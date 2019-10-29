TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - TD Bank Group named as launch sponsor for ALUS Canada's New Acre™ Project, an innovative corporate sponsorship program that spurs investment in naturalization projects across Canada.

ALUS Canada, A Weston Family Initiative (ALUS) is delighted to announce TD Bank Group (TD) as the launch sponsor of ALUS' corporate-sponsorship program.

"Nature is one of the most powerful tools we have to help communities become more resilient to the impacts of climate change," says Nicole Vadori, TD's Head of Environment. "By using what already exists in nature we can help preserve the health of the environment, while also generating positive social and economic benefits. We're proud to be the first sponsor of this initiative, as part of our corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment."

With a two-year commitment of $220,000, TD will help ALUS roll out the New Acre™ Project, expand its bilingual materials and raise awareness across the country.

TD will also contribute to 300 acres of naturalization projects in eight ALUS communities across Canada: ALUS Lac Ste. Anne, ALUS Red Deer County, ALUS Saskatchewan Assiniboine Project, ALUS Little Saskatchewan River, ALUS Elgin, ALUS Middlesex, ALUS Peterborough and ALUS Montérégie.

In this way, TD's support for New Acre™ Project will help ALUS' network of farmers and ranchers enhance wetlands, improve riparian buffer zones and expand wildlife habitats in increasingly resilient Canadian communities.

"We thank TD for their leadership in becoming the New Acre™ Project's first corporate sponsors," said ALUS Canada's CEO, Bryan Gilvesy. "Their investment is a clear recognition of the important environmental benefits ALUS Canada's farmers and ranchers produce for Canadians."

ABOUT ALUS CANADA

ALUS Canada, A Weston Family Initiative, helps farmers and ranchers produce cleaner air, cleaner water, more biodiversity and other ecosystem services in their communities. ALUS Canada has disbursed nearly $8.1M in funding to 25 ALUS communities in six provinces. Through the New Acre™ Project, ALUS Canada empowers caring Canadian corporations to produce lasting benefits for the communities they serve. For more information, visit ALUS.ca.

ABOUT TD CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment, TD is targeting $1 billion towards community giving by 2030 in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. For further information, visit www.td.com/thereadycommitment.

