Marks the first green bond offering by TD in the European market, strengthening the Bank's Sustainable Financing Program

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"), today issued its seventh sustainable-labelled bond in the amount of CHF 150 million. TD's total sustainable bonds issuances have now reached over CAD 5.2 billion since 2014.

"TD's first European green bond continues building the strength of our sustainable financing program, helping us support clients pursuing sustainable investment in a new jurisdiction," said Nicole Vadori, Vice President and Head of Sustainability at TD.

TD's sustainable financing program focuses on supporting long-term growth and new opportunities for clients, and is aligned with the Bank's broader sustainability strategy – Protect, Adapt, and Grow. Across the Bank's engagement, TD's efforts aim to position the Bank and its clients for success and resilience. Details of the Bank's recent performance highlights, including against its $500 billion Sustainable & Decarbonization Finance Target, can be found in the 2025 Sustainability Report.

For more information about sustainable bonds, please visit: https://www.td.com/ca/en/about-td/for-investors/investor-relations/fixed-income-investor/debt-information/sustainable-bonds.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For more information please contact: Astrid Krizus, [email protected]