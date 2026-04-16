TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors Français

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TD Bank Group

Apr 16, 2026, 17:11 ET

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank  (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 17, 2026, were elected as directors of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Ayman Antoun

891,191,159

98.7

11,849,201

1.3

Ana Arsov

901,220,340

99.8

1,820,040

0.2

Cherie L. Brant

890,485,673

98.6

12,550,683

1.4

Raymond Chun

901,462,449

99.8

1,577,931

0.2

Elio R. Luongo

901,247,862

99.8

1,792,498

0.2

John B. MacIntyre

895,731,391

99.2

7,308,989

0.8

Keith G. Martell

901,380,923

99.8

1,655,433

0.2

Nathalie M. Palladitcheff

900,860,526

99.8

2,179,854

0.2

Frank J. Pearn

900,762,644

99.7

2,277,716

0.3

S. Jane Rowe

900,414,828

99.7

2,625,552

0.3

Nancy G. Tower

892,866,718

98.9

10,169,638

1.1

Ajay K. Virmani

899,316,044

99.6

3,724,336

0.4

Mary A. Winston

899,378,832

99.6

3,661,528

0.4

Paul C. Wirth

900,911,362

99.8

2,129,018

0.2

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. 

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information contact: Gabrielle Sukman, Senior Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, 416-983-1854, [email protected].

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TD Bank Group

About TD Bank Group The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations...

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