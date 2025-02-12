TD Bank Group Announces Closing of Sale of Schwab Stock

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) today announced the closing of the sale of its entire equity investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation ("Schwab") (NYSE: SCHW), consisting of 184,678,738 shares of Schwab's common stock representing 10.1% economic ownership. The Bank sold 165,443,530 shares through a registered offering at a price of US$79.25 per share, and Schwab repurchased 19,235,208 shares from TD for a total purchase price of US$1.5 billion.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.06 trillion in assets on October 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

