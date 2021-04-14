New ETF allows Canadians to invest in healthcare companies at the forefront of innovation in healthcare

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the launch of TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF (Ticker Symbol: "TDOC"), a new low-cost solution providing investors with global exposure to the growing healthcare industry.

"With the realities we've all experienced as a result of COVID-19, the global healthcare industry has never been more important. That's why we're proud to launch the TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, which provides unitholders with the opportunity to invest in companies that are on the forefront of healthcare innovation," said Rob Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM and Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group. "The sector is already one of the largest in the S&P 500 Index and continues to expand globally. With changes in demographics and the impact of global health events, significant investments in medicine, equipment and services are necessary to help meet these changes," added Vanderhooft. "This new ETF offers a convenient and low-cost way to participate in this growth, while investing in companies dedicated to supporting progress in healthcare and our collective well-being over the long-term."

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF seeks to track the performance of a global equity index which measures the investment return of global issuers related to healthcare. Currently, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF aims to track the Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), which reflects the securities performance of global large and mid-capitalization issuers that are related to healthcare.

Features of this TD ETF include:

Global Exposure : TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF invests in companies across multiple countries that are at the forefront of healthcare innovations, as well as technology and pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment and life sciences tools, and service providers.

: TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF invests in companies across multiple countries that are at the forefront of healthcare innovations, as well as technology and pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment and life sciences tools, and service providers. Diversified Portfolio : A cap of 2% on individual securities improves diversification compared to indexes or portfolios that overweight mega-cap pharmaceutical companies

: A cap of 2% on individual securities improves diversification compared to indexes or portfolios that overweight mega-cap pharmaceutical companies Low Cost: A competitive management fee of 0.35% provides a low-cost option for global exposure to the attractive, growing healthcare industry

Additional information about TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at www.tdassetmanagement.com. Information about the complete suite of TD ETFs is also available on the TD ETF Resource Centre.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $407 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

