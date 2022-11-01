The new TD Alternative Risk Focused Pool offers investors a comprehensive, multi-asset investment solution featuring enhanced diversification to help manage performance across market conditions

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the launch of TD Alternative Risk Focused Pool (the "Pool"), a new multi-strategy fund of funds solution providing investors with exposure to alternative investments.

"Market performance in the second decade of the twenty-first century forced many investors out of their comfort zone. As evidenced by recent market volatility, the investment landscape is constantly changing and becoming increasingly challenging for investors to navigate. That's why we're proud to launch the TD Alternative Risk Focused Pool, which provides investors with an opportunity to enhance their traditional portfolio through exposure to both conventional and alternative investment strategies," said Michael Craig, Managing Director and Head of Asset Allocation and Derivatives, TDAM.

TD Alternative Risk Focused Pool seeks to generate a moderate level of income with some potential for capital growth, with a lower level of volatility typically associated with fixed income investments.

"Unconstrained by style, geography, or asset class, the Pool aims to provide a high level of tactical flexibility using a risk-based approach to asset allocation," added Craig. "The Pool can be a great complement for balanced portfolios as it was created with investors in mind, with a forward-thinking approach to investment growth, diversification, downside protection, risk management and reduced volatility within investment portfolios."

Investors in the Pool will get access to:

Alternative Investment Strategies: Liquid alternatives can be an attractive investment opportunity for retail investors as it provides exposure to strategies and asset classes generally utilized by hedge funds and traditionally only available to institutional investors

The Pool builds on the potential for diversification, opportunistic yield and downside protection benefits through a large allocation to TDAM's new TD Alternative Risk Reduction Pool with added capabilities through allocations to other underlying investments in fixed income, absolute return strategies, tactical pools, real assets, and cash.

Additional information about TD Alternative Risk Focused Pool, including the simplified prospectus and Fund Facts, can be found at www.TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

TD Alternative Risk Focused Pool and TD Alternative Risk Reduction Pool (collectively, the "Pools") are alternative mutual funds. They have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these Pools from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the Pools' objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the Pools decrease in value.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $398 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

