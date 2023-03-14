TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced that it has filed its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular with securities regulators. The document is also available online at http://www.td.com/annual-meeting/2023.

The management proxy circular contains information for shareholders regarding TD's annual meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of TD's Board of Directors, the appointment of TD's auditor and shareholder proposals. Information regarding an advisory vote by shareholders on the approach to executive compensation is also disclosed in the management proxy circular. The meeting will be held in person on April 20, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. EST at the Design Exchange in Toronto. It will also be held virtually via live webcast online and via live audio-only access by telephone. Details for the webcast and phone line can be found here: www.td.com/annual-meeting/2023.

This year, the Bank is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular to its common shareholders. These documents can be found online at www.td.com, the website of our transfer agent, www.meetingdocuments.com/tsxt/td/ SEDAR and EDGAR. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the circular and in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which will be mailed to common shareholders.

We remind shareholders that they can vote their shares in advance of the annual meeting. Instructions are included in the management proxy circular.

"TD's focus on performance and purpose delivered for all stakeholders in 2022. Our financial results and strong capital position enabled the Bank to pay higher dividends to shareholders, advance its strategic priorities, invest in new capabilities, and announce two important acquisitions in the U.S.," said Brian Levitt, TD's Board Chair. "We also made important progress on our ESG priorities, announced interim 2030 financed emission targets for Energy and Power Generation, and contributed over $147 million through the TD Ready Commitment to advance a more sustainable and inclusive future. We were proud to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the ninth consecutive year and were once again listed on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. I would like to thank our colleagues for their dedication, our customers for their trust, and our shareholders for their continued support."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on January 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Elizabeth Goldenshtein, Senior Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group, [email protected], 416-994-4124