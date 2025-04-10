TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors Français

TD Bank Group

Apr 10, 2025, 16:29 ET

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) announced today that each of the director nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 10, 2025 were elected as directors of TD.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below. Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Ayman Antoun

832,329,551

98.2

15,671,483

1.8

Ana Arsov

844,150,403

99.5

3,850,631

0.5

Cherie L. Brant

616,753,262

72.7

231,247,772

27.3

Raymond Chun

844,633,120

99.6

3,367,914

0.4

Elio R. Luongo

844,618,821

99.6

3,382,213

0.4

Alan N. MacGibbon

488,981,243

57.7

359,019,791

42.3

John B. MacIntyre

822,776,889

97.0

25,224,145

3.0

Keith G. Martell

842,788,940

99.4

5,212,094

0.6

Nathalie M. Palladitcheff

844,348,202

99.6

3,652,832

0.4

S. Jane Rowe

605,516,738

71.4

242,484,296

28.6

Nancy G. Tower

807,799,059

95.3

40,201,975

4.7

Ajay K. Virmani

809,555,230

95.5

38,445,804

4.5

Mary A. Winston

617,022,613

72.8

230,978,421

27.2

Paul C. Wirth

842,796,055

99.4

5,204,979

0.6

TD's board composition includes a mix of returning and new directors. As previously disclosed by TD, Mr. Frank Pearn is expected to join the board of directors on or about August 25, 2025, and we look forward to welcoming him later this year.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. 

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.09 trillion in assets on January 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

For further information: Elizabeth Goldenshtein, Senior Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group, [email protected], 416-994-4124

