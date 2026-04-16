TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 17, 2026, were elected as directors of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Ayman Antoun 891,191,159 98.7 11,849,201 1.3 Ana Arsov 901,220,340 99.8 1,820,040 0.2 Cherie L. Brant 890,485,673 98.6 12,550,683 1.4 Raymond Chun 901,462,449 99.8 1,577,931 0.2 Elio R. Luongo 901,247,862 99.8 1,792,498 0.2 John B. MacIntyre 895,731,391 99.2 7,308,989 0.8 Keith G. Martell 901,380,923 99.8 1,655,433 0.2 Nathalie M. Palladitcheff 900,860,526 99.8 2,179,854 0.2 Frank J. Pearn 900,762,644 99.7 2,277,716 0.3 S. Jane Rowe 900,414,828 99.7 2,625,552 0.3 Nancy G. Tower 892,866,718 98.9 10,169,638 1.1 Ajay K. Virmani 899,316,044 99.6 3,724,336 0.4 Mary A. Winston 899,378,832 99.6 3,661,528 0.4 Paul C. Wirth 900,911,362 99.8 2,129,018 0.2

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information contact: Gabrielle Sukman, Senior Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, 416-983-1854, [email protected].