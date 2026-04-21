Virtual Card Numbers through Google offer an enhanced level of security and an easy, one-click checkout experience for customers shopping online

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, TD Bank Group (TD) is pleased to announce the availability of Virtual Card Numbers through Google as a payment option for online shopping on Google Chrome and in-app shopping. This makes TD the first Canadian financial institution where TD Visa Credit Cardholders will have the option to make online purchases without sharing their payment card details with merchants with the use of Virtual Card Numbers through Google Chrome.

Virtual Card Numbers through Google will be easily accessible for eligible TD Visa Credit Cardholders who shop online using Google Chrome on their computer or mobile phone, and natively in-app on Android and iOS devices. Virtual Card Numbers through Google can simplify the online checkout experience, while reinforcing the security, trust, and safety that consumers depend on.

Virtual Card Numbers through Google are a safer way to pay online or in-app, with just one click. When you make a purchase, the browser/app replaces your physical card number with a unique virtual card number. When you check out, the virtual number hides your personal payment card details from the merchant and helps to protect you against fraud.

"TD customers have shown tremendous affinity for Google over the years with many saving their card information in their Google account," said Meg McKee, EVP, Canadian Card Payments, Loyalty and Personal Lending at TD. "Our goal is to increase security in the payment ecosystem by removing the need for customers to share credit card information online. This capability is another one of the many ways TD cardholders in Canada can have payment solutions to meet their evolving needs."

For customers using their TD Visa Credit Cards to create a Virtual Card Number through Google, this means having the same easy checkout experience that they are used to, but with the increased security of the latest payment technology capabilities.

"This collaboration with TD marks an important step forward in driving innovation in the Canadian payments landscape," said Kirsten Rasanen, Managing Director, Global Partnerships, Google Payments. "Bringing the security and convenience of Virtual Cards to Chrome and Android users is a testament to our shared commitment to providing Canadians with cutting-edge payment solutions."

Please see below for a full list of eligible TD Visa cards that can use Google Virtual Card Numbers on Google Chrome and Android:

To learn how to start using your TD Credit Card with a Virtual Card Number through Google, click here.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

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