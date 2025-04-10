TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) announced today that each of the director nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 10, 2025 were elected as directors of TD. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below. Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Ayman Antoun 832,329,551 98.2 15,671,483 1.8 Ana Arsov 844,150,403 99.5 3,850,631 0.5 Cherie L. Brant 616,753,262 72.7 231,247,772 27.3 Raymond Chun 844,633,120 99.6 3,367,914 0.4 Elio R. Luongo 844,618,821 99.6 3,382,213 0.4 Alan N. MacGibbon 488,981,243 57.7 359,019,791 42.3 John B. MacIntyre 822,776,889 97.0 25,224,145 3.0 Keith G. Martell 842,788,940 99.4 5,212,094 0.6 Nathalie M. Palladitcheff 844,348,202 99.6 3,652,832 0.4 S. Jane Rowe 605,516,738 71.4 242,484,296 28.6 Nancy G. Tower 807,799,059 95.3 40,201,975 4.7 Ajay K. Virmani 809,555,230 95.5 38,445,804 4.5 Mary A. Winston 617,022,613 72.8 230,978,421 27.2 Paul C. Wirth 842,796,055 99.4 5,204,979 0.6

TD's board composition includes a mix of returning and new directors. As previously disclosed by TD, Mr. Frank Pearn is expected to join the board of directors on or about August 25, 2025, and we look forward to welcoming him later this year.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.09 trillion in assets on January 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Elizabeth Goldenshtein, Senior Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group, [email protected], 416-994-4124