68



63



147

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing

(144)



(159)



425

Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(76)



(96)



572

Non-interest expenses

1,617



1,518



1,660

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

111



161



(47)

U.S. Retail Bank net income

1,128



1,098



532

Share of net income from investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade1,2

246



197



339

Net income $ 1,374

$ 1,295

$ 871





















U.S. Dollars

















Net interest income $ 1,673

$ 1,619

$ 1,566

Non-interest income

539



561



488

Total revenue

2,212



2,180



2,054

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired

53



53



111

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing

(115)



(127)



322

Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(62)



(74)



433

Non-interest expenses

1,288



1,233



1,254

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

89



130



(36)

U.S. Retail Bank net income

897



891



403

Share of net income from investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade1,2

195



161



255

Net income $ 1,092

$ 1,052

$ 658





















Selected volumes and ratios

















Return on common equity3

14.5 %

13.8 %

9.0 % Net interest margin4

2.21



2.16



2.27

Efficiency ratio

58.2



56.6



61.1

Assets under administration (billions of U.S. dollars) $ 30

$ 29

$ 24

Assets under management (billions of U.S. dollars)

41



41



39

Number of U.S. retail stores

1,148



1,142



1,223

Average number of full-time equivalent staff

24,771



25,047



26,460



1 The Bank's share of Schwab's and TD Ameritrade's earnings is reported with a one-month lag. Refer to Note 12 of the 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements for further details. 2 The after-tax amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the Bank's share of acquisition and integration charges associated with Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade are recorded in the Corporate segment. 3 Capital allocated to the business segment was 9% CET1 Capital. 4 Net interest margin is calculated by dividing U.S. Retail segment's net interest income by average interest-earning assets excluding the impact related to sweep deposits arrangements and the impact of intercompany deposits and cash collateral, which management believes better reflects segment performance. In addition, the value of tax-exempt interest income is adjusted to its equivalent before-tax value. Net interest income and average interest-earning assets used in the calculation are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020

U.S. Retail net income for the quarter was $1,374 million (US$1,092 million), an increase of $503 million (US$434 million), or 58% (66% in U.S. dollars), compared with the fourth quarter last year. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 14.5%, compared with 9.0%, in the fourth quarter last year.

U.S. Retail net income includes contributions from the U.S. Retail Bank and the Bank's investment in Schwab. Net income for the quarter from the U.S. Retail Bank and the Bank's investment in Schwab were $1,128 million (US$897 million) and $246 million (US$195 million), respectively.

The contribution from the Bank's investment in Schwab of US$195 million decreased US$60 million, or 24%, compared with the contribution from the Bank's investment in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter last year.

U.S. Retail Bank net income of US$897 million increased US$494 million, primarily reflecting lower PCL and higher revenue.

U.S. Retail Bank revenue is derived from personal and business banking, and wealth management businesses. Revenue for the quarter was US$2,212 million, an increase of US$158 million, or 8%, compared with the fourth quarter last year. Net interest income increased US$107 million, or 7%, reflecting accelerated fee amortization from PPP loan forgiveness and growth in deposit volumes, partially offset by lower deposit margins. Net interest margin was 2.21%, a decrease of 6 bps, primarily reflecting lower deposit margins, partially offset by PPP loan forgiveness. Non-interest income increased US$51 million, or 10%, primarily reflecting higher valuation of certain investments and fee income growth from increased customer activity.

Average loan volumes decreased US$11 billion, or 6%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting a 1% decline in personal loans, and a 10% decline in business loans, primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns and lower line usage on commercial loans. Average deposit volumes increased US$26 billion, or 7%, reflecting a 16% increase in personal deposit volumes, and an 11% increase in business deposit volumes, partially offset by a 2% decrease in sweep deposit volumes.

AUA were US$30 billion as at October 31, 2021, an increase of US$6 billion, or 25%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting loan and deposit growth. AUM were US$41 billion as at October 31, 2021, an increase of US$2 billion, or 5%, reflecting market appreciation, partially offset by net asset outflows.

PCL for the quarter was a recovery of US$62 million, lower by US$495 million compared with the fourth quarter last year. PCL – impaired was US$53 million, a decrease of US$58 million, or 52%, largely related to improved credit conditions. PCL – performing was a recovery of US$115 million, lower by US$437 million, reflecting a performing allowance increase in the prior year, and a release this quarter reflecting improved credit conditions. U.S. Retail PCL including only the Bank's share of PCL in the U.S. strategic cards portfolio, as an annualized percentage of credit volume was -0.15%, lower by 116 bps, compared with the fourth quarter last year.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter were US$1,288 million, an increase of US$34 million, or 3%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, primarily reflecting higher incentive compensation costs and higher investments in the business, partially offset by productivity savings.

Income taxes reflect a provision of US$89 million, compared to a recovery of US$36 million in the fourth quarter last year, higher by US$125 million, primarily reflecting higher pre-tax income, partially offset by changes to the estimated liability for uncertain tax positions.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 58.2%, compared with 61.1% in the fourth quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021

U.S. Retail net income increased $79 million (US$40 million), or 6% (4% in U.S. dollars), compared with the prior quarter. The annualized ROE for the quarter was 14.5%, compared to 13.8%, in the prior quarter.

The contribution from the Bank's investment in Schwab was US$195 million, an increase of US$34 million, or 21%, compared with the prior quarter, primarily reflecting higher net interest revenue, lower operating expenses, and higher asset management fees.

U.S. Retail Bank net income for the quarter increased US$6 million, or 1%, compared with the prior quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased US$32 million, or 1%. Net interest income increased US$54 million, or 3%, and net interest margin was 2.21%, an increase of 5 bps, reflecting higher investment income and accelerated fee amortization from PPP loan forgiveness. Non-interest income decreased US$22 million, or 4%, primarily reflecting lower losses on low-income housing investments in the prior quarter, partially offset by higher valuation of certain investments in the current quarter.

Average loan volumes decreased US$4 billion, or 2%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting a 6% decline in business loans, primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns and lower line usage on commercial loans, partially offset by a 2% increase in personal loans. Average deposit volumes were relatively flat, reflecting a 4% increase in business deposit volumes and 2% increase in personal deposit volumes, offset by a 3% decrease in sweep deposit volumes.

AUA were US$30 billion as at October 31, 2021, an increase of US$1 billion, or 4%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting loan and deposit growth. AUM were US$41 billion as at October 31, 2021, flat compared with prior quarter.

PCL was a recovery of US$62 million compared with a recovery of US$74 million in the prior quarter. PCL – impaired was flat compared to prior quarter. PCL – performing was a recovery of US$115 million, compared with a recovery of US$127 million in the prior quarter, largely reflecting continued improvement in credit conditions. U.S. Retail PCL including only the Bank's share of PCL in the U.S. strategic cards portfolio, as an annualized percentage of credit volume was -0.15%, higher by 3 bps.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter increased US$55 million, or 4%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting higher marketing expenses and investments in the business coupled with higher incentive compensation costs.

Income taxes reflect a provision of US$89 million compared to a provision of US$130 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of US$41 million, primarily reflecting changes to the estimated liability for uncertain tax positions.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 58.2%, compared with 56.6%, in the prior quarter.

TABLE 11: WHOLESALE BANKING

















(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)

For the three months ended



October 31

July 31

October 31



2021

2021

2020

Net interest income (TEB) $ 689

$ 632

$ 609

Non-interest income

461



451



645

Total revenue

1,150



1,083



1,254

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – impaired

(14)



–



(19)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – performing

(63)



2



13

Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(77)



2



(6)

Non-interest expenses

658



635



581

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (TEB)

149



116



193

Net income $ 420

$ 330

$ 486





















Selected volumes and ratios

















Trading-related revenue (TEB)1 $ 510

$ 467

$ 761

Average gross lending portfolio (billions of Canadian dollars)2

58.1



59.9



61.0

Return on common equity3

18.6 %

15.7 %

23.0 % Efficiency ratio

57.2



58.6



46.3

Average number of full-time equivalent staff

4,910



4,839



4,659



1 Trading-related revenue (TEB) is part of the total Bank's trading-related revenue (TEB) disclosed in Table 10 in the 2021 MD&A, and is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section and the Glossary in the 2021 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference, for additional information about this metric. 2 Includes gross loans and bankers' acceptances relating to Wholesale Banking, excluding letters of credit, cash collateral, credit default swaps (CDS), and allowance for credit losses. 3 Capital allocated to the business segment was 9% CET1 Capital.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020

Wholesale Banking net income for the quarter was $420 million, a decrease of $66 million, or 14%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, reflecting lower revenue and higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by lower PCL.

Wholesale Banking revenue is derived primarily from capital markets and corporate and investment banking services provided to corporate, government, and institutional clients. Wholesale Banking generates revenue from corporate lending, advisory, underwriting, sales, trading and research, client securitization, trade finance, cash management, prime services, and trade execution services. Revenue for the quarter was $1,150 million, a decrease of $104 million, or 8%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, primarily reflecting lower trading-related revenue, partially offset by higher lending revenue, advisory fees, and equity underwriting.

PCL for the quarter was a recovery of $77 million, compared with a recovery of $6 million in the fourth quarter last year. PCL – impaired was a recovery of $14 million. PCL – performing was a recovery of $63 million, lower by $76 million, primarily reflecting an allowance release this quarter related to improved credit conditions.

Non-interest expenses were $658 million, an increase of $77 million, or 13%, compared with the fourth quarter last year, primarily reflecting higher employee-related costs from continued investment in Wholesale Banking's U.S. dollar strategy and higher variable compensation.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021

Wholesale Banking net income for the quarter increased $90 million, or 27%, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting higher revenue and lower PCL, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses.

Revenue for the quarter increased $67 million, or 6%, primarily reflecting higher trading-related revenue, lending revenue, and advisory fees.

PCL for the quarter was a recovery of $77 million, lower by $79 million compared with the prior quarter. PCL – impaired was a recovery of $14 million. PCL – performing was a recovery of $63 million, lower by $65 million, largely reflecting improved credit conditions.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter increased $23 million, or 4%, reflecting higher technology infrastructure, software, and development costs.

TABLE 12: CORPORATE













(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended



October 31 July 31 October 31



2021 2021 2020

Net income (loss) – reported $ (150) $ (205) $ 1,984

Adjustments for items of note













Amortization of acquired intangibles before income taxes

74

68

61

Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction

22

24

–

Net gain on sale of the investment in TD Ameritrade

–

–

(1,421)

Less: impact of income taxes

11

9

837

Net income (loss) – adjusted1 $ (65) $ (122) $ (213)

















Decomposition of items included in net income (loss) – adjusted













Net corporate expenses2 $ (202) $ (169) $ (302)

Other

137

47

89

Net income (loss) – adjusted1 $ (65) $ (122) $ (213)

















Selected volumes













Average number of full-time equivalent staff

17,772

17,657

17,849



1 For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document. 2 For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the 2021 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020

Corporate segment's reported net loss for the quarter was $150 million, compared with reported net income of $1,984 million in the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to a net gain on sale of the Bank's investment in TD Ameritrade of $1,421 million ($2,250 million after-tax) in the prior year, partially offset by lower net corporate expenses and a higher contribution from other items. The decrease in net corporate expenses largely reflects $163 million ($121 million after-tax) in corporate real estate optimization costs in the prior year. The increase in other items primarily reflects higher revenue from treasury and balance sheet management activities this quarter. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $65 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $213 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison – Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021

Corporate segment's reported net loss for the quarter was $150 million, compared with a reported net loss of $205 million in the prior quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease reflects a higher contribution from other items, partially offset by higher net corporate expenses. The increase in other items primarily reflects higher revenue from treasury and balance sheet management activities this quarter. Net corporate expenses increased $33 million compared to the prior quarter. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $65 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $122 million in the prior quarter.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET1







(millions of Canadian dollars)





As at

October 31 October 31



2021

2020 ASSETS



Cash and due from banks $ 5,931 $ 6,445 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

159,962

164,149



165,893

170,594 Trading loans, securities, and other

147,590

148,318 Non-trading financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

9,390

8,548 Derivatives

54,427

54,242 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

4,564

4,739 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

79,066

103,285



295,037

319,132 Debt securities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses

268,939

227,679 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

167,284

169,162 Loans







Residential mortgages

268,340

252,219 Consumer instalment and other personal

189,864

185,460 Credit card

30,738

32,334 Business and government

240,070

255,799



729,012

725,812 Allowance for loan losses

(6,390)

(8,289) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

722,622

717,523 Other







Customers' liability under acceptances

18,448

14,941 Investment in Schwab

11,112

12,174 Goodwill

16,232

17,148 Other intangibles

2,123

2,125 Land, buildings, equipment, and other depreciable assets

9,181

10,136 Deferred tax assets

2,265

2,444 Amounts receivable from brokers, dealers, and clients

32,357

33,951 Other assets

17,179

18,856



108,897

111,775 Total assets $ 1,728,672 $ 1,715,865 LIABILITIES







Trading deposits $ 22,891 $ 19,177 Derivatives

57,122

53,203 Securitization liabilities at fair value

13,505

13,718 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

113,988

59,665



207,506

145,763 Deposits







Personal

633,498

625,200 Banks

20,917

28,969 Business and government

470,710

481,164



1,125,125

1,135,333 Other







Acceptances

18,448

14,941 Obligations related to securities sold short

42,384

34,999 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

144,097

188,876 Securitization liabilities at amortized cost

15,262

15,768 Amounts payable to brokers, dealers, and clients

28,993

35,143 Insurance-related liabilities

7,676

7,590 Other liabilities

28,133

30,476



284,993

327,793 Subordinated notes and debentures

11,230

11,477 Total liabilities

1,628,854

1,620,366 EQUITY







Shareholders' Equity







Common shares

23,066

22,487 Preferred shares and other equity instruments

5,700

5,650 Treasury – common shares

(152)

(37) Treasury – preferred shares and other equity instruments

(10)

(4) Contributed surplus

173

121 Retained earnings

63,944

53,845 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

7,097

13,437 Total equity

99,818

95,499 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,728,672 $ 1,715,865

1 The amounts as at October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, have been derived from the audited financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME1,2















(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended



October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31

2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income3















Loans $ 6,009 $ 6,339 $ 23,959 $ 28,337 Securities

















Interest

960

1,013

3,721

5,432

Dividends

394

403

1,594

1,714 Deposits with banks

76

70

307

350



7,439

7,825

29,581

35,833 Interest expense















Deposits

776

1,286

3,742

8,447 Securitization liabilities

88

75

343

379 Subordinated notes and debentures

93

100

374

426 Other

220

337

991

2,084



1,177

1,798

5,450

11,336 Net interest income

6,262

6,027

24,131

24,497 Non-interest income















Investment and securities services

1,565

1,341

6,179

5,341 Credit fees

374

354

1,453

1,400 Net securities gain (loss)

11

32

14

40 Trading income (loss)

(12)

246

313

1,404 Income (loss) from non-trading financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

44

11

228

14 Income (loss) from financial instruments designated at fair value through profit or loss

(156)

(27)

(401)

55 Service charges

711

633

2,655

2,593 Card services

651

566

2,435

2,154 Insurance revenue

1,248

1,130

4,877

4,565 Other income (loss)

243

1,531

809

1,583



4,679

5,817

18,562

19,149 Total revenue

10,941

11,844

42,693

43,646 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(123)

917

(224)

7,242 Insurance claims and related expenses

650

630

2,707

2,886 Non-interest expenses















Salaries and employee benefits

3,051

2,882

12,378

11,893 Occupancy, including depreciation

440

640

1,882

1,990 Technology and equipment, including depreciation

449

442

1,694

1,634 Amortization of other intangibles

179

207

706

817 Communication and marketing

378

338

1,203

1,187 Restructuring charges (recovery)

1

(8)

47

(16) Brokerage-related and sub-advisory fees

112

94

427

362 Professional, advisory and outside services

568

435

1,620

1,451 Other

769

679

3,119

2,286



5,947

5,709

23,076

21,604 Income before income taxes and share of net income from investment

















in Schwab and TD Ameritrade

4,467

4,588

17,134

11,914 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

910

(202)

3,621

1,152 Share of net income from investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade

224

353

785

1,133 Net income

3,781

5,143

14,298

11,895 Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments

63

64

249

267 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,718 $ 5,079 $ 14,049 $ 11,628 Earnings per share (Canadian dollars)















Basic $ 2.04 $ 2.80 $ 7.73 $ 6.43 Diluted

2.04

2.80

7.72

6.43 Dividends per common share (Canadian dollars)

0.79

0.79

3.16

3.11

1 Certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period. 2 The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and October 31, 2020, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, have been derived from the audited financial statements. 3 Includes $6,535 million and $26,217 million, for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021, respectively (three and twelve months ended October 31, 2020 – $8,766 million and $32,476 million, respectively) which have been calculated based on the effective interest rate method.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME1,2,3















(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended





October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31





2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,781 $ 5,143 $ 14,298 $ 11,895 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes















Items that will be subsequently reclassified to net income

















Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on financial assets at fair value through



















other comprehensive income

















Change in unrealized gains (losses)

(94)

69

25

257

Reclassification to earnings of net losses (gains)

(9)

(2)

(59)

(6)

Changes in allowance for credit losses recognized in earnings

3

1

1

2







(100)

68

(33)

253

Net change in unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses) on



















Investments in foreign operations, net of hedging activities

















Unrealized gains (losses)

(699)

(441)

(6,082)

855

Reclassification to earnings of net losses (gains)

–

(1,531)

–

(1,531)

Net gains (losses) on hedges

230

140

1,955

(291)

Reclassification to earnings of net losses (gains) on hedges

–

1,531

–

1,531







(469)

(301)

(4,127)

564

Net change in gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

















Change in gains (losses)

(1,498)

(379)

(2,411)

3,565

Reclassification to earnings of losses (gains)

144

(168)

515

(1,236)







(1,354)

(547)

(1,896)

2,329

Share of other comprehensive income (loss) from investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade

(198)

(86)

(768)

(27) Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income















Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefit plans

487

278

1,787

(390) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through

















other comprehensive income

40

(22)

433

(212) Gains (losses) from changes in fair value due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated

















at fair value through profit or loss

14

18

51

(51)







541

274

2,271

(653) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

(1,580)

(592)

(4,553)

2,466 Total comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes $ 2,201 $ 4,551 $ 9,745 $ 14,361 Attributable to:

















Common shareholders $ 2,138 $ 4,487 $ 9,496 $ 14,094

Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

63

64

249

267

1 Certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period. 2 The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and October 31, 2020, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, have been derived from the audited financial statements. 3 The amounts are net of income tax provisions (recoveries) presented in the following table.

Income Tax Provisions (Recoveries) in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income1,2







(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended



October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31





2021

2020

2021

2020 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on financial assets at fair value through

















other comprehensive income $ (30) $ (6) $ 2 $ 78 Less: Reclassification to earnings of net losses (gains) in respect of financial assets at fair value

















through other comprehensive income

2

1

16

1 Changes in allowance for credit losses on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

















comprehensive income recognized in earnings

–

–

–

1 Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

82

52

693

(102) Less: Reclassification to earnings of net losses (gains) on hedges of investments in foreign

















operations

–

(545)

–

(545) Change in gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(518)

(540)

(761)

947 Less: Reclassification to earnings of losses (gains) on cash flow hedges

(41)

(368)

(92)

121 Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefit plans

172

98

635

(140) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value

















through other comprehensive income

15

(8)

154

(78) Gains (losses) from changes in fair value due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated

















at fair value through profit or loss

5

7

18

(18) Total income taxes $ (235) $ 515 $ 817 $ 1,111

1 Certain comparative amounts have been restated to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period. 2 The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and October 31, 2020, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, have been derived from the audited financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY1,2 (millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended

October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31

2021 2020 2021 2020 Common shares















Balance at beginning of period $ 22,945 $ 22,361 $ 22,487 $ 21,713 Proceeds from shares issued on exercise of stock options

19

14

165

79 Shares issued as a result of dividend reinvestment plan

102

112

414

838 Purchase of shares for cancellation and other

–

–

–

(143) Balance at end of period

23,066

22,487

23,066

22,487 Preferred shares and other equity instruments















Balance at beginning of period

6,700

5,800

5,650

5,800 Issue of shares and other equity instruments

–

–

1,750

– Redemption of shares and other equity instruments

(1,000)

(150)

(1,700)

(150) Balance at end of period

5,700

5,650

5,700

5,650 Treasury – common shares















Balance at beginning of period

(189)

(59)

(37)

(41) Purchase of shares

(2,461)

(1,965)

(10,859)

(8,752) Sale of shares

2,498

1,987

10,744

8,756 Balance at end of period

(152)

(37)

(152)

(37) Treasury – preferred shares and other equity instruments















Balance at beginning of period

(5)

(5)

(4)

(6) Purchase of shares and other equity instruments

(98)

(24)

(205)

(122) Sale of shares and other equity instruments

93

25

199

124 Balance at end of period

(10)

(4)

(10)

(4) Contributed surplus















Balance at beginning of period

125

128

121

157 Net premium (discount) on sale of treasury instruments

5

–

–

(31) Issuance of stock options, net of options exercised

3

–

6

– Other

40

(7)

46

(5) Balance at end of period

173

121

173

121 Retained earnings















Balance at beginning of period

61,167

49,934

53,845

49,497 Impact on adoption of IFRS 16, Leases

n/a3

n/a

n/a

(553) Net income attributable to equity instrument holders

3,781

5,143

14,298

11,895 Common dividends

(1,437)

(1,431)

(5,741)

(5,614) Preferred dividends and distributions on other equity instruments

(63)

(64)

(249)

(267) Net premium on repurchase of common shares and redemption of preferred shares and other equity instruments

–

(6)

(1)

(710) Share and other equity instrument issue expenses

–

–

(5)

– Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefit plans

487

278

1,787

(390) Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income

9

(9)

10

(13) Balance at end of period

63,944

53,845

63,944

53,845 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)















Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income:















Balance at beginning of period

610

475

543

290 Other comprehensive income (loss)

(103)

67

(34)

251 Allowance for credit losses

3

1

1

2 Balance at end of period

510

543

510

543 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:















Balance at beginning of period

141

(230)

(252)

(40) Other comprehensive income (loss)

49

(31)

443

(225) Reclassification of loss (gain) to retained earnings

(9)

9

(10)

13 Balance at end of period

181

(252)

181

(252) Gain (loss) from changes in fair value due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair value through

















profit or loss:















Balance at beginning of period

–

(55)

(37)

14 Other comprehensive income (loss)

14

18

51

(51) Balance at end of period

14

(37)

14

(37) Net unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss) on investments in foreign operations, net of hedging activities:















Balance at beginning of period

5,699

9,658

9,357

8,793 Other comprehensive income (loss)

(469)

(301)

(4,127)

564 Balance at end of period

5,230

9,357

5,230

9,357 Net gain (loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges:















Balance at beginning of period

3,284

4,373

3,826

1,497 Other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,354)

(547)

(1,896)

2,329 Balance at end of period

1,930

3,826

1,930

3,826 Share of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) from Investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade

(768)

–

(768)

– Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,097

13,437

7,097

13,437 Total equity $ 99,818 $ 95,499 $ 99,818 $ 95,499

1 Certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period. 2 The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and October 31, 2020, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, have been derived from the audited financial statements. 3 Not applicable.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS1,2















(millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended



October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31



2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities















Net income $ 3,781 $ 5,143 $ 14,298 $ 11,895 Adjustments to determine net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(123)

917

(224)

7,242

Depreciation

296

429

1,360

1,324

Amortization of other intangibles

179

207

706

817

Net securities losses (gains)

(11)

(32)

(14)

(40)

Share of net income from investment in Schwab and TD Ameritrade

(224)

(353)

(785)

(1,133)

Net gain on sale of the investment in TD Ameritrade

–

(1,491)

–

(1,491)

Deferred taxes

99

(435)

258

(1,065) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Interest receivable and payable

(30)

27

(288)

(108)

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

(11,766)

16,995

(44,779)

63,020

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

(5,130)

(9,490)

1,878

(3,227)

Securities sold short

5,661

1,216

7,030

5,343

Trading loans and securities

(152)

(3,547)

1,177

(2,318)

Loans net of securitization and sales

(3,314)

3,012

(3,660)

(39,641)

Deposits

(110)

41,114

(6,494)

240,648

Derivatives

1,722

(4,404)

3,734

(2,196)

Non-trading financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(138)

2,127

(842)

(2,045)

Financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

21,701

(39,028)

54,498

(46,165)

Securitization liabilities

(138)

991

(719)

2,342

Current taxes

(682)

82

239

280

Brokers, dealers and clients amounts receivable and payable

(3,968)

3,745

(4,592)

(1,979)

Other, including unrealized foreign currency translation (gains) losses

6,472

3,735

27,348

(1,896) Net cash from (used in) operating activities

14,125

20,960

50,129

229,607 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities















Issuance of subordinated notes and debentures

–

–

–

3,000 Redemption or repurchase of subordinated notes and debentures

(11)

(968)

(7)

(2,530) Common shares issued, net

17

12

145

68 Preferred shares and other equity instruments issued

–

–

1,745

– Repurchase of common shares

–

–

–

(847) Redemption of preferred shares and other equity instruments

–

(156)

(700)

(156) Sale of treasury shares and other equity instruments

2,596

2,012

10,943

8,849 Purchase of treasury shares and other equity instruments

(2,559)

(1,989)

(11,064)

(8,874) Dividends paid on shares and distributions paid on other equity instruments

(1,387)

–

(5,555)

(3,660) Repayment of lease liabilities

(102)

(155)

(543)

(596) Net cash from (used in) financing activities

(1,446)

(1,244)

(5,036)

(4,746) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

6,967

(2,792)

(729)

(138,266) Activities in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

















Purchases

(5,526)

(4,927)

(21,056)

(50,569)

Proceeds from maturities

6,631

16,165

33,541

49,684

Proceeds from sales

2,594

2,252

5,363

11,005 Activities in debt securities at amortized cost

















Purchases

(36,360)

(53,552)

(153,896)

(146,703)

Proceeds from maturities

12,888

23,530

92,131

51,400

Proceeds from sales

652

981

2,365

1,391 Net purchases of land, buildings, equipment, other depreciable assets, and other intangibles

(358)

(320)

(1,129)

(1,261) Net cash acquired from (paid for) divestitures and acquisitions

–

–

(1,858)

– Net cash from (used in) investing activities

(12,512)

(18,663)

(45,268)

(223,319) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and due from banks

(53)

(18)

(339)

40 Net increase (decrease) in cash and due from banks

114

1,035

(514)

1,582 Cash and due from banks at beginning of period

5,817

5,410

6,445

4,863 Cash and due from banks at end of period $ 5,931 $ 6,445 $ 5,931 $ 6,445 Supplementary disclosure of cash flows from operating activities















Amount of income taxes paid (refunded) during the period $ 1,590 $ 743 $ 4,071 $ 2,285 Amount of interest paid during the period

1,136

1,710

5,878

11,587 Amount of interest received during the period

6,974

7,360

28,127

34,262 Amount of dividends received during the period

385

380

1,614

1,675

1 Certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period. 2 The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and October 31, 2020, have been derived from unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, have been derived from the audited financial statements.

Appendix A – Segmented Information

For management reporting purposes, the Bank reports its results under three key business segments: Canadian Retail, which includes the results of the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses, Canadian credit cards, TD Auto Finance Canada and Canadian wealth and insurance businesses; U.S. Retail, which includes the results of the U.S. personal and commercial banking businesses, U.S. credit cards, TD Auto Finance U.S., U.S. wealth business, and the Bank's investment in Schwab; and Wholesale Banking. The Bank's other activities are grouped into the Corporate segment.

Results for these segments for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 are presented in the following tables.

Results by Business Segment1,2,3































(millions of Canadian dollars)











































Canadian Retail U.S. Retail Wholesale Banking4 Corporate4 Total







For the three months ended October 31





2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net interest income (loss) $ 3,062 $ 2,982 $ 2,103 $ 2,071 $ 689 $ 609 $ 408 $ 365 $ 6,262 $ 6,027 Non-interest income (loss)

3,458

3,047

677

646

461

645

83

1,479

4,679

5,817 Total revenue

6,520

6,029

2,780

2,717

1,150

1,254

491

1,844

10,941

11,844 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

53

251

(76)

572

(77)

(6)

(23)

100

(123)

917 Insurance claims and related expenses

650

630

–

–

–

–

–

–

650

630 Non-interest expenses

2,912

2,684

1,617

1,660

658

581

760

784

5,947

5,709 Income (loss) before income taxes









































and share of net income from









































investment in Schwab and









































TD Ameritrade

2,905

2,464

1,239

485

569

679

(246)

960

4,467

4,588 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

768

662

111

(47)

149

193

(118)

(1,010)

910

(202) Share of net income from investment in









































Schwab and TD Ameritrade5,6

–

–

246

339

–

–

(22)

14

224

353 Net income (loss) $ 2,137 $ 1,802 $ 1,374 $ 871 $ 420 $ 486 $ (150) $ 1,984 $ 3,781 $ 5,143























































For the twelve months ended October 31





2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net interest income (loss) $ 11,957 $ 12,061 $ 8,074 $ 8,834 $ 2,630 $ 1,990 $ 1,470 $ 1,612 $ 24,131 $ 24,497 Non-interest income (loss)

13,549

12,272

2,684

2,438

2,070

2,968

259

1,471

18,562

19,149 Total revenue

25,506

24,333

10,758

11,272

4,700

4,958

1,729

3,083

42,693

43,646 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

258

2,746

(250)

2,925

(118)

508

(114)

1,063

(224)

7,242 Insurance claims and related expenses

2,707

2,886

–

–

–

–

–

–

2,707

2,886 Non-interest expenses

11,003

10,441

6,417

6,579

2,709

2,518

2,947

2,066

23,076

21,604 Income (loss) before income taxes









































and share of net income from









































investment in Schwab and









































TD Ameritrade

11,538

8,260

4,591

1,768

2,109

1,932

(1,104)

(46)

17,134

11,914 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

3,057

2,234

504

(167)

539

514

(479)

(1,429)

3,621

1,152 Share of net income from investment in









































Schwab and TD Ameritrade5,6

–

–

898

1,091

–

–

(113)

42

785

1,133 Net income (loss) $ 8,481 $ 6,026 $ 4,985 $ 3,026 $ 1,570 $ 1,418 $ (738) $ 1,425 $ 14,298 $ 11,895

























































As at October 31





2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Total assets7 $ 509,436 $ 472,370 $ 559,503 $ 566,629 $ 514,681 $ 512,886 $ 145,052 $ 163,980 $ 1,728,672 $ 1,715,865

1 Certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with the presentation adopted in the current period. 2 The amounts for the three months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 have been derived from the unaudited financial statements. The amounts for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 have been derived from the audited financial statements. 3 The retailer program partners' share of revenues and credit losses is presented in the Corporate segment, with an offsetting amount (representing the partners' net share) recorded in Non-interest expenses, resulting in no impact to Corporate reported Net income (loss). The Net income (loss) included in the U.S. Retail segment includes only the portion of revenue and credit losses attributable to the Bank under the agreements. 4 Net interest income within Wholesale Banking is calculated on a TEB. The TEB adjustment reflected in Wholesale Banking is reversed in the Corporate segment. 5 The after-tax amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the Bank's share of acquisition and integration charges associated with Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade are recorded in the Corporate segment. 6 The Bank's share of Schwab's and TD Ameritrade's earnings is reported with a one-month lag. Refer to Note 12 for further details. 7 Total assets as at October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 have been derived from the audited financial statements.

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR INFORMATION

