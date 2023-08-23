TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) is pleased to announce the appointments of John MacIntyre and Keith Martell to its Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome John and Keith, who bring expansive business, capital markets and banking expertise to the Board," said Brian Levitt, Chair of the Board, TD Bank Group.

John MacIntyre

John joins TD's Board following a distinguished career spanning almost 30 years as a capital markets and private equity executive. John co-founded Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. in 2005, and prior to that, co-founded the Canadian mid-market Private Equity Group within TD Capital.

John currently serves on the Board of Sport Maska Inc., the parent company of CCM Hockey, and previously served as Chair of HomeEquity Bank. Throughout his career, he has served on a variety of non-profit boards. He is currently the Chair of YMCA Toronto and a director of Our Children's Medicine, a registered charity that connects Indigenous job seekers with employment opportunities.

John holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario and a Chartered Business Valuator.

Keith Martell

Keith joins TD's Board after an impressive 27-year career at First Nations Bank of Canada ("FNBC") where he was most recently the President and Chief Executive Officer. Keith is known for his work in creating a financial institution for the Indigenous marketplace and supporting Indigenous economic development.

Prior to joining FNBC Keith spent 10 years with the Chartered Accounting firm KPMG, then served as the Executive Director of Finance and Fiscal Relations for the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. Keith currently sits on the Board of Nutrien Ltd. and USask Properties Investment Inc.

Keith holds a Bachelor of Commerce and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA, FCA) and a Certified Aboriginal Financial Manager (CAFM).

Keith is a Member of the Waterhen Lake First Nation, Saskatchewan.

For more information on TD's Board of Directors, please visit https://www.td.com/about-tdbfg/corporate-governance/board-members/boardmembers.jsp.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on April 30, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

For further information: Elizabeth Goldenshtein, Media Relations, 416-994-4124, [email protected]