News provided byTD Bank Group
Apr 10, 2025, 16:29 ET
TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) announced today that each of the director nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 10, 2025 were elected as directors of TD. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below. Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Ayman Antoun
|
832,329,551
|
98.2
|
15,671,483
|
1.8
|
Ana Arsov
|
844,150,403
|
99.5
|
3,850,631
|
0.5
|
Cherie L. Brant
|
616,753,262
|
72.7
|
231,247,772
|
27.3
|
Raymond Chun
|
844,633,120
|
99.6
|
3,367,914
|
0.4
|
Elio R. Luongo
|
844,618,821
|
99.6
|
3,382,213
|
0.4
|
Alan N. MacGibbon
|
488,981,243
|
57.7
|
359,019,791
|
42.3
|
John B. MacIntyre
|
822,776,889
|
97.0
|
25,224,145
|
3.0
|
Keith G. Martell
|
842,788,940
|
99.4
|
5,212,094
|
0.6
|
Nathalie M. Palladitcheff
|
844,348,202
|
99.6
|
3,652,832
|
0.4
|
S. Jane Rowe
|
605,516,738
|
71.4
|
242,484,296
|
28.6
|
Nancy G. Tower
|
807,799,059
|
95.3
|
40,201,975
|
4.7
|
Ajay K. Virmani
|
809,555,230
|
95.5
|
38,445,804
|
4.5
|
Mary A. Winston
|
617,022,613
|
72.8
|
230,978,421
|
27.2
|
Paul C. Wirth
|
842,796,055
|
99.4
|
5,204,979
|
0.6
TD's board composition includes a mix of returning and new directors. As previously disclosed by TD, Mr. Frank Pearn is expected to join the board of directors on or about August 25, 2025, and we look forward to welcoming him later this year.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About TD Bank Group
The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.09 trillion in assets on January 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
SOURCE TD Bank Group
For further information: Elizabeth Goldenshtein, Senior Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group, [email protected], 416-994-4124
